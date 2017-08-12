Report: Kyle Busch calls Brad Keselowski ‘a moron’ on tuning down engine allegations

Following Saturday’s Truck Series race at Michigan International Speedway, Kyle Busch responded to allegations Brad Keselowski made Friday that Toyota teams may intentionally lower their engine power in Sunday’s race.

The reason: to avoid NASCAR forcing manufacturers and teams to change aero rules to assure parity in the upcoming 10-race NASCAR Cup playoffs.

In other words, Toyota could have an advantage in the playoffs if it reduces speed now, only to ratchet it back up in time for the playoffs, Keselowski charged.

Busch countered, telling ESPN, “Brad’s a [expletive] moron. We don’t just turn it down. We actually have a new engine package here this week. He’s a moron.”

Keselowski fired the first salvo Friday when he made his accusations.

“About this time every year NASCAR takes all the cars to kind of check to make sure that the competitive balance is where they want it to be, and I think we’ve seen the last two or three weeks that the Toyota cars are pretty dominant,” Keselowski said after winning the pole for Sunday’s race.

“We had a strong suspicion that those guys (Toyota) would kind of tune it down this weekend, so not to post a pretty big number in inspection that maybe balanced back out the competition,” Keselowski added. “And potentially that’s right because our team hasn’t done much differently and those guys are just not as fast as they’ve been the last few weeks.”

Keselowski may have an argument: Toyotas have led 88 percent of laps in the last three oval track races, according to ESPN. And in Friday’s qualifying, four Toyotas were in the top-10, with Matt Kenseth fourth as the highest-ranked Toyota driver and Busch sixth. But Ford drivers captured the first three qualifying spots: Keselowski, Joey Logano and Kevin Harvick.

In Saturday’s final practice, Ford drivers had three of the five fastest speeds: Keselowski (first), teammate Joey Logano (third) and Ryan Blaney (fourth), while Toyota drivers Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch were second and fifth, respectively.

Responding in kind with his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, Denny Hamlin tweeted about Keselowski, “#Fakenews by someone trying to control the rhetoric.”

#Fakenews by someone trying to control the rhetoric — Denny Hamlin (@dennyhamlin) August 11, 2017

Are Toyotas truly sandbagging? Keselowski believes so.

“This is their (Toyota’s) last opportunity on a track that has the potential to showcase the important things for speed in the (playoffs), which is aerodynamics and horsepower, because the (playoffs) is predominantly on tracks of mile-and-a-half or similar high-speed nature to this.

“So we came into the weekend thinking that some of those really strong cars would tune it down and knowing that we probably were pretty close to what we had the last few weeks. I’m not sure if that’s what happened, but it kind of looks that way at the moment, but we’ll still take what we can get.”

Follow @JerryBonkowski