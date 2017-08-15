Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
NASCAR America live from 5-6 p.m. ET: Playoff picture, cast your vote, more Darlington throwback schemes

By Jerry BonkowskiAug 15, 2017, 4:31 PM EDT

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs live from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Carolyn Manno hosts in our Stamford studio. Kyle Petty, Jeff Burton and Steve Letarte join from our NBC Charlotte studio.

Among the topics on today’s show:

* With just three regular seasons remaining, three playoff spots remain up for grabs. The Bristol Night Race is known for its wild action, but it could go to the next level as the drivers on either side of the cut-off line face the pressure of trying to make the playoffs with a win. Kyle, Dale and Steve will look ahead to Saturday’s race.

* Where does Kyle Larson’s overtime restart last Sunday at Michigan stack up with other amazing restarts from this season? Let us know your thoughts by casting your vote at NBCSports.com/NASCARVote.

* How did the No. 42 team put Kyle Larson in position to win Sunday in the Irish Hills? We’ll hear how in our Tuesday tradition, as we Scan All Michigan!

* And the Darlington throwbacks keep on coming! The retro looks from Danica Patrick, Jimmie Johnson, and Denny Hamlin highlight our Social Pit Stop.

If you can't catch today's show on TV, you can also watch it via the online stream.

If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

Hendrick Motorsports announces promotions of eight senior team officials

Photo courtesy Hendrick Motorsports
By Jerry BonkowskiAug 15, 2017, 2:56 PM EDT

Hendrick Motorsports on Tuesday announced eight promotions of senior personnel within the organization.

The eight individuals have more than 150 combined years of service to the company. They will assume their new roles immediately.

“These people have grown in our culture and are trusted throughout our company,” team owner Rick Hendrick said in a press release. “I’m proud to see them expand their responsibilities as we look toward the future together.”

The officials that were promoted and their former and new titles are:

* Vice president/chief financial officer Scott Lampe has been promoted to executive vice president (and will retain CFO duties), making him the third-ranking officer after Hendrick and team president Marshall Carlson.

* Vice president of competition Ken Howes has been named vice president and chief of staff. The South Africa native has worked in NASCAR, Formula 1 and IMSA.

* Director of engine operations Jeff Andrews has been named vice president of competition. He will be the organization’s representative on the NASCAR competition committee and serve as co-chair representing Chevrolet teams.

* Manager of the No. 5 and No. 24 NASCAR Cup teams, Brian Whitesell, has been named to a new position of vice president of operations.

* Director of engine engineering Jim Wall has been elevated to director of powertrain and will continue managing engine development.

* Vehicle production director and former crew chief Darian Grubb has been promoted to director of competition systems.

* Aerodynamics manager Diane Holl has been promoted to director of vehicle engineering.

* Manager of the No. 48 and 88 teams, Michael Landis, will become director of operational support.

“Without question, our greatest strength is the more than 600 people working at every level inside Hendrick Motorsports,” Carlson said in a press release. “The first priority is our people, and the best way we can serve them is to continue winning races and competing for championships for many years to come.

“We believe these decisions will help to ensure we meet that goal.”

The promotions come after the departure of former HMS GM Doug Duchardt, who left the team at the end of June. His position will not be replaced, the team said previously.

Denny Hamlin honors ‘Mr. Modified’ Ray Hendrick with Southern 500 paint scheme

Joe Gibbs Racing
1 Comment
By Daniel McFadinAug 15, 2017, 2:00 PM EDT

Denny Hamlin‘s paint scheme for the Sept. 3 Southern 500 on NBCSN will pay tribute to Ray Hendrick, AKA “Mr. Modified.”

Hamlin’s No. 11 Toyota is based on a No. 11 modified that Hendrick (no relation to Rick Hendrick) drove during a racing career that lasted more than 30 years.

Source: Joe Gibbs Racing

Hendrick won five NASCAR Championships at South Boston Speedway, including four in the Modified Division and one in the Late Model Sportsman series. From 1963-1975 he won 20 races at Martinsville Speedway.

Hendrick also made 17 Cup Series starts. His first came at Darlington in the 1958 Southern 500, when he started 44th and finished 58th after losing an engine. His best Cup result was fifth twice, at Richmond in 1963 and at Langley Speedway in Hampton, Virginia, in 1968.

In 1993, Hendrick was inducted into the National Motorsports Press Association’s Hall of Fame and in 1998 was selected as one of NASCAR’s 50 greatest drivers.

Hendrick died in 1990 at 61 after a battle with cancer.

MORE: Retro Rundown: Southern 500 paint schemes

Martin Truex Jr. maintains commanding lead in playoff grid

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiAug 15, 2017, 1:11 PM EDT

Martin Truex Jr. continues to hold serve atop the weekly NASCAR Cup playoff standings.

Truex added one point to his total of 35 playoff points in Sunday’s Pure Michigan 400 at Michigan International Speedway.

Race winner Kyle Larson moved back into second place in the standings with 18 playoff points.

Jimmie Johnson dropped one spot to third place with 16 points, followed by a tie for fourth place between Brad Keselowski and Kyle Busch (14 points each).

As for the playoff bubble, with three races remaining to qualify for the playoffs, Chase Elliott is 62 points ahead of the cut-off line, Jamie McMurray (+52 points) and Matt Kenseth (+31).

On the outside of the playoff qualifying cut-off are Clint Bowyer (-31), Joey Logano (-98), Erik Jones (-130) and Daniel Suarez (-139). While Bowyer could still potentially qualify for the playoffs on points, Logano, Jones and Suarez are all in must-win situations to make it.

Here’s this week’s playoff standings chart:

 

Bump & Run: Should NASCAR be doctoring tracks to add grip?

By NBC SportsAug 15, 2017, 12:00 PM EDT

NASCAR is expected to use traction compound or drag tires at a number of tracks there the rest of the season. Are you OK with this action or should NASCAR not do such things to tracks?

Nate Ryan: As long as the drivers are on board, let’s start ordering the sticky stuff by the truckload. 

Dustin Long: Why shouldn’t NASCAR try to find ways to create the best possible racing for fans?

Daniel McFadin: The spring Bristol race was the most enticing Bristol race in my adult memory, so I’m going to say try it wherever you think you need it. Because if you’re a track that’s even considering using it, you probably need to try.

Jerry Bonkowski: I understand why NASCAR is using the PJ1 compound or dragging tires to improve the racing. And while both are used to enhance grip and widen or bring in additional grooves on certain tracks, the purist or traditionalist in me does not like artificial means to be used. I feel that perhaps the use of softer tires may bring better grip, but at the same time, softer tires typically wear out quicker. It’s kind of a Catch-22 situation for NASCAR and its drivers. They want better grip for better racing, but having to resort to an artificial method to do so just kind of rubs me the wrong way. 

Clint Bowyer, Joey Logano, Erik Jones, Daniel Suarez and Trevor Bayne are the first five drivers outside a playoff spot with three races left before the playoffs are set. Will any of these drivers make the playoffs?

Nate Ryan: It seems as if the rookies Suarez and Jones have the most momentum lately. Bowyer still seems most likely to get a win and also could claw his way into a points spot. But a realist wouldn’t bet that any of these drivers qualifies. The playoff window virtually has closed already.

Dustin Long: No. Have to wait until next year.

Daniel McFadin: Erik Jones. He’s the only one of the group consistently running up front, at least in the last three races, and getting to the front of the pack without pit strategy.

Jerry Bonkowski: Even with the problems he’s had over the last several races, I think Logano will still make the playoffs. Bowyer will need at least top-10 finishes in the three remaining races to make a serious run at Matt Kenneth — and may still come up short. While Jones and Suarez are having a strong battle for Rookie of the Year, I don’t think either will make the playoffs, unless they win one of the next three races.

Did Kyle Larson’s win at Michigan show you that the team is back in form after recent struggles?

Nate Ryan: It’s back in form on strategy and execution, which were flawless in positioning Larson to win at Michigan. But the No. 42 Chevrolet still lacked the blinding speed from earlier in the season. 

Dustin Long: I need to see more. It’s a good start and changes the momentum for the team, which is important. Still, I want to see this team lead more laps and be higher on the speed chart. One race doesn’t turn a team’s season around but one race can be the start of something big. Let’s see what this team does next.

Daniel McFadin: As dramatic and fun as the final restart was Sunday, Larson’s win wasn’t a result of a superb performance. After the “worst start of my career” (starting ninth and falling to 15th) Larson spent all of Stage 1 outside the top 10 and then had an average running spot of 8.8 in the race. He was in a position to win solely because of two late cautions and a willingness to use his bumper.

Jerry Bonkowski: I’d like to think so, but Larson has been very cyclical this season. He won at Michigan in June and had finishes of 26th and 29th in the next two races at Sonoma and Daytona. He had back-to-back runner-up finishes at Kentucky and New Hampshire, only to have three straight finishes of 23rd or worse in the next three races (which occurred before Sunday’s race at Michigan). If anything, he can somewhat be less aggressive in the next three races, knowing he’s locked into the playoffs — and he can ratchet up the aggressiveness when the playoffs begin.