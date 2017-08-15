NASCAR America: Daniel Suarez, Erik Jones continue Rookie of the Year battle (video)

Patrick’s future with Stewart-Haas Racing remains cloudy because of lack of sponsorship for next year. Nature’s Bakery was to have been in the second of a three-year deal with the team but terminated its contract in January. The team filed a $31 million lawsuit against Nature’s Bakery. A settlement was later reached in May.
Without sponsorship, Patrick could be out of a ride. She says she’s not fretting about her job status.
“I want to continue racing if I have an opportunity to do well,’’ Patrick said. “I have no interest, as I’ve said for years now, to run 25th. It’s not fun. So if I don’t feel like I can have the opportunity to move on from there and have a better opportunity, then honestly I don’t care. It’s just because it’s not fun. I don’t drive because I love the thrill of getting sideways. In fact, I don’t like getting sideways. That’s not why I do it. I’m just letting things evolve the way they can without being forceful about anything.’’
While some could infer that means she doesn’t care. Patrick says that’s not the case.
“When I was younger I used to get so mad all the time,’’ she said. “Trust me. I still get mad and throw things. I try not to do it in front of people. I still get fired up.
“But there was so much when I was younger that happened with me getting mad. I felt like if I didn’t portray a displeasure with anything but the best, but first place, then I was somehow showing people that I didn’t think that I could do it.
“I finally came to the conclusion a long time ago, and I’ve only just gotten better at it that I don’t have to look like I hate everything and hate everybody and be awfully unhappy about everything to do well on the track. In fact, sometimes it would get in the way if I was too unhappy. Me being more at peace with everything and not getting so fired up at certain points in time is just really because it’s unproductive, and I don’t need to prove to people that I care.’’
Since a run of four consecutive top-15 finishes — her best four-race stretch in two seasons — she has placed 22nd at Watkins Glen and last weekend at Michigan. She enters Saturday night’s race at Bristol 28th in the points.
“I think that we have finally got away from bad luck,’’ she said. “I think we have finally found ourselves having clean races and staying out of trouble and getting lucky on top of not having bad luck, we’ve had some good luck, too.’’
Her team isn’t the only one at Stewart-Haas Racing searching for sponsorship.
With three races remaining in the regular season — this Saturday at Bristol, Darlington in three weeks and the final chance to qualify for the playoffs at Richmond — Joey Logano‘s and Clint Bowyer‘s playoff hopes are looking dismal.
But not all is gloom and doom: all either driver has to do is win one race and they make the playoffs.
Logano is good at Richmond where he won in the spring (although the victory was encumbered due to a post-race inspection violation).
Bowyer, meanwhile, is strong at Bristol.
On Monday’s NASCAR America, our analysts broke down the chances of both Logano and Bowyer making the playoffs — while Matt Kenseth is desperate to hold on to the last qualifying spot.
NASCAR America: Kyle Larson, Chip Ganassi relationship pays dividends
Chip Ganassi and Kyle Larson have a most unique relationship that transcends most other owner-driver unions.
When Larson won the A-Main last Wednesday at the Knoxville Nationals, it put him in the championship race on Saturday.
But Larson admitted a bit of hesitation when it came time to ask Ganassi for permission to fly from Michigan International Speedway after Saturday’s final practice.
As it turned out, Larson finished a career-best second at Knoxville and followed it up with his third consecutive Cup win at MIS.
But there was a point in Sunday’s race that Ganassi started questioning himself for allowing Larson to go to Iowa.
“I was questioning myself in the middle of the race,” Ganassi said. “I was getting ready to take a lot of heat in the media for that, if we didn’t have a good day.
“I don’t want to do something that’ll slow him down, and you run the risk of that when you have a talent like that that wants to go drive other kinds of cars and things.
“I’ve never been a team owner that keeps my drivers from driving other types of cars. You want to do the best you can for the guy all the time and do what you can do.”
In a sense, Larson paid Ganassi back for his faith in him and allowing the Knoxville trip by winning Sunday.
“I think our guys saw the opportunity in front of them with how much exposure I could get if I ran the Knoxville Nationals. I think Chip also understood that,” Larson said. “There’s been so much exposure this week behind me, and to run good at both races will hopefully help us in the search for a replacement sponsor at the end of the year.
NASCAR America analyst Jeff Burton concurred with Ganassi’s ultimate decision.
“I think you have to let him race,” Burton said. “I think that when you have a guy like Kyle Larson’s that’s young, wants to go race other cars and has proven he can do both successfully, I think it’s okay.
“But there will come a time that when it comes to winning a championship, Kyle needs to focus on what he needs to focus on. And if Kyle can do both and that makes him better on Sunday, then it’s all good.
“What Chip has to decide is that what he does on Saturday night help him on a Sunday afternoon. If there’s ever a question that it doesn’t help him, then Saturday nights will cease.
“You have to be successful on Sunday afternoons if you want to continue your career. It hasn’t been a problem yet, but if you start to see a decline and performance and those kinds of things, I think they’ll have to have a conversation.”
On another front, Larson and Ganassi are almost like son and father, rather than driver and owner.
That’s why with such a close relationship, Larson would likely never go anywhere else because Ganassi gives him so much latitude.
But admittedly, even with their relationship, Larson was still a bit nervous when it came time to ask Ganassi if he could race Saturday night in the sprint car main event in the Knoxville Nationals, where he eventually finished a career-best second place.
Ganassi’s reaction when Larson won Sunday was one of the best seen in NASCAR in a long time.
Not only did Ganassi almost choke crew chief Chad Johnston in joy, he practically gave Larson a concussion when he hit him in the head, also in joy, on the front stretch.
Watch our crew’s analysis on that, as well, and their thoughts on where Ganassi’s reaction ranks among other celebrations this season.