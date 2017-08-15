NASCAR America: Bristol could decide which drivers qualify for Cup playoffs (video)

With only three playoff spots up for grabs and just three regular season races to go, several major drivers are running out of time to qualify.

On Tuesday’s edition of NASCAR America, our analysts talked about how racing at The Last Great Coliseum will provide a very unique – and challenging – venue for those on either side of the playoff cut-off line and how their fortunes could dramatically change for the good or bad.

“There’s four drivers for three spots if it comes down to points,” Letarte said. “When you look at Bristol, probably the toughest track on the circuit to points race other than Talladega, the question is when you look at (Austin) Dillon, (Jamie) McMurray, (Matt) Kenseth and (Clint) Bowyer, who can deliver just on points?”

Because BMS could ultimately determine at least one or two drivers who make the playoffs on points, there’s only one way to approach Saturday’s race – and how you drive it, Letarte said. Forget points and go for the win.

“You want in the playoffs? Go get it,” Letarte said.