Kyle Larson has ‘most perfect restart of my life’ and goes on to win

Kyle Larson wrapped up one of the greatest weeks of his racing career with his win in Sunday’s Pure Michigan 400 at Michigan International Speedway.
And supporting Larson all the way was team owner Chip Ganassi.
“He’s just an incredible driver,” Ganassi told NBCSN in victory lane.
Added Larson, “I can’t believe it. I don’t know where that move came. (Ganassi) said three-wide … that was the most perfect restart of my life. I’ve lost a few late restarts, but to get one from the second row makes up for a few of them.”
Larson won the A-Main sprint car race Wednesday at the Knoxville Nationals in Iowa, putting him in Saturday night’s main event, where he finished a close second.
Larson then returned to Michigan late Saturday night, got some sleep and roared back in the closing laps to pass Martin Truex Jr. and hold on for his third straight win at MIS, as well as his third win of the 2017 season.