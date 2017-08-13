Kasey Kahne, Daniel Suarez wreck out at Michigan

Kasey Kahne and Daniel Suarez were involved in the first crash of the day in Sunday’s Pure Michigan 400.

Kahne was exiting Turn 2 on Lap 140 of the scheduled 200-lap event when he washed up and made contact with the front fender of Suarez’s trailing car.

Kahne then went hard into the outside retaining wall, while Suarez bounced off Kahne’s car and piled hard into the inside retaining wall.

“I was passing (Suarez), he was going backwards and as I went under him and I’m just coming out to the wall thinking we are going to be maybe side-by-side, maybe not and we hit right on the right-rear corner,” Kahne said. “So, just a racing deal, but that really shouldn’t have happened. I was going by him, so I don’t really understand why we hit, but we did.”

Both cars were damaged heavily, ending both drivers’ day.

The wreck ended Suarez’s bid for a fifth consecutive top-10 finish, having finished third at Watkins Glen, seventh at Pocono, seventh at Indianapolis and sixth at New Hampshire. It is Suarez’s first DNF since the Daytona 500.

“I was very, very tight and I was just trying to hold my line,” Suarez said. “(Kahne) was passing me obviously and he went up a little too soon for me. I was trying to give him some room, but actually I got out of the throttle at that point, but I don’t know if he was told it was already time to go up – I don’t know.

“It’s just unfortunate because we came from a streak of top-fives and now this is going to be the end of it. We’re going to regroup and come back stronger next week.”

