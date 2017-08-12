Saturday’s schedule for Michigan (Cup, Trucks), Mid-Ohio (Xfinity)

Let’s go racing today. In fact, let’s do it twice.
That’s what’ll happen as Michigan International Speedway hosts the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series’ LTI Printing 200, and the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course hosts the Mid-Ohio Challenge.
Also at Michigan, the NASCAR Cup Series has two practice sessions.
Here is today’s schedule: (all times are Eastern):
At MICHIGAN
6 a.m. – Truck garage open
7 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Cup garage open
8:30 a.m. – 9:25 p.m. – Cup practice (CNBC, MRN)
9:30 a.m. – Truck qualifying (single vehicle, two rounds) (FS1)
11:15 a.m. – Truck driver/crew chief meeting
11:30 a.m. – 12:20 p.m. – Final Cup practice (NBC Sports App, MRN)
12:30 p.m. – Truck driver introductions
1 p.m. – LTI Printing 200 Truck race (100 laps, 200 miles) (FS1, MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
At MID-OHIO
7 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens
8 – 8:45 a.m. – Xfinity practice (No broadcast)
12 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying (multi-vehicle, two rounds) (CNBC)
2:15 p.m. – Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting
3 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions
3:30 p.m. – Mid-Ohio Challenge Xfinity race (75 laps, 169.35 miles) (NBCSN, MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)