Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

Today’s Cup Series race at Michigan: Start time, weather, TV/radio info

Leave a comment
By Dustin LongAug 13, 2017, 6:00 AM EDT

Kyle Larson‘s three career Cup victories all have been on 2-mile tracks. He’s won the last two races at Michigan International Speedway, site of today’s Pure Michigan 400. Will he make it three in a row? Will Chase Elliott, who has been the runner-up in the last three Michigan races finally break through and win? Or will it be someone else?

Here’s all the details for today’s race.

(All times are Eastern)

START: Red Berenson, retired University of Michigan hockey team coach, will give the command to start engines at 3:07 p.m. Green flag is set for 3:16 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 200 laps (400 miles) around the 2-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 60. Stage 2 ends on Lap 120.

PRERACE SCHEDULE: The Cup garage opens at 9:30 a.m. The driver/crew chief meeting is at 1 p.m. Driver introductions are at 2:20 p.m.

NATIONAL ANTHEM: The Anthem will be performed at 3:01 p.m.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN will broadcast the race at 3 p.m. Coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. with NASCAR America Sunday, followed by Countdown to Green at 2:30 p.m. The Motor Racing Network radio broadcast begins at 2 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com site predicts a temperature of 77 degrees and a 1 percent chance of rain at race time.

LAST TIME: Kyle Larson has won the last two races at Michigan, taking the checkered flag in June and last August. Chase Elliott has finished second in each of the last three races at Michigan.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for the starting lineup.

Kyle Larson finishes 2nd at Knoxville Nationals

Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Dustin LongAug 13, 2017, 12:25 AM EDT

Kyle Larson finished second to Donny Schatz in Saturday night’s Knoxville Nationals sprint car race. Schatz, who drives for Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing, won the event for the 10th time. Only Steve Kinser has won the Knoxville Nationals more times at 12.

Larson qualified for Saturday night’s A-main – one of the premier events on the sprint car calendar – after winning his qualifying race Wednesday night. Larson’s status for Saturday was in question until Friday.

Larson’s agreement with car owner Chip Ganassi to run sprint car races prevents him from racing those cars a night before he is to be on track in his Monster Energy Cup car. Ganassi gave Larson permission to run the race. Larson also has a deal with Ganassi to run no more than 25 sprint car races a year.

“It’s … neat I got to race,” Larson said in the press conference after the race. “In the months leading up to this event, I planned on Wednesday night but figured I would have no shot at racing Saturday. If it wasn’t for Chip, I wouldn’t be here. I’ve got to thank him a lot.

“I hope I can convince Chip to let me do this every year.”

Larson turns his focus on winning a Cup race at Michigan International Speedway for the third consecutive time. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:16 p.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN.

“Hopefully, he can go win Michigan,” Schatz said after the Knoxville Nationals.

 and on Facebook

Report: Kyle Busch calls Brad Keselowski ‘a moron’ on tuning down engine allegations

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Jerry BonkowskiAug 12, 2017, 11:15 PM EDT

Kyle Busch responded Saturday to allegations Brad Keselowski made Friday that Toyota teams may intentionally lower their engine power in Sunday’s race.

The reason: to avoid NASCAR forcing manufacturers and teams to change aero rules to assure parity in the Cup playoffs.

Keselowski fired the first salvo Friday when he made his accusations.

“About this time every year NASCAR takes all the cars to kind of check to make sure that the competitive balance is where they want it to be, and I think we’ve seen the last two or three weeks that the Toyota cars are pretty dominant,” Keselowski said after winning the pole for Sunday’s race.

“We had a strong suspicion that those guys (Toyota) would kind of tune it down this weekend, so not to post a pretty big number in inspection that maybe balanced back out the competition,” Keselowski added. “And potentially that’s right because our team hasn’t done much differently and those guys are just not as fast as they’ve been the last few weeks.”

Busch countered, telling ESPN, “Brad’s a [expletive] moron. We don’t just turn it down. We actually have a new engine package here this week. He’s a moron.”

 

Toyotas have led 88.2 percent of laps in the last five Cup races. And in Friday’s qualifying, four Toyotas were in the top 10. Matt Kenseth was fourth, the highest-ranked Toyota driver and Busch sixth. Ford drivers captured the first three qualifying spots: Keselowski, Joey Logano and Kevin Harvick.

In Saturday’s final practice, Ford drivers had three of the five fastest speeds: Keselowski (first), teammate Joey Logano (third) and Ryan Blaney (fourth), while Toyota drivers Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch were second and fifth, respectively.

Responding in kind with his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, Denny Hamlin tweeted about Keselowski, “#Fakenews by someone trying to control the rhetoric.”

 

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Numerous wrecks fill final segment of Xfinity race at Mid-Ohio (videos)

Leave a comment
By Jerry BonkowskiAug 12, 2017, 9:03 PM EDT

Drivers got pretty aggressive in the final 35 laps of Saturday’s Mid-Ohio Challenge NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

And with aggressiveness usually comes wrecks, and that was certainly the case here.

First, as almost a warm-up of things to come, five drivers were involved in a wreck on Lap 53, when Brennan Poole spun out Blake Koch and collected Spencer Gallagher, Jeremy Clements and Regan Smith.

Then on Lap 59, Justin Marks and Regan Smith tangled, with Ryan Reed being unable to avoid Marks, virtually wiping out the front end on Reed’s Ford.

Then, almost as if the previous wrecks built up to a crescendo, the biggest wreck of the race occurred with just six laps to go. The wreck involved 10 drivers and brought out a red flag.

It was a wild day, indeed.

 

Sadler, Byron, Allgaier remain 1-2-3 in Xfinity driver standings after Mid-Ohio

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Jerry BonkowskiAug 12, 2017, 8:24 PM EDT

JR Motorsports teammates Elliott Sadler, William Byron and Justin Allgaier remained 1-2-3 in the Xfinity Series driver standings following Saturday’s Mid-Ohio Challenge at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

Although he remains winless this season, Sadler still managed to pull closer to securing a playoff berth. He leads Byron by 87 points and Allgaier by 142 points.

Brennan Poole, who spun Sadler out during Saturday’s race, likely preventing a higher finish, is fourth (-182) and Daniel Hemric is fifth (-196).

Click here for the Xfinity Series point standings after Mid-Ohio.

Follow @JerryBonkowski