Truck Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway underway after rain delay

The Camping World Truck Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway is underway after a lenghty rain delay
The UNOH 200 went green at 10:44 p.m. ET after originally being scheduled to begin at 8:46 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1.
Kyle Busch started on the pole with Christopher Bell next to him on the front row.
Check back for more.
If you want to pass Ryan Newman, you’re going to have to try harder.
The Richard Childress Racing driver is considered one of, if the not the most difficult, driver to pass in the Cup Series.
During his appearance on NASCAR America, Newman explained what he does that makes it a challenge for his competitors to get around his No. 31 Chevrolet.
“That’s kind of what I get paid to do, go fast and don’t let anybody else go faster,” Newman joked later adding he really doesn’t like being blocked when he’s passing someone. “I just hold my line, get down into the corner and take my path and hold them off. It’s (at) the right time and right place. I won’t do it on the third lap or the 30th lap, but it’s toward of the end of the race when it really makes a difference.”
Newman also shared his philosophy on apologizing to other drivers after accidents or close calls on the track.
Watch the video for the full
Ryan Newman‘s win at Phoenix Raceway this year was a big deal.
It was Newman’s and Richard Childress Racing’s first wins since 2013. But the victory, made possible by Newman staying out during a late caution, also gave Newman a spot in the upcoming playoffs.
The driver of the No. 31 Chevrolet was a guest of NASCAR America on Wednesday at the NASCAR Hall of Fame. Newman discussed the impact of the win after a long drought of not going to victory lane.
“It changed the year, but it didn’t change the way we fight,” Newman said. “It gave us a lot of hope for the sake that we were maybe locked in. There was no guarantee at that point. That was huge, not just for this year, for the last three years we had been close several times.”
Newman also discussed how his team is looking at the final 13 races.
“We want to be fighting right now,” Newman said. “We don’t want to be riding along thinking ‘it’s going to be easy, it’s going to be a cakewalk.’ We’ve seen some guys do that. I think the guys when they come to pounce come Chicago, Loudon and Dover, might get surprised.”
Watch the video for the full segment.
Kyle Busch set a track record with a lap of 14.827 seconds (129.413 mph) to win the pole for tonight’s Camping World Truck Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway.
The former track record was 14.884 seconds (128.917 mph) by Tyler Reddick last August.
The pole is Busch’s 18th in the series.
He’ll be joined on the front row by Kyle Busch Motorsports teammate Christopher Bell (128.606). It is the sixth front row starting spot for the series points leader this year.
Johnny Sauter (128.271) starts third and will be followed by KBM’s Noah Gragson (128.253) and Brandon Jones (127.911).
Grant Enfinger, who is 24 points outside the final playoff spot, starts seventh after a lap of 127.648 mph.
Click here for starting lineup
Denny Hamlin announced the birth of his second daughter Wednesday afternoon, welcoming Molly Gold Hamlin in a Twitter post.
Hamlin’s girlfriend, Jordan Fish, gave birth to Molly on Tuesday, five days after the original due date. The couple announced they were expecting their second child together in February.
Molly joins older sister, Taylor, who is seen holding the baby in a picture Hamlin posted.
The Joe Gibbs Racing driver had substitutes on standby during the last two Cup races at Watkins Glen and Michigan in the event Fish went into labor during either race weekend.