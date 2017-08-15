NASCAR America: Fans pick Cup’s most memorable restarts of 2017 (video)

Kyle Larson‘s restart in overtime of Sunday’s Pure Michigan 500 has had fans talking for the last three days — and will likely keep them talking for a long time to come.
To find out how fans judged Larson’s restart vs. other great restarts thus far in 2017, we asked them to vote on the NASCAR America Twitter page.
The results are interesting, to say the least — with at least one big surprise — but you’ll have to view the video above to find out how your fellow fans voted.
With only three playoff spots up for grabs and just three regular season races to go, several major drivers are running out of time to qualify.
On Tuesday’s edition of NASCAR America, our analysts talked about how racing at The Last Great Coliseum will provide a very unique – and challenging – venue for those on either side of the playoff cut-off line and how their fortunes could dramatically change for the good or bad.
“There’s four drivers for three spots if it comes down to points,” Letarte said. “When you look at Bristol, probably the toughest track on the circuit to points race other than Talladega, the question is when you look at (Austin) Dillon, (Jamie) McMurray, (Matt) Kenseth and (Clint) Bowyer, who can deliver just on points?”
Because BMS could ultimately determine at least one or two drivers who make the playoffs on points, there’s only one way to approach Saturday’s race – and how you drive it, Letarte said. Forget points and go for the win.
“You want in the playoffs? Go get it,” Letarte said.
On Tuesday’s edition of NASCAR America and in our weekly Scan All feature, we relived the sights and sounds from Sunday’s Pure Michigan 400 that saw Kyle Larson take the checkered flag there for the third consecutive race.
In an interesting irony, Larson got probably the best restart of his life to win the race.
But to start the race, it was a whole different story.
“I dropped anchor at the start and got probably the worst start of my life,” Larson said. Catch more of his comments and those of other drivers and teams in this week’s edition of Scan All.
We all know how Kyle Larson made the race-winning move on the final restart of Sunday’s Pure Michigan 400.
But on Tuesday’s NASCAR America, NASCAR on NBC analyst Steve Letarte said Larson laid the foundation for the win even earlier in the race.
“While that last restart was very impressive, and without a doubt was the moment that the 42 actually won the race, I think it started way earlier in the race,” Letarte said. “About the 75 percent mark, we had a lot of leaders running on the race track under green and it was pretty stretched out.
“The 78 of Martin Truex Jr., who at this point looked like he had the race under control, came to pit road for four tires. He drew the 2 of Brad Keselowski with him, but not the 42 (Larson). The (42 crew) decided to leave the 42 on the racetrack, stuck with their guns and strategy, and it ended up paying off.
“When the 22 came to pit road and debris from his car created the next-to-last yellow, that was an important point because that’s what the 42 needed. The decision to pit was pretty easy for fuel, but I think the tough decision was how many tires. (Crew chief) Chad Johnston made a very gutsy move, he put four tires and I think that made a big difference.”
Rising star Corbette Jackson combined his love of country music, NASCAR racing and Bristol Motor Speedway with his song “Tennessee,” which makes the perfect backdrop for Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race, to be aired live on NBC.
With three races left for drivers to make the NASCAR Cup playoffs, you can bet they’ll likely also be singing their love for Tennessee on Saturday night, too.
Check out Jackson’s video above.