NASCAR America airs from 6-7 p.m. ET, features Ryan Newman at the Hall of Fame

Ryan Newman joins Marty Snider, Steve Letarte and Kyle Petty from 6-7 p.m. ET today on NASCAR America from the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

Newman, whose in in the playoffs because of his win at Phoenix earlier this year, will discuss:

His journey to NASCAR, which includes a memorable story about how he got to his first big meeting at the track.

How his Richard Childress Racing team is preparing for this year’s playoffs.

He & wife Krissie’s mission to protect animals through their Rescue Ranch organization.

We’re also taking fan questions for Newman to answer during the show. Send your question using the hashtag #AskRyan.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, you can also watch it via the online stream at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com.

If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 6 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.