Photo: Harold Hinson Photography

Robert Yates on cancer fight: ‘One day I’m beating it, the next day I’m not beating it’

By Dustin LongAug 14, 2017, 5:45 PM EDT

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Robert Yates said he was told by a doctor last week to gather his family and make plans for hospice because “you’re done in four weeks.” 

Four hours later, Yates’ future looked much better.

Another doctor told Yates, who is battling liver cancer, that the terminal diagnosis was wrong.

“I need both doctors, but I need a little cheerleading, too,’’ said the 74-year-old former team owner who will be inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in January.

Monday was a good day for Yates, who was at Stewart-Haas Racing to see Danica Patrick’s throwback paint scheme for next month’s Southern 500. The car Patrick will drive mirrors the No. 88 Quality Care/Ford Credit red, white and blue Ford that Yates owned in the mid 1990s and the scheme on Dale Jarrett’s car in his 1999 championship season.

He also was presented a Daytona 500 ring by Stewart-Haas Racing. Kurt Busch‘s Ford was powered by Roush Yates Engines, which his son, Doug, operates.

“I’ve got a lot to be thankful for,’’ Yates said.

While his battle with liver cancer has cost him weight, it has not diminished his desire to remain active.

“If I get up and get out of the house and go to the farm and get on a tractor or lawnmower or bulldozer or something, I can stay on that all day long,’’ Yates said. “Sitting on it, pushing dirt and trees, I love it. I go home that night and sleep better. Sitting in a chair promotes sitting in a chair. I sat in the chair too much last week.’’

Yates first underwent treatment on Oct. 31, 2016. He has gone through chemotherapy and also experimental treatments.

“I told somebody a good while back that it is easier to win the Daytona 500 than to beat this stuff,’’ said Yates, who won two Daytona 500s with Jarrett and one with Davey Allison. “One day I’m beating it, the next day I’m not beating it.’’

The misdiagnosis last week came because Yates said a scan was measured incorrectly. He was originally told his cancer had grown 36 percent. The review of that scan showed that was incorrect.

Yates, who won 57 races as a team owner in NASCAR’s top series, remains feisty.

After one doctor told Yates about hospice over a number of visits, Yates responded: “I remember really well. You told me 10 times about hospice. … I know exactly who they are and what they do. Do not talk to me about hospice anymore.’’

That same attitude is evident in how he faces his illness.

“I’m going to fight it,’’ he said. “I plan to beat this if God is willing.’’

Entry lists for Cup, Xfinity and Truck races at Bristol Motor Speedway

By Jerry BonkowskiAug 14, 2017, 5:15 PM EDT

All three of NASCAR’s premier series will be in action this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Things kick off with Wednesday night’s UNOH 200 Camping World Truck Series race (8:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1).

On Friday, the half-mile, high-banked oval plays host to the Food City 300 Xfinity Series race (7:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN).

And then the event’s main event, the NASCAR Cup Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race (7:30 p.m., NBCSN).

Here are the preliminary entry lists for all three races:

CUP – Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race

There are 41 cars entered for Saturday’s race, which will be the 114th Cup race held at BMS.

Kevin Harvick is the defending winner of this race, but there is one difference this year: Harvick and the rest of Stewart-Haas Racing drove Chevrolets last year, but are in Fords in 2017.

Meanwhile, Jimmie Johnson won this year’s early-season race at BMS.

Two driver spots are not filled yet for Saturday’s race: the No. 51 Chevrolet of Rick Ware Racing, as well as the No. 83 Toyota of BK Racing.

Click here for the Cup entry list:

 

XFINITY – Food City 300

There are 42 cars entered for this race, which is the 71st Xfinity Series event to be held at BMS.

All driver seats and crew chief positions are filled.

Austin Dillon won this race last August, while Erik Jones won this year’s early-season race.

Click here for the Xfinity preliminary entry list.

 

TRUCKS — UNOH 200:

There are 34 Trucks entered for Wednesday night’s race.

One driver position as well as a crew chief spot both remain vacant, and for the same team: the No. 50 Beaver Motorsports Chevrolet owned by Mark Beaver.

Ben Kennedy won this race last year.

Click here for the Trucks preliminary entry list.

NASCAR America, live 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN: Larson win, Ganassi reaction, playoff update

NBC Sports
By Jerry BonkowskiAug 14, 2017, 4:30 PM EDT

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs live from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Carolyn Manno hosts along with Parker Kligerman and Brian Vickers in our Stamford studio. Also, Jeff Burton joins us from Burton’s Garage.

Among the topics on today’s show:

* Kyle Larson earned his third straight win at Michigan after powering to the lead with an impressive restart in overtime. The victory capped off an exciting week for Larson, who also finished a career-best second in the 57th annual Knoxville Nationals sprint car event.

* The reaction of team owner Chip Ganassi in the pit box was priceless after Kyle Larson’s win. That led us to ask the question: What’s the most memorable reaction following a win in the Monster Energy Series this season? Go to NBCSports.com/NASCARVote to cast your vote.

* Three NASCAR Cup playoff spots remain up for grabs with just three regular season races remaining. Which drivers have the advantage going into the Night Race at Bristol? We’ll examine on today’s show.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, you can also watch it via the online stream at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com.

If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

NASCAR official: Most upcoming tracks will have grip enhancements

Dustin Long
By Jerry BonkowskiAug 14, 2017, 2:23 PM EDT

Bristol Motor Speedway will once again use the PJ1 compound for a third consecutive time for this weekend’s NASCAR events there.

First applied at last August’s Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race and again for the Food City 500 earlier this year, the compound has resulted in greater grip and additional grooves that has led to closer side-by-side racing.

As a result of the success at Bristol, as well as other tracks, look for PJ1 — or tire dragging to add more rubber to the racing surface — to be utilized at several other tracks during the upcoming 10-race NASCAR Cup playoffs.

“We had our driver council meeting Friday night in Michigan, and part of that meeting was to go over the remaining race tracks, talk about where we may or may not put something on the surface (or) where we want to rubber in the track,” NASCAR Executive Vice President and Racing Development Officer Steve O’Donnell said Monday on The Morning Drive on Sirius/XM NASCAR Radio.

“(We) really worked with the drivers to say what is the exact line where you think this would continue to improve the racing on track,” O’Donnell added. “It’s been going really well so far.

“We learn obviously where it works and where we’ve got some changes to make. We liked the first race at Bristol where we used it, might have missed the line a little bit the last time, so we’re going to go back to where we were with the first race and think that will be a really good solution.”

BMS officials are preparing to add the PJ1 treatment to the lower groove in time for Wednesday’s UNOH 200 Camping World Truck Series race on Wednesday.

The compound will also be reapplied for Friday’s Xfinity Series Food City 300 and Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race.

It has worked so well that BMS sister tracks Charlotte Motor Speedway and New Hampshire Motor Speedway – which will both host races in the upcoming 10-race NASCAR Cup playoffs – have also utilized the compound.

At tracks that do not use the compound, O’Donnell said others may use tire dragging to add more rubber to the race surface, much like took place at Michigan International Speedway prior to Sunday’s race.

“I think there’s only actually a couple (of tracks) where we won’t have something,” O’Donnell told TMD. “There’s a lot of different things when you look at trying to bring a high line in, especially at Texas, bringing that second groove.”

O’Donnell expects to announce which tracks will either use the compound or tire dragging in the next week.

“We want to finalize it with the race tracks,” O’Donnell said. “I think, all in all, we’ve got a plan for each one of the upcoming tracks.’’

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Danica Patrick to have Robert Yates Racing throwback scheme in Southern 500

Photos: Dustin Long, NBC Sports
By Jerry BonkowskiAug 14, 2017, 1:12 PM EDT

Danica Patrick’s No. 10 Ford Fusion will honor 2018 NASCAR Hall of Fame Inductee Robert Yates with a special paint scheme for the 68th Bojangles’ Southern 500 on Sept. 3 at Darlington Raceway.

Patrick’s car will carry a paint scheme similar to the one that was on the car NASCAR Hall of Famer and NASCAR on NBC announcer Dale Jarrett drove to the 1999 NASCAR Cup championship for Robert Yates Racing.

“The throwback race at Darlington is such a cool event,” said Patrick, who will be competing in her sixth Southern 500. “I’m excited to run a true throwback scheme (and) that we’re able to honor Robert Yates and all he’s done for our sport.”

2018 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee Robert Yates.

The scheme was revealed Monday during a press conference at Stewart-Haas Racing in Kannapolis, North Carolina. To further honor Yates, his name will appear above the driver’s side door in place of Patrick’s name.

Yates spent more than two decades in the sport before branching out on his own, forming Robert Yates Racing in the late 1980s.

The team expanded to a two-car operation in 1996 when Jarrett joined up, driving the No. 88 Quality Care/Ford Credit Ford.

In addition to winning the championship, RYR went on to capture 57 NASCAR Cup wins during its tenure. Three of those were victories in the Daytona 500, including 1996, Jarrett’s first race with the team.

“Getting to see this scheme run again will bring back many great memories,” Yates said. “I can’t thank everyone at Stewart-Haas Racing enough for honoring me and everyone that was on the team during those years.”

The throwback scheme will also have special significance to Patrick’s crew chief, Billy Scott.

“Robert Yates Racing gave me my first job in the NASCAR Cup Series, so to take our No. 10 Ford Fusion to Darlington in tribute of Robert and all that he’s accomplished makes me extremely proud,” Scott said.

Follow @JerryBonkowski