NASCAR America: Pete Pistone on Kyle Larson’s restart, shorter race weekends in 2018

As he does every Tuesday, Pete Pistone joined NASCAR America to talk about Kyle Larson‘s memorable restart at Michigan and what the NASCAR weekend schedule could look like in 2018.
“My biggest takeaway is Chip Ganassi is going to let Kyle Larson run a sprint car any time he wants to, that’s what he did at the Knoxville Nationals and then to come back and put on that move at the end of the race,” Pistone said. “We’re going to see that daring move in overtime by Kyle Larson on highlight reels for years to come.
Pistone also gave his thoughts about a question we posed on Twitter about shorter race weekends.
“I like the shortened weekends,” Pistone said. “I like we’re shortening up the weekend in terms of what happens on the racetrack — but as long as we’ve got something for fans that want to be there on Fridays.
“Those fan fests that happened at Pocono and Watkins Glen, it seemed the fans really liked and connected to.”
The NASCAR race week gets an early start with the Camping World Truck Series today.
The Truck Series has a one-day show at Bristol Motor Speedway, culminating in the UNOH 200.
Here’s the full schedule with TV and radio info.
(All times are Eastern)
7 a.m. – Garage opens
9 – 9:55 a.m. – Truck practice (Fox Sports 1)
11 – 11:55 a.m. – Final Truck Practice (FS1)
1 – 1:45 p.m. – Truck driver autograph session
4:35 p.m. – Truck qualifying; three rounds/multi-car (Fox Sports 2)
6 p.m. – Driver-crew chief meeting
8 p.m. – Driver introductions
8:30 p.m. – UNOH 200; 200 laps/106.6 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
With only three playoff spots up for grabs and just three regular season races to go, several major drivers are running out of time to qualify.
On Tuesday’s edition of NASCAR America, our analysts talked about how racing at The Last Great Coliseum will provide a very unique – and challenging – venue for those on either side of the playoff cut-off line and how their fortunes could dramatically change for the good or bad.
“There’s four drivers for three spots if it comes down to points,” Letarte said. “When you look at Bristol, probably the toughest track on the circuit to points race other than Talladega, the question is when you look at (Austin) Dillon, (Jamie) McMurray, (Matt) Kenseth and (Clint) Bowyer, who can deliver just on points?”
Because BMS could ultimately determine at least one or two drivers who make the playoffs on points, there’s only one way to approach Saturday’s race – and how you drive it, Letarte said. Forget points and go for the win.
“You want in the playoffs? Go get it,” Letarte said.
Kyle Larson‘s restart in overtime of Sunday’s Pure Michigan 500 has had fans talking for the last three days — and will likely keep them talking for a long time to come.
To find out how fans judged Larson’s restart vs. other great restarts thus far in 2017, we asked them to vote on the NASCAR America Twitter page.
The results are interesting, to say the least — with at least one big surprise — but you’ll have to view the video above to find out how your fellow fans voted.
On Tuesday’s edition of NASCAR America and in our weekly Scan All feature, we relived the sights and sounds from Sunday’s Pure Michigan 400 that saw Kyle Larson take the checkered flag there for the third consecutive race.
In an interesting irony, Larson got probably the best restart of his life to win the race.
But to start the race, it was a whole different story.
“I dropped anchor at the start and got probably the worst start of my life,” Larson said. Catch more of his comments and those of other drivers and teams in this week’s edition of Scan All.