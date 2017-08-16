Kyle Busch posts top lap in final Truck practice at Bristol

Kyle Busch led the way in Wednesday’s final Camping World Truck Series practice at Bristol Motor Speedway with a lap of 130.477 mph.
The track record, which can only be set in qualifying, is 128.917 mph by Tyler Reddick last August.
Busch, who has four Truck wins at Bristol, was followed by Ben Rhodes (129.640 mph), Christopher Bell (129.509), Matt Crafton (129.509) and Johnny Sauter (129.264).
Bell had the best average over 10 consecutive laps at 124.808 mph.
Harrison Burton spun late in the session but didn’t hit a wall. There were no other incidents.
Qualifying is scheduled for 4:35 p.m. ET. The race is set for 8:30 p.m. ET today.
NASCAR suspended crew chief Shane Huffman one race and fined him $5,000 after an issue with the bed cover on Darrell Wallace Jr.‘s winning truck last weekend at Michigan International Speedway.
NASCAR also docked MDM Motorsports 10 owner points for the L1 infraction, and the finish is encumbered. NASCAR stated that vent holes at the bed top must be configured for air intake only. The issue was discovered at the R&D Center.
MDM Motorsports will appeal the penalty, allowing Huffman to work through Wednesday night’s Truck race at Bristol Motor Speedway.
NASCAR also announced Wednesday that crew chief Jeff Hensley had been suspended one race and fined $5,000 because Grant Enfinger‘s eighth-place truck failed post-race front body inspection heights at Michigan. NASCAR also docked Enfinger 10 points and ThorSport Racing 10 owner points for the L1 infraction. Enfinger’s finish is encumbered.
Hensley has been suspended two additional races because the weights on Enfinger’s truck were affixed improperly. NASCAR also suspended truck chief Josh Hankish two races for the same safety issue. That violation was discovered in pre-qualifying inspection.
NASCAR states that Hensley can serve both suspensions at the same time, so he will only miss two races total. By sitting out tonight’s Bristol race, he will fulfill his one-race suspension for the heights infraction and one of the two races he’s suspended for the safety violation. Hensley then will have to miss the Sept. 3 race at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park. He’ll be able to return for the Sept. 15 race at Chicagoland Speedway.
ThorSport Racing will not appeal the penalties.
Bud Haefele will serve as the crew chief for the next two races for Enfinger’s team. Rich Riley will ser as the truck chief in that same span.
With the penalty, Enfinger is 24 points out of the final playoff spot.
Cody Coughlin posted the fastest lap in Wednesday morning’s opening Camping World Truck Series practice at Bristol Motor Speedway with a lap of 129.404 mph.
He was followed by Kyle Busch (129.369 mph), Johnny Sauter (129.099), Matt Crafton (127.869) and rookie Austin Cindric (127.622).
Grant Enfinger had the best average over 10 consecutive laps at 125.682 mph. He was followed by NASCAR on NBC analyst Parker Kligerman at 125.503 mph.
There were no incidents in the session.
Final practice is set for 11 a.m. ET. Qualifying is at 4:35 p.m. ET and the race is at 8:30 p.m. ET today.
The NASCAR race week gets an early start with the Camping World Truck Series today.
The Truck Series has a one-day show at Bristol Motor Speedway, culminating in the UNOH 200.
Here’s the full schedule with TV and radio info.
(All times are Eastern)
7 a.m. – Garage opens
9 – 9:55 a.m. – Truck practice (Fox Sports 1)
11 – 11:55 a.m. – Final Truck Practice (FS1)
1 – 1:45 p.m. – Truck driver autograph session
4:45 p.m. – Truck qualifying; three rounds/multi-car (FS1)
6 p.m. – Driver-crew chief meeting
8 p.m. – Driver introductions
8:30 p.m. – UNOH 200; 200 laps/106.6 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
As he does every Tuesday, Pete Pistone joined NASCAR America to talk about Kyle Larson‘s memorable restart at Michigan and what the NASCAR weekend schedule could look like in 2018.
“My biggest takeaway is Chip Ganassi is going to let Kyle Larson run a sprint car any time he wants to, that’s what he did at the Knoxville Nationals and then to come back and put on that move at the end of the race,” Pistone said. “We’re going to see that daring move in overtime by Kyle Larson on highlight reels for years to come.
Pistone also gave his thoughts about a question we posed on Twitter about shorter race weekends.
“I like the shortened weekends,” Pistone said. “I like we’re shortening up the weekend in terms of what happens on the racetrack — but as long as we’ve got something for fans that want to be there on Fridays.
“Those fan fests that happened at Pocono and Watkins Glen, it seemed the fans really liked and connected to.”