Brad Keselowski wins Stage 1 of Pure Michigan 400

Pole-sitter Brad Keselowski dominated to win Stage 1 of the Pure Michigan 400 at Michigan International Speedway.
It is the fourth stage win of the year for the Michigan native and gives him 14 playoff points on the year.
The top 10 after 60 laps was Keselowski, Kevin Harvick, Chase Elliott, Erik Jones, Joey Logano, Matt Kenseth, Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin.
Keselowski led all but four laps in the stage. He gave the lead up during the first round of green flag pit stops, allowing Erik Jones to lead.
After starting from the rear in backup cars, Jimmie Johnson finished the stage in 23rd and Kasey Kahne finished in 21st.
There were no cautions in the stage.
Busch will restart from the end of the longest line in Stage 2 for pitting when pit road was closed.
Brad Keselowski did not back off his assertion that Toyota was sandbagging, saying on NBCSN’s “NASCAR America Sunday” that if series officials don’t make changes, “it’s not going to be a show when we get to the (playoffs) if it keeps up like it did at Pocono and Indy.’’
Toyotas have won four of the last five Cup races and led 88.2 percent of the laps in that span.
Keselowski first raised the issue about Toyota on Friday after winning the pole for today’s Pure Michigan 400 on NBCSN.
“We had a strong suspicion that those guys (Toyota) would kind of tune it down this weekend, so not to post a pretty big number in inspection that maybe balanced back out the competition,” Keselowski said Friday. “And potentially that’s right because our team hasn’t done much differently and those guys are just not as fast as they’ve been the last few weeks.”
Kyle Busch responded to Keselowski’s comments by telling ESPN on Saturday: “Brad’s a (expletive) moron. We don’t just turn it down. We actually have a new engine package here this week. He’s a moron.’’
Keselowski told NBCSN before Sunday’s race that Toyota’s performance this weekend seems “fishy.’’
“NASCAR typically takes the cars from the field, the best cars from the field and checks to see where everybody is at performance-wise about three or four times a year,’’ Keselowski told NBCSN before the race. “Usually those weekends are either Indianapolis, Pocono or Michigan. Well they couldn’t do it at Indianapolis because most of the field wrecked and there weren’t any cars to check, and I don’t know why it wasn’t done at Pocono.
“So the whole field knows today that the cars are probably going to be pulled and go through a little bit of extra inspection. That doesn’t mean that anyone is cheating by any means. This is a chance for NASCAR to level the playing field and see who is where in the development cycles. I think everybody knows that.
“Surprisingly or not surprisingly, the Toyotas are about on the same page as everybody speed-wise as far as qualifying. We’re going to find out in the race today. It seems a little fishy right now, but we’ll see in the race.’’
Watch the above video for more of what Keselowski said on the matter.
and on Facebook
Here’s a look at who the NBC Sports staff is picking to win today’s Cup race at Michigan International Speedway.
Nate Ryan
Martin Truex Jr. He had the best car in June before circumstances intervened. They won’t this time.
Dustin Long
Kyle Larson. He makes it three in a row at Michigan.
Daniel McFadin
Michigan has served as a safe harbor for Dale Earnhardt Jr. during career low points before. The 2-mile track does so again today.
Jerry Bonkowski
Joey Logano. He gets his old Michigan mojo (2 wins, 5 top-5 and 12 top-10 in 17 starts) back — and makes the playoffs as a bonus.
Kyle Larson‘s three career Cup victories all have been on 2-mile tracks. He’s won the last two races at Michigan International Speedway, site of today’s Pure Michigan 400. Will he make it three in a row? Will Chase Elliott, who has been the runner-up in the last three Michigan races finally break through and win? Or will it be someone else?
Here’s all the details for today’s race.
(All times are Eastern)
START: Red Berenson, retired University of Michigan hockey team coach, will give the command to start engines at 3:07 p.m. Green flag is set for 3:16 p.m.
DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 200 laps (400 miles) around the 2-mile speedway.
STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 60. Stage 2 ends on Lap 120.
PRERACE SCHEDULE: The Cup garage opens at 9:30 a.m. The driver/crew chief meeting is at 1 p.m. Driver introductions are at 2:20 p.m.
NATIONAL ANTHEM: The Anthem will be performed at 3:01 p.m.
TV/RADIO: NBCSN will broadcast the race at 3 p.m. Coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. with NASCAR America Sunday, followed by Countdown to Green at 2:30 p.m. The Motor Racing Network radio broadcast begins at 2 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.
FORECAST: The wunderground.com site predicts a temperature of 77 degrees and a 1 percent chance of rain at race time.
LAST TIME: Kyle Larson has won the last two races at Michigan, taking the checkered flag in June and last August. Chase Elliott has finished second in each of the last three races at Michigan.
STARTING LINEUP: Click here for the starting lineup.
Kyle Larson finished second to Donny Schatz in Saturday night’s Knoxville Nationals sprint car race. Schatz, who drives for Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing, won the event for the 10th time. Only Steve Kinser has won the Knoxville Nationals more times at 12.
Larson qualified for Saturday night’s A-main – one of the premier events on the sprint car calendar – after winning his qualifying race Wednesday night. Larson’s status for Saturday was in question until Friday.
Larson’s agreement with car owner Chip Ganassi to run sprint car races prevents him from racing those cars a night before he is to be on track in his Monster Energy Cup car. Ganassi gave Larson permission to run the race. Larson also has a deal with Ganassi to run no more than 25 sprint car races a year.
“It’s … neat I got to race,” Larson said in the press conference after the race. “In the months leading up to this event, I planned on Wednesday night but figured I would have no shot at racing Saturday. If it wasn’t for Chip, I wouldn’t be here. I’ve got to thank him a lot.
“I hope I can convince Chip to let me do this every year.”
Larson turns his focus on winning a Cup race at Michigan International Speedway for the third consecutive time. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:16 p.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN.
“Hopefully, he can go win Michigan,” Schatz said after the Knoxville Nationals.
and on Facebook