Getty Images

Who is Hot and Not ahead of the Bristol night race

By Daniel McFadinAug 15, 2017, 6:00 PM EDT

When Jimmie Johnson won at Bristol Motor Speedway last April, he accomplished something unusual in the recent history at “Thunder Valley.”

His win came with his pit stop on the backstretch of the half-mile track. That was the only time in the last six Bristol races a driver has won while pitting on the backstretch.

Johnson’s win was also just the fourth time in the last 14 Bristol starts that a driver not associated with Team Penske or Joe Gibbs Racing won. It was the second straight after Kevin Harvick won last August’s race. The only other instances were Kasey Kahne in the spring 2013 race and Carl Edwards (then at Roush Fenway Racing) in the spring of 2014.

Going further, Joe Gibbs Racing (eight wins) and Team Penske (four wins) combined to win 12 of the last 17 Bristol races. Four different drivers won for JGR and two different drivers won for Team Penske.

Here is a look at who is hot and not ahead of Saturday’s night race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Who is Hot

Erik Jones

• Finished third at Michigan to tie his best-career finish
• Finished top 10 in the last three races, best streak of his career.
• Finished 17th at Bristol in April.
• Two Xfinity wins at Bristol.

Kyle Busch

• Finished 10th at Michigan after being penalized for pitting before pit road was open.
• Finished top 10 in the last three races to tie his best streak this season.
• Won from the pole at Pocono for only win of 2017. Had four wins at this point in 2016.
• Five Bristol wins, but last was in 2011.
• Finished 29th or worse in five of the last six races at Bristol (DNF after Accident in last three).

Kevin Harvick

• Finished 13th at Michigan
• Finished top 10 in 12 of the last 17 races.
• Won this race last year, one of two Bristol wins
• Finished top 10 in the last four Bristol races including three top threes.

Brad Keselowski

• Finished 17th at Michigan after winning the pole, worst finish in the last five races.
• Series-leading 11 top-fives this season.
• Two-time Bristol winner, in 2011 and 2012.
• Finished 18th or worse in four of the last five races at Bristol including 34th in April.

Who is Not

Kurt Busch

• Finished 11th at Michigan. Only two top-10 finishes in the last seven races.
• Three DNFs in the last seven races.
• Just 10 top-10 finishes this season after having 16 through 23 races in 2016.
• Has not had back-to-back top 10s since Richmond and Talladega.
• Five Bristol wins but last was in 2006. Four of the five wins came in the Spring race.
• Only three finishes better than 14th in the last 12 races at Bristol.

Austin Dillon

• Finished seventh at Michigan for first top-10 finish since winning at Charlotte in May.
• Only three top-10 finishes this season. Had 10 at this point last year.
• Five top-15 finishes in seven Bristol starts. Best finish of fourth in this race last year.

Dale Earnhardt Jr.

• Finished 14th at Michigan. Last top-10 finish was at Sonoma in June.
• Only two top 10s in the last 11 races.
• One Bristol win in 2004 night race.
• Finished 38th with DNF after accident in April.

Joey Logano

• Finished 28th at Michigan. Tenth finish outside the top 20 in the last 14 races.
• Won at Richmond but was encumbered for failing post-race inspection.
• Now 98 points outside the bubble, must win to make the playoffs.
• Finished top 10 in five of the last six races at Bristol including two wins.

Check out Corbette Jackson’s ‘Tennessee’ ode to Bristol Motor Speedway

By Jerry BonkowskiAug 15, 2017, 6:34 PM EDT

Rising star Corbette Jackson combined his love of country music, NASCAR racing and Bristol Motor Speedway with his song “Tennessee,” which makes the perfect backdrop for Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race, to be aired live on NBC.

With three races left for drivers to make the NASCAR Cup playoffs, you can bet they’ll likely also be singing their love for Tennessee on Saturday night, too.

Check out Jackson’s video above.

NASCAR America live from 5-6 p.m. ET: Playoff picture, cast your vote, more Darlington throwback schemes

NBC Sports
By Jerry BonkowskiAug 15, 2017, 4:31 PM EDT

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs live from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Carolyn Manno hosts in our Stamford studio. Kyle Petty, Jeff Burton and Steve Letarte join from our NBC Charlotte studio.

Among the topics on today’s show:

* With just three regular seasons remaining, three playoff spots remain up for grabs. The Bristol Night Race is known for its wild action, but it could go to the next level as the drivers on either side of the cut-off line face the pressure of trying to make the playoffs with a win. Kyle, Dale and Steve will look ahead to Saturday’s race.

* Where does Kyle Larson’s overtime restart last Sunday at Michigan stack up with other amazing restarts from this season? Let us know your thoughts by casting your vote at NBCSports.com/NASCARVote.

* How did the No. 42 team put Kyle Larson in position to win Sunday in the Irish Hills? We’ll hear how in our Tuesday tradition, as we Scan All Michigan!

* And the Darlington throwbacks keep on coming! The retro looks from Danica Patrick, Jimmie Johnson, and Denny Hamlin highlight our Social Pit Stop.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, you can also watch it via the online stream at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com.

If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

Hendrick Motorsports announces promotions of eight senior team officials

Photo courtesy Hendrick Motorsports
By Jerry BonkowskiAug 15, 2017, 2:56 PM EDT

Hendrick Motorsports on Tuesday announced eight promotions of senior personnel within the organization.

The eight individuals have more than 150 combined years of service to the company. They will assume their new roles immediately.

“These people have grown in our culture and are trusted throughout our company,” team owner Rick Hendrick said in a press release. “I’m proud to see them expand their responsibilities as we look toward the future together.”

The officials that were promoted and their former and new titles are:

* Vice president/chief financial officer Scott Lampe has been promoted to executive vice president (and will retain CFO duties), making him the third-ranking officer after Hendrick and team president Marshall Carlson.

* Vice president of competition Ken Howes has been named vice president and chief of staff. The South Africa native has worked in NASCAR, Formula 1 and IMSA.

* Director of engine operations Jeff Andrews has been named vice president of competition. He will be the organization’s representative on the NASCAR competition committee and serve as co-chair representing Chevrolet teams.

* Manager of the No. 5 and No. 24 NASCAR Cup teams, Brian Whitesell, has been named to a new position of vice president of operations.

* Director of engine engineering Jim Wall has been elevated to director of powertrain and will continue managing engine development.

* Vehicle production director and former crew chief Darian Grubb has been promoted to director of competition systems.

* Aerodynamics manager Diane Holl has been promoted to director of vehicle engineering.

* Manager of the No. 48 and 88 teams, Michael Landis, will become director of operational support.

“Without question, our greatest strength is the more than 600 people working at every level inside Hendrick Motorsports,” Carlson said in a press release. “The first priority is our people, and the best way we can serve them is to continue winning races and competing for championships for many years to come.

“We believe these decisions will help to ensure we meet that goal.”

The promotions come after the departure of former HMS GM Doug Duchardt, who left the team at the end of June. His position will not be replaced, the team said previously.

Denny Hamlin honors ‘Mr. Modified’ Ray Hendrick with Southern 500 paint scheme

1 Comment
By Daniel McFadinAug 15, 2017, 2:00 PM EDT

Denny Hamlin‘s paint scheme for the Sept. 3 Southern 500 on NBCSN will pay tribute to Ray Hendrick, AKA “Mr. Modified.”

Hamlin’s No. 11 Toyota is based on a No. 11 modified that Hendrick (no relation to Rick Hendrick) drove during a racing career that lasted more than 30 years.

Source: Joe Gibbs Racing

Hendrick won five NASCAR Championships at South Boston Speedway, including four in the Modified Division and one in the Late Model Sportsman series. From 1963-1975 he won 20 races at Martinsville Speedway.

Hendrick also made 17 Cup Series starts. His first came at Darlington in the 1958 Southern 500, when he started 44th and finished 58th after losing an engine. His best Cup result was fifth twice, at Richmond in 1963 and at Langley Speedway in Hampton, Virginia, in 1968.

In 1993, Hendrick was inducted into the National Motorsports Press Association’s Hall of Fame and in 1998 was selected as one of NASCAR’s 50 greatest drivers.

Hendrick died in 1990 at 61 after a battle with cancer.

