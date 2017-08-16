Cody Coughlin leads opening Truck practice at Bristol

NASCAR suspended crew chief Shane Huffman one race and fined him $5,000 after an issue with the bed cover on Darrell Wallace Jr.‘s winning truck last weekend at Michigan International Speedway.

NASCAR also docked MDM Motorsports 10 owner points for the L1 infraction, and the finish is encumbered. NASCAR stated that vent holes at the bed top must be configured for air intake only. The issue was discovered at the R&D Center.

MDM Motorsports will appeal the penalty, allowing Huffman to work through Wednesday night’s Truck race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

NASCAR also announced Wednesday that crew chief Jeff Hensley had been suspended one race and fined $5,000 because Grant Enfinger‘s eighth-place truck failed post-race front body inspection heights at Michigan. NASCAR also docked Enfinger 10 points and ThorSport Racing 10 owner points for the L1 infraction. Enfinger’s finish is encumbered.

Hensley has been suspended two additional races because the weights on Enfinger’s truck were affixed improperly. NASCAR also suspended truck chief Josh Hankish two races for the same safety issue. That violation was discovered in pre-qualifying inspection.

NASCAR states that Hensley can serve both suspensions at the same time, so he will only miss two races total. By sitting out tonight’s Bristol race, he will fulfill his one-race suspension for the heights infraction and one of the two races he’s suspended for the safety violation. Hensley then will have to miss the Sept. 3 race at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park. He’ll be able to return for the Sept. 15 race at Chicagoland Speedway.

ThorSport Racing will not appeal the penalties.

Bud Haefele will serve as the crew chief for the next two races for Enfinger’s team. Rich Riley will ser as the truck chief in that same span.

With the penalty, Enfinger is 24 points out of the final playoff spot.

