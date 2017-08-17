Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Kyle Busch dominates to win Truck race at Bristol in overtime

By Daniel McFadinAug 17, 2017, 12:04 AM EDT

After starting from the rear to begin the final stage, Kyle Busch marched through the field and survived an overtime finish to win the Camping World Truck Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Busch won the first two stages of the race but was caught speeding on pit road after Stage 2. Busch had his No. 46 Toyota in the lead by the time the field came to 33 laps to go in the UNOH 200.

Busch led a race-high 109 laps from the pole to score his third truck win of the year. It’s his fifth truck win at Bristol in 11 starts.

Busch’s march through the field came primarily in the top lane, which did not have the PJ1 traction agent that the bottom lane was treated with. He passed Matt Crafton to take the lead.

“I knew once we got that penalty I had to go somewhere other than where everyone else was,” Busch told Fox Sports 1. “I just started grooming the top and it took about 15 laps for it to come in. Then it started going and it was pretty fast.”

Busch is going for a sweep of NASCAR’s weekend at the half-mile track. He will compete in Friday night’s Xfinity race and Saturday night’s Cup race. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver swept all three races in 2010.

“It was a lot of fun to come through the field like that,” Busch said. “It kind of gave me some ideas about the rest of the week. Probably showed a lot too.”

Following him in the top five were Matt Crafton, John Hunter Nemechek, Grant Enfinger and Ben Rhodes.

Stage 1 winner: Kyle Busch

Stage 2 winner: Kyle Busch

MORE: Race results

MORE: Points standings

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Nemechek finished third for his seventh top five of the season … Enfinger finished fourth on the day his crew chief was suspended for the race and he was docked 10 points for failing post-race inspection at Michigan … Rhodes finished fifth for just his second top five and top-10 finish in the last six races .. NBCSN analyst Parker Kligerman finished eighth for his third top 10 in five starts this season.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Jennifer Jo Cobb was parked by NASCAR on Lap 76 for not meeting minimum speed and finished 30th  … Kaz Grala left the race after the end of Stage 2 due to engines problems. He finished 28th … Justin Haley and Austin Wayne Self brought out the final caution with five laps to go in the original distance when Haley washed up the track and forced Self into the wall, severely damaging Self’s No. 44 truck. Self finished 24th.

NOTABLE: The race didn’t begin until 10:44 p.m. ET after a rain delay. The race was originally set to start at 8:46 p.m. ET … Harrison Burton and J.J. Yeley each had one unsecured lug nut following the race.

NEXT: Chevrolet Silverado 250 at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sept. 3 on Fox Sports 1

Christopher Bell still leads Truck points after Bristol

By Daniel McFadinAug 17, 2017, 1:17 AM EDT

Christopher Bell continues to lead the Camping World Truck Series points standings after finishing seventh in the UNOH 200 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Bell has a 42-point lead over Johnny Sauter.

Completing the top five are Matt Crafton (-53), Chase Briscoe (-81) and Ben Rhodes (-146).

Grant Enfinger is seventh (-172) in the points after he finished fourth. Enfinger had been penalized 10 points prior to Wednesday’s race after his truck failed post-inspection last week at Michigan.

If not for the penalty, Enfinger would be sixth in the standings, one point up on Ryan Truex.

Click here for the point standings.

By Daniel McFadinAug 17, 2017, 12:53 AM EDT

Truck Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway underway after rain delay

By Daniel McFadinAug 16, 2017, 8:47 PM EDT

The Camping World Truck Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway is underway after a lenghty rain delay

The UNOH 200 went green at 10:44 p.m. ET after originally being scheduled to begin at 8:46 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1.

Kyle Busch started on the pole with Christopher Bell next to him on the front row.

NASCAR America: Ryan Newman is considered one of the hardest drivers to pass

By Daniel McFadinAug 16, 2017, 8:36 PM EDT

If you want to pass Ryan Newman, you’re going to have to try harder.

The Richard Childress Racing driver is considered one of, if the not the most difficult, driver to pass in the Cup Series.

During his appearance on NASCAR America, Newman explained what he does that makes it a challenge for his competitors to get around his No. 31 Chevrolet.

“That’s kind of what I get paid to do, go fast and don’t let anybody else go faster,” Newman joked later adding he really doesn’t like being blocked when he’s passing someone. “I just hold my line, get down into the corner and take my path and hold them off. It’s (at) the right time and right place. I won’t do it on the third lap or the 30th lap, but it’s toward of the end of the race when it really makes a difference.”

Newman also shared his philosophy on apologizing to other drivers after accidents or close calls on the track.

Watch the video for the full