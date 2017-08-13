Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Martin Truex Jr. says ‘my screw-up’ on restart gave Kyle Larson win

By Dustin LongAug 13, 2017, 7:10 PM EDT

Martin Truex said he was “angry” after losing the lead on the restart in overtime and finishing second.

But the points leader’s anger was at himself, not Kyle Larson, who rallied to win for the third consecutive time at Michigan International Speedway.

“My screw-up gave him the win, basically,’’ said Truex, who led 57 of the 200 laps.

Truex led when the field came to the final restart but didn’t get a good jump. That allowed Larson, who started behind Truex in the outside lane, to cut toward the middle of the track, get underneath Truex and take the lead in Turn 1. 

Asked how he won, Larson told NBCSN: “I have no idea.’’

Truex knew.

“If a guy screws up in front of you, you take advantage,’’ Truex said after the race. “So I screwed up and he took advantage, that’s the way it works.

“Typically it’s a lot easier to not spin your tires when you’re in the second row than it is when you’re on the first row, whether you’re first or second. … Kyle laid back a car length coming into the restart zone, and so I waited later in the zone to go, waiting for him to catch up to me. I actually wanted him to hit me.

“When he did, I tried to go. It spun the tires. I did everything right. It caught me by surprise. I hadn’t spun the tires all day long, did not expect to have an issue with it. When I did, there was nothing I could do. I was helpless. He had the momentum and done what everybody else would have done. My screw-up gave him the win basically.’’

Even when he led late and teammate Erik Jones was second, Truex said he never gave any thought of letting Jones by to get the win and assure Jones a spot in the playoffs.

“That’s not how we race,’’ Truex said. “Nobody out there races that way. Nobody is going to give a Cup win up. They’re too hard to get.’’

Martin Truex Jr. increases playoff points total, but Kyle Larson makes some headway

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
By Nate RyanAug 13, 2017, 7:31 PM EDT

Martin Truex Jr. won another stage, but Kyle Larson gained some ground on the points leader Sunday at Michigan International Speedway.

With his third victory of the season, Larson moved into second in playoff points with 18. Truex leads the series with 35 playoff points.

The Furniture Row Racing driver picked up another playoff point by winning the second stage at Michigan. Truex also expanded his regular-season lead to 129 points from 116 after his win at Watkins Glen International. With three races remaining before the 10-race playoffs, Truex stands to gain an extra 15 playoff points as the regular-season champion.

Larson improved a spot to second in the standings, seven points ahead of Kyle Busch. Finishing second in the regular-season is worth 10 playoff points.

In the battle for the final spot in the 16-driver playoff, Matt Kenseth has a 31-point lead over Clint Bowyer. Despite running third on the final restart with two laps remaining, Kenseth finished 24th, one spot behind Bowyer.

Click here for the points standings after Sunday’s race at Michigan.

Ryan Newman turns mediocre start into top-five finish at Michigan

By Jerry BonkowskiAug 13, 2017, 7:31 PM EDT

Ryan Newman came a long way, finishing fourth in Sunday’s Pure Michigan 400 at Michigan International Speedway.

Newman used to be known as “Rocket Man” for his prowess of earning poles – 51, to be exact.

But Newman hasn’t won a pole since 2013.

For Sunday’s race, Newman qualified 25th, the eighth time he’s qualified 19th or worse in the last nine races.

This time, however, Newman managed to work his way up through the field and was not going to be denied his fifth top-five finish of the season.

“It was just a good run,” Newman said. “Luke (crew chief Luke Lambert) did a great job making the call for us to stay out and caught the break there with the No. 22’s (Joey Logano) tire (went down late in the race).”

Newman is already locked into the playoffs by virtue of his win earlier this year at Phoenix, and has now earned three top-fives (plus a 14th) in the last seven races.

“We got a couple good restarts and made a little bit out of nothing,” Newman said. “We were challenged all day, struggled a little bit, but it seems like whenever we have this Velveeta name on the car, we wind up with a top-five (like finishing third at Indianapolis), so we’ll keep doing it.”

Results, statistics from Michigan, where Kyle Larson wins his third straight

Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images
By Nate RyanAug 13, 2017, 7:03 PM EDT

Kyle Larson scored his third consecutive Cup victory at Michigan International Speewday, beating Martin Truex Jr. on the final restart Sunday.

It also marked four consecutive wins on 2-mile ovals for the Chip Ganassi Racing driver, who has three wins this season.

Truex finished second, followed by Furniture Row Racing teammate Erik Jones, Ryan Newman and Trevor Bayne.

Click here for the full results from Sunday’s race at Michigan.

Kyle Larson has ‘most perfect restart of my life’ and goes on to win

By Jerry BonkowskiAug 13, 2017, 6:55 PM EDT

Kyle Larson wrapped up one of the greatest weeks of his racing career with his win in Sunday’s Pure Michigan 400 at Michigan International Speedway.

And supporting Larson all the way was team owner Chip Ganassi.

“He’s just an incredible driver,” Ganassi told NBCSN in victory lane.

Added Larson, “I can’t believe it. I don’t know where that move came. (Ganassi) said three-wide … that was the most perfect restart of my life. I’ve lost a few late restarts, but to get one from the second row makes up for a few of them.”

Larson won the A-Main sprint car race Wednesday at the Knoxville Nationals in Iowa, putting him in Saturday night’s main event, where he finished a close second.

Larson then returned to Michigan late Saturday night, got some sleep and roared back in the closing laps to pass Martin Truex Jr. and hold on for his third straight win at MIS, as well as his third win of the 2017 season.