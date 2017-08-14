Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
NASCAR America, live 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN: Larson win, Ganassi reaction, playoff update

By Jerry BonkowskiAug 14, 2017, 4:30 PM EDT

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs live from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Carolyn Manno hosts along with Parker Kligerman and Brian Vickers in our Stamford studio. Also, Jeff Burton joins us from Burton’s Garage.

Among the topics on today’s show:

* Kyle Larson earned his third straight win at Michigan after powering to the lead with an impressive restart in overtime. The victory capped off an exciting week for Larson, who also finished a career-best second in the 57th annual Knoxville Nationals sprint car event.

* The reaction of team owner Chip Ganassi in the pit box was priceless after Kyle Larson’s win. That led us to ask the question: What’s the most memorable reaction following a win in the Monster Energy Series this season? Go to NBCSports.com/NASCARVote to cast your vote.

* Three NASCAR Cup playoff spots remain up for grabs with just three regular season races remaining. Which drivers have the advantage going into the Night Race at Bristol? We’ll examine on today’s show.

NASCAR official: Most upcoming tracks will have grip enhancements

Dustin Long
By Jerry BonkowskiAug 14, 2017, 2:23 PM EDT

Bristol Motor Speedway will once again use the PJ1 compound for a third consecutive time for this weekend’s NASCAR events there.

First applied at last August’s Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race and again for the Food City 500 earlier this year, the compound has resulted in greater grip and additional grooves that has led to closer side-by-side racing.

As a result of the success at Bristol, as well as other tracks, look for PJ1 — or tire dragging to add more rubber to the racing surface — to be utilized at several other tracks during the upcoming 10-race NASCAR Cup playoffs.

“We had our driver council meeting Friday night in Michigan, and part of that meeting was to go over the remaining race tracks, talk about where we may or may not put something on the surface (or) where we want to rubber in the track,” NASCAR Executive Vice President and Racing Development Officer Steve O’Donnell said Monday on The Morning Drive on Sirius/XM NASCAR Radio.

“(We) really worked with the drivers to say what is the exact line where you think this would continue to improve the racing on track,” O’Donnell added. “It’s been going really well so far.

“We learn obviously where it works and where we’ve got some changes to make. We liked the first race at Bristol where we used it, might have missed the line a little bit the last time, so we’re going to go back to where we were with the first race and think that will be a really good solution.”

BMS officials are preparing to add the PJ1 treatment to the lower groove in time for Wednesday’s UNOH 200 Camping World Truck Series race on Wednesday.

The compound will also be reapplied for Friday’s Xfinity Series Food City 300 and Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race.

It has worked so well that BMS sister tracks Charlotte Motor Speedway and New Hampshire Motor Speedway – which will both host races in the upcoming 10-race NASCAR Cup playoffs – have also utilized the compound.

At tracks that do not use the compound, O’Donnell said others may use tire dragging to add more rubber to the race surface, much like took place at Michigan International Speedway prior to Sunday’s race.

“I think there’s only actually a couple (of tracks) where we won’t have something,” O’Donnell told TMD. “There’s a lot of different things when you look at trying to bring a high line in, especially at Texas, bringing that second groove.”

O’Donnell expects to announce which tracks will either use the compound or tire dragging in the next week.

“We want to finalize it with the race tracks,” O’Donnell said. “I think, all in all, we’ve got a plan for each one of the upcoming tracks.’’

Danica Patrick to have Robert Yates Racing throwback scheme in Southern 500

Photos: Dustin Long, NBC Sports
By Jerry BonkowskiAug 14, 2017, 1:12 PM EDT

Danica Patrick’s No. 10 Ford Fusion will honor 2018 NASCAR Hall of Fame Inductee Robert Yates with a special paint scheme for the 68th Bojangles’ Southern 500 on Sept. 3 at Darlington Raceway.

Patrick’s car will carry a paint scheme similar to the one that was on the car NASCAR Hall of Famer and NASCAR on NBC announcer Dale Jarrett drove to the 1999 NASCAR Cup championship for Robert Yates Racing.

“The throwback race at Darlington is such a cool event,” said Patrick, who will be competing in her sixth Southern 500. “I’m excited to run a true throwback scheme (and) that we’re able to honor Robert Yates and all he’s done for our sport.”

2018 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee Robert Yates.

The scheme was revealed Monday during a press conference at Stewart-Haas Racing in Kannapolis, North Carolina. To further honor Yates, his name will appear above the driver’s side door in place of Patrick’s name.

Yates spent more than two decades in the sport before branching out on his own, forming Robert Yates Racing in the late 1980s.

The team expanded to a two-car operation in 1996 when Jarrett joined up, driving the No. 88 Quality Care/Ford Credit Ford.

In addition to winning the championship, RYR went on to capture 57 NASCAR Cup wins during its tenure. Three of those were victories in the Daytona 500, including 1996, Jarrett’s first race with the team.

“Getting to see this scheme run again will bring back many great memories,” Yates said. “I can’t thank everyone at Stewart-Haas Racing enough for honoring me and everyone that was on the team during those years.”

The throwback scheme will also have special significance to Patrick’s crew chief, Billy Scott.

“Robert Yates Racing gave me my first job in the NASCAR Cup Series, so to take our No. 10 Ford Fusion to Darlington in tribute of Robert and all that he’s accomplished makes me extremely proud,” Scott said.

NASCAR on rumors it would take additional cars after Michigan: Gotcha!

Getty Images
By Dustin LongAug 14, 2017, 9:36 AM EDT

All that talk that NASCAR would take more cars after Sunday’s Cup race at Michigan to see how they compared?

A ruse.

So said Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR executive vice president and chief racing development officer, Monday on “The Morning Drive.’’

“We actually found it kind of comical this weekend,’’ O’Donnell said of the chatter that NASCAR would take more cars after Michigan. “We put a little bit of the rumor out there, and candidly it worked.

“If anyone would have done some serious research, the wind tunnel that we would use for this is under construction this week so it would have been impossible.’’

Brad Keselowski said Friday that Toyotas were sandbagging at Michigan because of the expectation that NASCAR would take more cars after the race. Toyotas led 88.2 percent of the laps in the five races leading up to Michigan.

“We had a strong suspicion that those guys (Toyota) would kind of tune it down this weekend, so not to post a pretty big number in inspection that maybe balanced back out the competition,” Keselowski said after winning the pole. “And potentially that’s right because our team hasn’t done much differently and those guys are just not as fast as they’ve been the last few weeks.”

Kyle Busch responded to Keselowski’s comments by telling ESPN on Saturday: “Brad’s a (expletive) moron. We don’t just turn it down. We actually have a new engine package here this week. He’s a moron.’’

Keselowski told NBCSN before Sunday’s race that Toyota’s performance last weekend at Michigan seemed “fishy.’’

“NASCAR typically takes the cars from the field, the best cars from the field and checks to see where everybody is at performance-wise about three or four times a year,’’ Keselowski told NBCSN. “Usually those weekends are either Indianapolis, Pocono or Michigan. Well they couldn’t do it at Indianapolis because most of the field wrecked and there weren’t any cars to check, and I don’t know why it wasn’t done at Pocono.

“So the whole field knows today that the cars are probably going to be pulled and go through a little bit of extra inspection. That doesn’t mean that anyone is cheating by any means. This is a chance for NASCAR to level the playing field and see who is where in the development cycles. I think everybody knows that.’’

NASCAR did not take any additional cars.

“We’re not going to telegraph when we’re going to do that at a certain race track,’’ O’Donnell said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “We always want to make sure that we’ve got the best information possible, particularly the aerodynamics of the car, so we’ll continue to do that.

“A lot of politicking going out there and I think that will continue as it gets closer to the playoffs. There’s a lot on the line, a lot of different winners, and that’s actually kind of cool to see because people care and they want to do all they can to win.’’

Keselowski led a race-high 105 laps before finishing 17th. Kyle Larson passed Martin Truex Jr. on the restart in overtime to win. Truex led Toyota by finishing second.

Many drivers fighting to make playoffs lose ground at Michigan

By Jerry BonkowskiAug 14, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT

With three races remaining in the NASCAR Cup regular season, the playoff bubble keeps losing air for some.

There are only two ways drivers who remain winless  — as well as Joey Logano, whose Richmond win was encumbered — can qualify for the 10-race playoffs:

1) Win one of the next three races (Bristol, Darlington or Richmond).

2) Make the playoffs on points.

As NASCAR leaves Michigan, three winless drivers are on the positive side of the points bubble line: Chase Elliott (62 points to the good), Jamie McMurray (52 points) and Matt Kenseth (31 points).

Even so, there’s no guarantee that one, two or all three will make the playoffs after next month’s Richmond race.

“I think we need a little work and need to get caught up here in a hurry,” Elliott said.

Those outside of a playoff spot are Clint Bowyer (31 points from a playoff spot), Joey Logano (-98), Erik Jones (-130), Daniel Suarez (-139), Trevor Bayne (-214) and Dale Earnhardt Jr. (-222).

Several of those other drivers did not help their cause Sunday.

Sitting fifth on the final restart, Kenseth cut a tire with two laps to go and finished 24th. As a result, his edge over Bowyer for what would be the final playoff spot slipped significantly.

Bowyer also had his own problems. Not only did he suffer two pit road penalties, he also picked up a tire rub from contact with Austin Dillon on Lap 150 that forced him to pit on the following lap.

Bowyer finished 23rd. Had the incident not happened with Dillon, Bowyer likely could have closed the gap to Kenseth because of the latter’s own problems.

“We didn’t have much go right today,” Bowyer said. “We had something off on our readings, and that led to the two penalties. We were trying to be real conservative on pit road all day. There at the end everyone got slowed up in front of me, and another car turned left over the front of us. That tore our car up pretty good.”

Logano finished two laps down in 28th after cutting a tire on Lap 187, ending any chance of a top-15 finish.

Logano’s cause has gone from frustrating to a virtual sense of urgency – he’s finished 24th or worse in five of his last seven starts.

“I don’t know why we had a flat tire, but maybe we ran something over,” Logano said. “I don’t know. On to the next one. We’ll keep moving.”

Suarez was in a crash on Lap 139 while exiting Turn 2, finishing 37th. It was his first DNF since the season-opening Daytona 500. Kahne, meanwhile, finished 38th, but he’s already in the playoffs.

“It’s just unfortunate because we came from a streak of (top-10s) and now this is going to be the end of it,” said Suarez, who had finished in the top 10 the previous four races.

“We’re going to regroup and come back stronger next week.”

