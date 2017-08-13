Kasey Kahne, Daniel Suarez wreck out at Michigan

Kasey Kahne and Daniel Suarez were involved in the first crash of the day in Sunday’s Pure Michigan 400.
Kahne was exiting Turn 2 on Lap 140 of the scheduled 200-lap event when he washed up and made contact with the front fender of Suarez’s trailing car.
Kahne then went hard into the outside retaining wall, while Suarez bounced off Kahne’s car and piled hard into the inside retaining wall.
“I was passing (Suarez), he was going backwards and as I went under him and I’m just coming out to the wall thinking we are going to be maybe side-by-side, maybe not and we hit right on the right-rear corner,” Kahne said. “So, just a racing deal, but that really shouldn’t have happened. I was going by him, so I don’t really understand why we hit, but we did.”
Both cars were damaged heavily, ending both drivers’ day.
The wreck ended Suarez’s bid for a fifth consecutive top-10 finish, having finished third at Watkins Glen, seventh at Pocono, seventh at Indianapolis and sixth at New Hampshire. It is Suarez’s first DNF since the Daytona 500.
“I was very, very tight and I was just trying to hold my line,” Suarez said. “(Kahne) was passing me obviously and he went up a little too soon for me. I was trying to give him some room, but actually I got out of the throttle at that point, but I don’t know if he was told it was already time to go up – I don’t know.
“It’s just unfortunate because we came from a streak of top-fives and now this is going to be the end of it. We’re going to regroup and come back stronger next week.”
In a dramatic overtime finish, Kyle Larson forced his way around Martin Truex Jr. on a restart, making contact with him before streaking away to win the Pure Michigan 400.
It is Larson’s third consecutive win at Michigan International Speedway and his third win of the year.
Completing the top five were Larson, Truex, Erik Jones, Ryan Newman and Trevor Bayne.
Martin Truex Jr. won Stage 2 of today’s Pure Michigan 400 NASCAR Cup race at Michigan International Speedway, claiming his 15th stage win of the year.
Truex led the final seven laps of the stage after he inherited the lead during green flag pit stops. Truex had pitted before the rest of the field due to a vibration from a tire.
The top 10 after 120 laps is Truex, pole-sitter Brad Keselowski, Kevin Harvick, Erik Jones, Daniel Suarez, Ryan Blaney, Jamie McMurray, Kyle Larson, Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin.
Suarez had begun the stage in first after not pitting under caution. He was able to run in second before pitting on Lap 92.
There were no accidents in the stage. The stage cautions have been the only cautions of the race.
Keselowski won Stage 1 and has led 103 laps so far.
The race is scheduled to end on Lap 200.
Pole-sitter Brad Keselowski dominated to win Stage 1 of the Pure Michigan 400 at Michigan International Speedway.
It is the fourth stage win of the year for the Michigan native and gives him 14 playoff points on the year.
The top 10 after 60 laps was Keselowski, Kevin Harvick, Chase Elliott, Erik Jones, Joey Logano, Matt Kenseth, Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin.
Keselowski led all but four laps in the stage. He gave the lead up during the first round of green flag pit stops, allowing Erik Jones to lead.
After starting from the rear in backup cars, Jimmie Johnson finished the stage in 23rd and Kasey Kahne finished in 21st.
There were no cautions in the stage.
Busch will restart from the end of the longest line in Stage 2 for pitting when pit road was closed.
Brad Keselowski did not back off his assertion that Toyota was sandbagging, saying on NBCSN’s “NASCAR America Sunday” that if series officials don’t make changes, “it’s not going to be a show when we get to the (playoffs) if it keeps up like it did at Pocono and Indy.’’
Toyotas have won four of the last five Cup races and led 88.2 percent of the laps in that span.
Keselowski first raised the issue about Toyota on Friday after winning the pole for today’s Pure Michigan 400 on NBCSN.
“We had a strong suspicion that those guys (Toyota) would kind of tune it down this weekend, so not to post a pretty big number in inspection that maybe balanced back out the competition,” Keselowski said Friday. “And potentially that’s right because our team hasn’t done much differently and those guys are just not as fast as they’ve been the last few weeks.”
Kyle Busch responded to Keselowski’s comments by telling ESPN on Saturday: “Brad’s a (expletive) moron. We don’t just turn it down. We actually have a new engine package here this week. He’s a moron.’’
Keselowski told NBCSN before Sunday’s race that Toyota’s performance this weekend seems “fishy.’’
“NASCAR typically takes the cars from the field, the best cars from the field and checks to see where everybody is at performance-wise about three or four times a year,’’ Keselowski told NBCSN before the race. “Usually those weekends are either Indianapolis, Pocono or Michigan. Well they couldn’t do it at Indianapolis because most of the field wrecked and there weren’t any cars to check, and I don’t know why it wasn’t done at Pocono.
“So the whole field knows today that the cars are probably going to be pulled and go through a little bit of extra inspection. That doesn’t mean that anyone is cheating by any means. This is a chance for NASCAR to level the playing field and see who is where in the development cycles. I think everybody knows that.
“Surprisingly or not surprisingly, the Toyotas are about on the same page as everybody speed-wise as far as qualifying. We’re going to find out in the race today. It seems a little fishy right now, but we’ll see in the race.’’
Watch the above video for more of what Keselowski said on the matter.
