NASCAR America, live 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN: Larson win, Ganassi reaction, playoff update

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs live from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN.
Carolyn Manno hosts along with Parker Kligerman and Brian Vickers in our Stamford studio. Also, Jeff Burton joins us from Burton’s Garage.
Among the topics on today’s show:
* Kyle Larson earned his third straight win at Michigan after powering to the lead with an impressive restart in overtime. The victory capped off an exciting week for Larson, who also finished a career-best second in the 57th annual Knoxville Nationals sprint car event.
Kyle Larson's win. That led us to ask the question: What's the most memorable reaction following a win in the Monster Energy Series this season?
* Three NASCAR Cup playoff spots remain up for grabs with just three regular season races remaining. Which drivers have the advantage going into the Night Race at Bristol? We’ll examine on today’s show.
