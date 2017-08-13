Staff picks for today’s Cup race at Michigan

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Kyle Larson‘s three career Cup victories all have been on 2-mile tracks. He’s won the last two races at Michigan International Speedway, site of today’s Pure Michigan 400. Will he make it three in a row? Will Chase Elliott, who has been the runner-up in the last three Michigan races finally break through and win? Or will it be someone else?

Here’s all the details for today’s race.

(All times are Eastern)

START: Red Berenson, retired University of Michigan hockey team coach, will give the command to start engines at 3:07 p.m. Green flag is set for 3:16 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 200 laps (400 miles) around the 2-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 60. Stage 2 ends on Lap 120.

PRERACE SCHEDULE: The Cup garage opens at 9:30 a.m. The driver/crew chief meeting is at 1 p.m. Driver introductions are at 2:20 p.m.

NATIONAL ANTHEM: The Anthem will be performed at 3:01 p.m.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN will broadcast the race at 3 p.m. Coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. with NASCAR America Sunday, followed by Countdown to Green at 2:30 p.m. The Motor Racing Network radio broadcast begins at 2 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com site predicts a temperature of 77 degrees and a 1 percent chance of rain at race time.

LAST TIME: Kyle Larson has won the last two races at Michigan, taking the checkered flag in June and last August. Chase Elliott has finished second in each of the last three races at Michigan.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for the starting lineup.