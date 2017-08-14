Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photos: Dustin Long, NBC Sports

Danica Patrick to have Robert Yates Racing throwback scheme in Southern 500

2 Comments
By Jerry BonkowskiAug 14, 2017, 1:12 PM EDT

Danica Patrick’s No. 10 Ford Fusion will honor 2018 NASCAR Hall of Fame Inductee Robert Yates with a special paint scheme for the 68th Bojangles’ Southern 500 on Sept. 3 at Darlington Raceway.

Patrick’s car will carry a paint scheme similar to the one that was on the car NASCAR Hall of Famer and NASCAR on NBC announcer Dale Jarrett drove to the 1999 NASCAR Cup championship for Robert Yates Racing.

“The throwback race at Darlington is such a cool event,” said Patrick, who will be competing in her sixth Southern 500. “I’m excited to run a true throwback scheme (and) that we’re able to honor Robert Yates and all he’s done for our sport.”

2018 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee Robert Yates.

The scheme was revealed Monday during a press conference at Stewart-Haas Racing in Kannapolis, North Carolina. To further honor Yates, his name will appear above the driver’s side door in place of Patrick’s name.

Yates spent more than two decades in the sport before branching out on his own, forming Robert Yates Racing in the late 1980s.

The team expanded to a two-car operation in 1996 when Jarrett joined up, driving the No. 88 Quality Care/Ford Credit Ford.

In addition to winning the championship, RYR went on to capture 57 NASCAR Cup wins during its tenure. Three of those were victories in the Daytona 500, including 1996, Jarrett’s first race with the team.

“Getting to see this scheme run again will bring back many great memories,” Yates said. “I can’t thank everyone at Stewart-Haas Racing enough for honoring me and everyone that was on the team during those years.”

The throwback scheme will also have special significance to Patrick’s crew chief, Billy Scott.

“Robert Yates Racing gave me my first job in the NASCAR Cup Series, so to take our No. 10 Ford Fusion to Darlington in tribute of Robert and all that he’s accomplished makes me extremely proud,” Scott said.

Follow @JerryBonkowski

NASCAR on rumors it would take additional cars after Michigan: Gotcha!

Getty Images
2 Comments
By Dustin LongAug 14, 2017, 9:36 AM EDT

All that talk that NASCAR would take more cars after Sunday’s Cup race at Michigan to see how they compared?

A ruse.

So said Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR executive vice president and chief racing development officer, Monday on “The Morning Drive.’’

“We actually found it kind of comical this weekend,’’ O’Donnell said of the chatter that NASCAR would take more cars after Michigan. “We put a little bit of the rumor out there, and candidly it worked.

“If anyone would have done some serious research, the wind tunnel that we would use for this is under construction this week so it would have been impossible.’’

Brad Keselowski said Friday that Toyotas were sandbagging at Michigan because of the expectation that NASCAR would take more cars after the race. Toyotas led 88.2 percent of the laps in the five races leading up to Michigan.

“We had a strong suspicion that those guys (Toyota) would kind of tune it down this weekend, so not to post a pretty big number in inspection that maybe balanced back out the competition,” Keselowski said after winning the pole. “And potentially that’s right because our team hasn’t done much differently and those guys are just not as fast as they’ve been the last few weeks.”

Kyle Busch responded to Keselowski’s comments by telling ESPN on Saturday: “Brad’s a (expletive) moron. We don’t just turn it down. We actually have a new engine package here this week. He’s a moron.’’

Keselowski told NBCSN before Sunday’s race that Toyota’s performance last weekend at Michigan seemed “fishy.’’

“NASCAR typically takes the cars from the field, the best cars from the field and checks to see where everybody is at performance-wise about three or four times a year,’’ Keselowski told NBCSN. “Usually those weekends are either Indianapolis, Pocono or Michigan. Well they couldn’t do it at Indianapolis because most of the field wrecked and there weren’t any cars to check, and I don’t know why it wasn’t done at Pocono.

“So the whole field knows today that the cars are probably going to be pulled and go through a little bit of extra inspection. That doesn’t mean that anyone is cheating by any means. This is a chance for NASCAR to level the playing field and see who is where in the development cycles. I think everybody knows that.’’

NASCAR did not take any additional cars.

“We’re not going to telegraph when we’re going to do that at a certain race track,’’ O’Donnell said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “We always want to make sure that we’ve got the best information possible, particularly the aerodynamics of the car, so we’ll continue to do that.

“A lot of politicking going out there and I think that will continue as it gets closer to the playoffs. There’s a lot on the line, a lot of different winners, and that’s actually kind of cool to see because people care and they want to do all they can to win.’’

Keselowski led a race-high 105 laps before finishing 17th. Kyle Larson passed Martin Truex Jr. on the restart in overtime to win. Truex led Toyota by finishing second.

 and on Facebook

Many drivers fighting to make playoffs lose ground at Michigan

1 Comment
By Jerry BonkowskiAug 14, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT

With three races remaining in the NASCAR Cup regular season, the playoff bubble keeps losing air for some.

There are only two ways drivers who remain winless  — as well as Joey Logano, whose Richmond win was encumbered — can qualify for the 10-race playoffs:

1) Win one of the next three races (Bristol, Darlington or Richmond).

2) Make the playoffs on points.

As NASCAR leaves Michigan, three winless drivers are on the positive side of the points bubble line: Chase Elliott (62 points to the good), Jamie McMurray (52 points) and Matt Kenseth (31 points).

Even so, there’s no guarantee that one, two or all three will make the playoffs after next month’s Richmond race.

“I think we need a little work and need to get caught up here in a hurry,” Elliott said.

Those outside of a playoff spot are Clint Bowyer (31 points from a playoff spot), Joey Logano (-98), Erik Jones (-130), Daniel Suarez (-139), Trevor Bayne (-214) and Dale Earnhardt Jr. (-222).

Several of those other drivers did not help their cause Sunday.

Sitting fifth on the final restart, Kenseth cut a tire with two laps to go and finished 24th. As a result, his edge over Bowyer for what would be the final playoff spot slipped significantly.

Bowyer also had his own problems. Not only did he suffer two pit road penalties, he also picked up a tire rub from contact with Austin Dillon on Lap 150 that forced him to pit on the following lap.

Bowyer finished 23rd. Had the incident not happened with Dillon, Bowyer likely could have closed the gap to Kenseth because of the latter’s own problems.

“We didn’t have much go right today,” Bowyer said. “We had something off on our readings, and that led to the two penalties. We were trying to be real conservative on pit road all day. There at the end everyone got slowed up in front of me, and another car turned left over the front of us. That tore our car up pretty good.”

Logano finished two laps down in 28th after cutting a tire on Lap 187, ending any chance of a top-15 finish.

Logano’s cause has gone from frustrating to a virtual sense of urgency – he’s finished 24th or worse in five of his last seven starts.

“I don’t know why we had a flat tire, but maybe we ran something over,” Logano said. “I don’t know. On to the next one. We’ll keep moving.”

Suarez was in a crash on Lap 139 while exiting Turn 2, finishing 37th. It was his first DNF since the season-opening Daytona 500. Kahne, meanwhile, finished 38th, but he’s already in the playoffs.

“It’s just unfortunate because we came from a streak of (top-10s) and now this is going to be the end of it,” said Suarez, who had finished in the top 10 the previous four races.

“We’re going to regroup and come back stronger next week.”

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Erik Jones misses out on first Cup win at home track

Leave a comment
By Daniel McFadinAug 13, 2017, 9:31 PM EDT

On the biggest restart of his Cup Series career so far, Erik Jones had a choice to make.

He chose … poorly.

The rookie driver for Furniture Row Racing was in second place on the overtime restart of the Pure Michigan 400. To his right was teammate Martin Truex Jr. In the row behind him and representing the choices he had were Matt Kenseth and Kyle Larson.

Both Jones and Truex spun their tires, which allowed Larson and Kenseth to pounce.

“The 20 (Kenseth) got to the bottom of me and the 42 (Larson) was to the right of me,” Jones said. “I saw them both getting runs and kind of had to pick one or the other and picked wrong.”

Larson charged by Truex, bouncing off the No. 78 in the process as Jones failed to keep Kenseth behind him. The two made contact, which would result in Kenseth cutting a tire and finishing 24th. But for a brief moment all four cars were four-wide.

“I was pointed at the infield for half of (Turns ) 1 and 2,” Jones said. “For me it was an easy choice. It really doesn’t matter if we crashed. The only thing that was going to benefit us was a win, so we were in the middle and I just kept going and hoped that I would get enough air to keep moving along. So I think everybody was kind of on the same page, and it just worked out.”

By the time the field reached Turn 2, Jones was still in one piece but in fifth.

But in Turn 3, Trevor Bayne got loose driving through oil dry and washed up the track. This slowed Ryan Newman, which allowed Jones to get by both of them coming to the white flag.

“Just didn’t work out,” Jones said. “Wish it would have worked out a little bit better. It was looking like a Furniture Row one‑two (finish), kind of either way it was going to play out, so just didn’t work out the way we wanted it to.”

Jones led five laps over the course of the race. It was his fifth race to lead laps this season.

The finish ties Jones’ best so far in 26 Cup starts. He placed third at Pocono in June. It was his third top 10 in as many weeks.

A red flag prior to the overtime finish gave the 2015 Camping World Truck Series champion more than enough time to think about the significance of winning his first Cup race at his home track.

“It gives you a lot of time to at least play through different scenarios on the restart and how you want it to work out,” Jones said. “It’s very rare it actually works out the way you picture in your head, but yeah, you definitely ponder what that would be like. … I knew we had a shot right on the restart. We were just as quick I felt like right off the bat, and it would have been nice to be able to seal the deal for sure.”

With three races left in the regular season, Jones is 16th in the points standings. The Cup Series now heads to Bristol Motor Speedway, where Jones finished 17th in April.

and on Facebook

Trevor Bayne: Top-five finish at Michigan is ‘what we needed’

Leave a comment
By Daniel McFadinAug 13, 2017, 8:31 PM EDT

Kyle Larson didn’t get “most perfect restart” of his career and his third Michigan win in two years without a little help.

That help came from the front bumper of Trevor Bayne‘s No. 6 Ford.

In the overtime restart of the Pure Michigan 400, Bayne restarted sixth – directly behind Larson.

A shove from Bayne helped Larson get by Martin Truex Jr. to take the lead and eventually win. Meanwhile, Bayne finished fifth for his first top five of the season. It’s only his fourth top five in 153 Cup starts.

“That’s what we needed,” said Bayne, who was slowed by oil dry put on the track during the preceding caution. “I went for it in Turn 3 and it didn’t stick. It got massive loose and ended up fifth. Third and fifth, that’s not a big difference. If I went home thinking I should have gone for it in three, I would be kicking my butt. But it’s a great day for our team. We needed this to recover a little bit.”

After the top five, Bayne is 19th in the points. It’s his first top five since the July 2016 Coke Zero 400 at Daytona.

Bayne was at the front of the field even after a debris caution that Bayne didn’t want to see. Bayne and a number of drivers had their fuel strategies ruined by a debris caution with 14 to go in the original 200-lap distance of the race.

“We had fast car early on,” Bayne said. “We had fuel strategy at the end. Probably gonna have a shot to beat (Martin Truex Jr.) if it stayed green. Got a caution and I was like, ‘Oh man, here goes Indy again.’”

Last month at the Brickyard 400, Bayne was in a position to possibly win the race because of fuel strategy. But a caution kept him from having a chance to inherit the lead from drivers who pitted or ran out of gas.

Bayne is still in search of his first Cup win since his 2011 Daytona 500 victory.

“Man, when you’re in that position you have to go for it,” Bayne said of the final restart. “I wouldn’t have slept good at night if I didn’t stuff it in there and try something. It just didn’t stick. It feels really good for our team.”

His top five in Michigan comes after he failed to finish in the top 15 in the previous 11 races. At the same time, his Roush Fenway Racing teammate Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has won this year at Talladega and Daytona.

Even if Bayne doesn’t make the playoffs, his goal is to make a “statement” in the final 13 races of the season.

“We’re still not in the (playoffs) yet and we have to keep pushing and making our cars faster and for Ricky’s sake, who is in the (playoffs),” Bayne said. “It feels good to be in contention. We still aren’t the fastest race car. We can’t beat them on raw speed, but we can put ourselves close with fuel strategy, tire strategy and trying to be in the mix in the end. And that feels really good from what we’re used to.”

and on Facebook