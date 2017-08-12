Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo by Jonathan Moore/Getty Images

Today’s Xfinity Series race at Mid-Ohio: Start time, weather, TV/radio info

By Dustin LongAug 12, 2017, 7:30 AM EDT

The Xfinity Series continues its run on road courses with today’s race at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. While rain played a major role in last year’s race, it won’t have any impact today.

This race is the second of three on road courses this month for the series.

Here’s all the info for today’s race.

(All times are Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 3:37 p.m. Green flag is set for 3:48 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 75 laps (165.35 miles) around the 2.258-mile road course.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 20. Stage 2 ends on Lap 40.

PRERACE SCHEDULE: The garage opens at 7 a.m. Final practice is from 8 – 8:45 a.m. The driver/crew chief meeting is at 2:15 p.m. Driver introductions are at 3 p.m.

NATIONAL ANTHEM: The Columbus Children’s Choir will perform the Anthem at 3:30 p.m.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN will broadcast the race at 3:30 p.m. Coverage begins at 3 p.m. with Countdown to Green. The Motor Racing Network radio broadcast begins at 3 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com site predicts a temperature of 75 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain at race time.

LAST TIME: Justin Marks won last year’s race, which was run in the rain. Sam Hornish Jr. placed second. Ryan Blaney finished third.

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying is scheduled for noon.

Saturday’s schedule for Michigan (Cup, Trucks), Mid-Ohio (Xfinity)

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiAug 12, 2017, 6:00 AM EDT

Let’s go racing today. In fact, let’s do it twice.

That’s what’ll happen as Michigan International Speedway hosts the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series’ LTI Printing 200, and the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course hosts the Mid-Ohio Challenge.

Also at Michigan, the NASCAR Cup Series has two practice sessions.

Here is today’s schedule: (all times are Eastern):

At MICHIGAN

6 a.m. – Truck garage open

7 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Cup garage open

8:30 a.m. – 9:25 p.m. – Cup practice (CNBC, MRN)

9:30 a.m. – Truck qualifying (single vehicle, two rounds) (FS1)

11:15 a.m. – Truck driver/crew chief meeting

11:30 a.m. – 12:20 p.m. – Final Cup practice (NBC Sports App, MRN)

12:30 p.m. – Truck driver introductions

1 p.m. – LTI Printing 200 Truck race (100 laps, 200 miles) (FS1, MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

At MID-OHIO

7 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

8 – 8:45 a.m. – Xfinity practice (No broadcast)

12 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying (multi-vehicle, two rounds) (CNBC)

2:15 p.m. – Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting

3 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

3:30 p.m. – Mid-Ohio Challenge Xfinity race (75 laps, 169.35 miles) (NBCSN, MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Starting lineup for the Cup Series’ Pure Michigan 400

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinAug 11, 2017, 9:00 PM EDT

Both Team Penske cars will lead the Cup Series field to the green flag for Sunday’s race at Michigan International Speedway.

Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano are on the front row for the Pure Michigan 400.

Filling out the top five are Kevin Harvick, Matt Kenseth and Chase Elliott.

Kyle Larson, winner of the last two Michigan races, will start ninth.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. will start 19th in his final Cup Series start at the track.

Click here for the full starting lineup.

Brad Keselowski roars to Cup pole at Michigan

By Dustin LongAug 11, 2017, 6:12 PM EDT

Team Penske swept the front row for Sunday’s Cup race at Michigan International Speedway. Michigan native Brad Keselowski won the pole Friday with a lap of 203.097 mph. Teammate Joey Logano, who needs a win to advance to the playoffs, starts second after a lap of 203.063 mph.

Kevin Harvick (202.788 mph) starts third in a Ford and is followed by Matt Kenseth (202.577) and Chase Elliott (202.429). Elliott has finished second in each of the last three Michigan races.

Click here for qualifying results

This is Keselowski’s second pole of the season and first at Michigan.

“It feels really good,” Keselowski told NBCSN after his 14th career pole. “It kind of feels like the first time. This is a track that probably isn’t my best track even though it’s my hometown track, but the team did a great job.”

Logano, whose cars have struggled to have enough speed lately, was thrilled with his qualifying effort.

“It seems like Team Penske has brought some speed,” Logano told NBCSN. “That’s a good sign. I feel good about it. We need a win, so this is a good start.”

Blaney was the fastest in the opening round with a lap of 201.686 mph. He was the fastest in the second round with a lap of 203.120 mph. Blaney’s car wiggled on his qualifying lap in the final round and qualified 12th.

Toyota had won the past five poles entering this weekend. Kyle Busch had won the pole the last three races. Busch will start sixth.

Martin Truex Jr., who won last weekend’s race at Watkins Glen International, was bumped from advancing to the final round in the final seconds of the second session. He will start 13th. It’s only the second time in the last 13 races he’s started outside the top 10. He had started on the front row in six of the last 11 races.

Jimmie Johnson qualified 22nd. It is his worst starting spot since starting 24th at Sonoma in June.

John Hunter Nemechek leads final Truck practice at Michigan

Getty Images
By Dustin LongAug 11, 2017, 4:21 PM EDT

John Hunter Nemechek was the fastest in the final Camping World Truck Series practice Friday at Michigan International Speedway with a lap of 186.795 mph.

He was followed by Johnny Sauter (186.669 mph), Matt Crafton (186.229), Darrell Wallace Jr. (185.835) and Kyle Busch (185.711).

Qualifying will be at 9:30 a.m. ET Saturday. The series races at 1 p.m ET Saturday.