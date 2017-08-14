Entry lists for Cup, Xfinity and Truck races at Bristol Motor Speedway

All three of NASCAR’s premier series will be in action this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Things kick off with Wednesday night’s UNOH 200 Camping World Truck Series race (8:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1).
On Friday, the half-mile, high-banked oval plays host to the Food City 300 Xfinity Series race (7:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN).
And then the event’s main event, the NASCAR Cup Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race (7:30 p.m., NBCSN).
Here are the preliminary entry lists for all three races:
CUP – Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race
There are 41 cars entered for Saturday’s race, which will be the 114th Cup race held at BMS.
Kevin Harvick is the defending winner of this race, but there is one difference this year: Harvick and the rest of Stewart-Haas Racing drove Chevrolets last year, but are in Fords in 2017.
Meanwhile, Jimmie Johnson won this year’s early-season race at BMS.
Two driver spots are not filled yet for Saturday’s race: the No. 51 Chevrolet of Rick Ware Racing, as well as the No. 83 Toyota of BK Racing.
Click here for the Cup entry list:
XFINITY – Food City 300
There are 42 cars entered for this race, which is the 71st Xfinity Series event to be held at BMS.
All driver seats and crew chief positions are filled.
Austin Dillon won this race last August, while Erik Jones won this year’s early-season race.
Click here for the Xfinity preliminary entry list.
TRUCKS — UNOH 200:
There are 34 Trucks entered for Wednesday night’s race.
One driver position as well as a crew chief spot both remain vacant, and for the same team: the No. 50 Beaver Motorsports Chevrolet owned by Mark Beaver.
Ben Kennedy won this race last year.