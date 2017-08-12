Today’s Xfinity Series race at Mid-Ohio: Start time, weather, TV/radio info

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Xfinity Series continues its run on road courses with today’s race at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. While rain played a major role in last year’s race, it won’t have any impact today.

This race is the second of three on road courses this month for the series.

Here’s all the info for today’s race.

(All times are Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 3:37 p.m. Green flag is set for 3:48 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 75 laps (165.35 miles) around the 2.258-mile road course.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 20. Stage 2 ends on Lap 40.

PRERACE SCHEDULE: The garage opens at 7 a.m. Final practice is from 8 – 8:45 a.m. The driver/crew chief meeting is at 2:15 p.m. Driver introductions are at 3 p.m.

NATIONAL ANTHEM: The Columbus Children’s Choir will perform the Anthem at 3:30 p.m.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN will broadcast the race at 3:30 p.m. Coverage begins at 3 p.m. with Countdown to Green. The Motor Racing Network radio broadcast begins at 3 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com site predicts a temperature of 75 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain at race time.

LAST TIME: Justin Marks won last year’s race, which was run in the rain. Sam Hornish Jr. placed second. Ryan Blaney finished third.

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying is scheduled for noon.