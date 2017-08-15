Hendrick Motorsports announces promotions of eight senior team officials

Hendrick Motorsports on Tuesday announced eight promotions of senior personnel within the organization.
The eight individuals have more than 150 combined years of service to the company. They will assume their new roles immediately.
“These people have grown in our culture and are trusted throughout our company,” team owner Rick Hendrick said in a press release. “I’m proud to see them expand their responsibilities as we look toward the future together.”
The officials that were promoted and their former and new titles are:
* Vice president/chief financial officer Scott Lampe has been promoted to executive vice president (and will retain CFO duties), making him the third-ranking officer after Hendrick and team president Marshall Carlson.
* Vice president of competition Ken Howes has been named vice president and chief of staff. The South Africa native has worked in NASCAR, Formula 1 and IMSA.
* Director of engine operations Jeff Andrews has been named vice president of competition. He will be the organization’s representative on the NASCAR competition committee and serve as co-chair representing Chevrolet teams.
* Manager of the No. 5 and No. 24 NASCAR Cup teams, Brian Whitesell, has been named to a new position of vice president of operations.
* Director of engine engineering Jim Wall has been elevated to director of powertrain and will continue managing engine development.
* Vehicle production director and former crew chief Darian Grubb has been promoted to director of competition systems.
* Aerodynamics manager Diane Holl has been promoted to director of vehicle engineering.
* Manager of the No. 48 and 88 teams, Michael Landis, will become director of operational support.
“Without question, our greatest strength is the more than 600 people working at every level inside Hendrick Motorsports,” Carlson said in a press release. “The first priority is our people, and the best way we can serve them is to continue winning races and competing for championships for many years to come.
“We believe these decisions will help to ensure we meet that goal.”
The promotions come after the departure of former HMS GM Doug Duchardt, who left the team at the end of June. His position will not be replaced, the team said previously.