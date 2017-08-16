Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

Denny Hamlin, Jordan Fish welcome second daughter

Leave a comment
By Daniel McFadinAug 16, 2017, 5:45 PM EDT

Denny Hamlin announced the birth of his second daughter Wednesday afternoon, welcoming Molly Gold Hamlin in a Twitter post.

Hamlin’s girlfriend, Jordan Fish, gave birth to Molly on Tuesday, five days after the original due date. The couple announced they were expecting their second child together in February.

Molly joins older sister, Taylor, who is seen holding the baby in a picture Hamlin posted.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver had substitutes on standby during the last two Cup races at Watkins Glen and Michigan in the event Fish went into labor during either race weekend.

Kyle Busch wins Truck pole at Bristol with record lap

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Dustin LongAug 16, 2017, 6:05 PM EDT

Kyle Busch set a track record with a lap of 14.827 seconds (129.413 mph) to win the pole for tonight’s Camping World Truck Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The former track record was 14.884 seconds (128.917 mph) by Tyler Reddick last August.

The pole is Busch’s 18th in the series.

He’ll be joined on the front row by Kyle Busch Motorsports teammate Christopher Bell (128.606). It is the sixth front row starting spot for the series points leader this year.

Johnny Sauter (128.271) starts third and will be followed by KBM’s Noah Gragson  (128.253) and Brandon Jones (127.911).

Grant Enfinger, who is 24 points outside the final playoff spot, starts seventh after a lap of 127.648 mph.

Click here for starting lineup

NASCAR America airs from 6-7 p.m. ET, features Ryan Newman at the Hall of Fame

NBCSN
Leave a comment
By Dustin LongAug 16, 2017, 5:30 PM EDT

Ryan Newman joins Marty Snider, Steve Letarte and Kyle Petty from 6-7 p.m. ET today on NASCAR America from the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

Newman, whose in in the playoffs because of his win at Phoenix earlier this year, will discuss:

  • His journey to NASCAR, which includes a memorable story about how he got to his first big meeting at the track.
  • How his Richard Childress Racing team is preparing for this year’s playoffs.
  • He & wife Krissie’s mission to protect animals through their Rescue Ranch organization.

We’re also taking fan questions for Newman to answer during the show. Send your question using the hashtag #AskRyan.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, you can also watch it via the online stream at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com.

If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 6 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

Furniture Row Racing takes over management responsibility of pit crews from JGR

Leave a comment
By Dustin LongAug 16, 2017, 5:19 PM EDT

Joe Gibbs Racing has relinquished management responsibility of the pit crews for the No. 77 and 78 teams to Furniture Row Racing, NBC Sports has confirmed.

Fox Sports 1’s Alan Cavanna first reported the change.

The move Wednesday means that Furniture Row Racing has complete control of its pit crews from a personnel side even though they remain Joe Gibbs Racing employees. The No. 77 and 78 crews can still train at Joe Gibbs Racing but any decisions related to performance or status for any race weekend will be made by Furniture Row Racing.

As part of its alliance, Joe Gibbs Racing supplies pit crew members to Furniture Row Racing. JGR suspended two members of Martin Truex Jr.’s pit crew for a confrontation with Adam Stevens, crew chief for Kyle Busch, last month at Indianapolis after Busch and Truex crashed racing for the lead.

JGR suspended front tire changer Chris Taylor and rear tire changer Lee Cunningham three races each for the incident. Stevens was not penalized. Both Taylor and Cunningham return to Truex’s team this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Questions were raised immediately that the suspensions could provide JGR with a competitive advantage over Truex’s team.

People are always going to say all kinds of things,” car owner Joe Gibbs said July 30 at Pocono Raceway. “I don’t think you can worry about that. Obviously, they’ll be back.”

 and on Facebook

 

NASCAR on NBC podcast, Ep. 91: Tony Stewart on racing in Global Rallycross and other series

Sean Gardner/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nate RyanAug 16, 2017, 2:45 PM EDT

With his NASCAR career over, Tony Stewart has the freedom to drive whatever he chooses, but he still might not have the time to do it all.

During a recent episode of the NASCAR on NBC podcast, Stewart said Steve Arpin had called him many times about being a teammate in the Global Rallycross series.

“I’m very interested in doing that,” Stewart said on the podcast. “We’ve been playing phone tag back and forth trying to get organized to have a conversation about it. We just have so much stuff going on, it’s a good problem to have. It’s nice to be so busy that it’s hard to find time to do all the things we want to do.”

The three-time Cup Series champion, who also has indicated a desire to run the 24 Hours of Le Mans, made his debut this year in the Little 500, a 500-lap sprint car race on a high-banked quarter-mile track in Anderson, Indiana. Stewart finished third in a race that features the rarity of pit stops for race cars without clutches.

“It was a really big toss-up between racing the Little 500, a bucket list item for me, or going to Monaco for the Formula One race,” he said.

Next year, Stewart plans to be in Monte Carlo with co-owner Gene Haas to watch the Haas F1 team.

“It’s cool to be checking boxes off,” he said.

During the podcast, Stewart also discussed:

–The meticulous preparation necessary to get his Eldora Speedway ready for a dirt-track event;

–What appeals to a driver about racing on dirt;

–The state of safety in dirt racing;

–Adapting to sprint cars this year after a long layoff.

A new role driving his team’s souvenir trailer.

You can listen to the podcast by clicking on the AudioBoom embed below or download and subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts by clicking here. The free subscription will provide automatic downloads of new episodes to your smartphone. It also is available on Stitcher by clicking here and also can be found on Google Play, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.