Check out Corbette Jackson’s ‘Tennessee’ ode to Bristol Motor Speedway

By Jerry BonkowskiAug 15, 2017, 6:34 PM EDT

Rising star Corbette Jackson combined his love of country music, NASCAR racing and Bristol Motor Speedway with his song “Tennessee,” which makes the perfect backdrop for Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race, to be aired live on NBC.

With three races left for drivers to make the NASCAR Cup playoffs, you can bet they’ll likely also be singing their love for Tennessee on Saturday night, too.

Check out Jackson’s video above.

Scan All: Pure Michigan 400 at Michigan International Speedway (video)

By Jerry BonkowskiAug 15, 2017, 7:30 PM EDT

On Tuesday’s edition of NASCAR America and in our weekly Scan All feature, we relived the sights and sounds from Sunday’s Pure Michigan 400 that saw Kyle Larson take the checkered flag there for the third consecutive race.

In an interesting irony, Larson got probably the best restart of his life to win the race.

But to start the race, it was a whole different story.

“I dropped anchor at the start and got probably the worst start of my life,” Larson said. Catch more of his comments and those of other drivers and teams in this week’s edition of Scan All.

Steve Letarte: Kyle Larson laid foundation for Michigan win earlier in race (video)

By Jerry BonkowskiAug 15, 2017, 7:09 PM EDT

We all know how Kyle Larson made the race-winning move on the final restart of Sunday’s Pure Michigan 400.

But on Tuesday’s NASCAR America, NASCAR on NBC analyst Steve Letarte said Larson laid the foundation for the win even earlier in the race.

“While that last restart was very impressive, and without a doubt was the moment that the 42 actually won the race, I think it started way earlier in the race,” Letarte said. “About the 75 percent mark, we had a lot of leaders running on the race track under green and it was pretty stretched out.

“The 78 of Martin Truex Jr., who at this point looked like he had the race under control, came to pit road for four tires. He drew the 2 of Brad Keselowski with him, but not the 42 (Larson). The (42 crew) decided to leave the 42 on the racetrack, stuck with their guns and strategy, and it ended up paying off.

“When the 22 came to pit road and debris from his car created the next-to-last yellow, that was an important point because that’s what the 42 needed. The decision to pit was pretty easy for fuel, but I think the tough decision was how many tires. (Crew chief) Chad Johnston made a very gutsy move, he put four tires and I think that made a big difference.”

 

Who is Hot and Not ahead of the Bristol night race

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinAug 15, 2017, 6:00 PM EDT

When Jimmie Johnson won at Bristol Motor Speedway last April, he accomplished something unusual in the recent history at “Thunder Valley.”

His win came with his pit stop on the backstretch of the half-mile track. That was the only time in the last six Bristol races a driver has won while pitting on the backstretch.

Johnson’s win was also just the fourth time in the last 14 Bristol starts that a driver not associated with Team Penske or Joe Gibbs Racing won. It was the second straight after Kevin Harvick won last August’s race. The only other instances were Kasey Kahne in the spring 2013 race and Carl Edwards (then at Roush Fenway Racing) in the spring of 2014.

Going further, Joe Gibbs Racing (eight wins) and Team Penske (four wins) combined to win 12 of the last 17 Bristol races. Four different drivers won for JGR and two different drivers won for Team Penske.

Here is a look at who is hot and not ahead of Saturday’s night race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Who is Hot

Erik Jones

• Finished third at Michigan to tie his best-career finish
• Finished top 10 in the last three races, best streak of his career.
• Finished 17th at Bristol in April.
• Two Xfinity wins at Bristol.

Kyle Busch

• Finished 10th at Michigan after being penalized for pitting before pit road was open.
• Finished top 10 in the last three races to tie his best streak this season.
• Won from the pole at Pocono for only win of 2017. Had four wins at this point in 2016.
• Five Bristol wins, but last was in 2011.
• Finished 29th or worse in five of the last six races at Bristol (DNF after Accident in last three).

Kevin Harvick

• Finished 13th at Michigan
• Finished top 10 in 12 of the last 17 races.
• Won this race last year, one of two Bristol wins
• Finished top 10 in the last four Bristol races including three top threes.

Brad Keselowski

• Finished 17th at Michigan after winning the pole, worst finish in the last five races.
• Series-leading 11 top-fives this season.
• Two-time Bristol winner, in 2011 and 2012.
• Finished 18th or worse in four of the last five races at Bristol including 34th in April.

Who is Not

Kurt Busch

• Finished 11th at Michigan. Only two top-10 finishes in the last seven races.
• Three DNFs in the last seven races.
• Just 10 top-10 finishes this season after having 16 through 23 races in 2016.
• Has not had back-to-back top 10s since Richmond and Talladega.
• Five Bristol wins but last was in 2006. Four of the five wins came in the Spring race.
• Only three finishes better than 14th in the last 12 races at Bristol.

Austin Dillon

• Finished seventh at Michigan for first top-10 finish since winning at Charlotte in May.
• Only three top-10 finishes this season. Had 10 at this point last year.
• Five top-15 finishes in seven Bristol starts. Best finish of fourth in this race last year.

Dale Earnhardt Jr.

• Finished 14th at Michigan. Last top-10 finish was at Sonoma in June.
• Only two top 10s in the last 11 races.
• One Bristol win in 2004 night race.
• Finished 38th with DNF after accident in April.

Joey Logano

• Finished 28th at Michigan. Tenth finish outside the top 20 in the last 14 races.
• Won at Richmond but was encumbered for failing post-race inspection.
• Now 98 points outside the bubble, must win to make the playoffs.
• Finished top 10 in five of the last six races at Bristol including two wins.

NASCAR America live from 5-6 p.m. ET: Playoff picture, cast your vote, more Darlington throwback schemes

NBC Sports
By Jerry BonkowskiAug 15, 2017, 4:31 PM EDT

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs live from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Carolyn Manno hosts in our Stamford studio. Kyle Petty, Jeff Burton and Steve Letarte join from our NBC Charlotte studio.

Among the topics on today’s show:

* With just three regular seasons remaining, three playoff spots remain up for grabs. The Bristol Night Race is known for its wild action, but it could go to the next level as the drivers on either side of the cut-off line face the pressure of trying to make the playoffs with a win. Kyle, Dale and Steve will look ahead to Saturday’s race.

* Where does Kyle Larson’s overtime restart last Sunday at Michigan stack up with other amazing restarts from this season? Let us know your thoughts by casting your vote at NBCSports.com/NASCARVote.

* How did the No. 42 team put Kyle Larson in position to win Sunday in the Irish Hills? We’ll hear how in our Tuesday tradition, as we Scan All Michigan!

* And the Darlington throwbacks keep on coming! The retro looks from Danica Patrick, Jimmie Johnson, and Denny Hamlin highlight our Social Pit Stop.

