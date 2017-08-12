Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Matt DiBenedetto to return to Go Fas Racing in 2018

By Dustin LongAug 12, 2017, 10:55 AM EDT

Matt DiBenedetto and crew chief Gene Nead have each agreed to a contract extension that will keep them at Go Fas Racing through next season, the team announced Saturday morning.

Both DiBenedetto and Nead joined the team before this season after working the previous two seasons together at BK Racing.

“I couldn’t be happier to sign this deal with Go Fas and the St. Hilaire family,” DiBenedetto said in a statement from the team. “Being involved in this family operation has been so much fun and we get a lot of pride out of improving their program together. Everything that they said they were going to do to our program, they did. It’s great to work with people who say they want to improve and do just that.
“Working with Gene for another season, and especially over the offseason, will allow us to rebuild some of our cars, get ahead on the 2018 season, and really make the most out of our team. Gene is one of the most intelligent guys in the garage area and is respected industry-wide. He knows how to make our cars faster with just about any budget. We already have great partners on board, and hopefully we can continue to add even more to show just how good we really can be.”
DiBenedetto, who is in his third season in Cup, is 31st in the points. He finished a season-best eighth at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He placed ninth in the Daytona 500.

“I’m really happy to have Matt and Gene back next season,” car owner Archie St. Hilaire said in a statement. “We have improved overall by seven spots from last year, and we’re looking forward to picking up a couple more spots before the end of this season. Hopefully we’ll be working our way into the top 25 in 2018 with more help from existing and new sponsorship. All of the guys at Go Fas have worked their butts off this year at the shop and on the road and it’s really showing. We appreciate all the hard work they’ve put in this year.”

Matt Crafton wins pole for today’s Truck race at Michigan

By Dustin LongAug 12, 2017, 10:47 AM EDT

Matt Crafton won the pole for today’s Camping World Truck Series race at Michigan International Speedway after a lap of 184.256 mph.

This is Crafton’s 13th career pole and first since Feb. 2016 at Atlanta, 33 races ago.

He’ll be joined on the front row by Johnny Sauter, who qualified at 183.955 mph. They were followed by John Hunter Nemechek, Chase Briscoe and Noah Gragson.

Points leader Christopher Bell failed to advance to the final round. He’ll start 13th. This is only the second time this season he’s started worse than sixth.

The Camping World Truck Series races today at 1 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1.

Kyle Larson tops morning Cup practice at Michigan with lap over 202 mph

By Dustin LongAug 12, 2017, 9:33 AM EDT

Kyle Larson topped 202 mph to lead Saturday morning’s Cup practice at Michigan International Speedway.

Larson, who has won the past two Michigan races, was one of four drivers to top 202 mph. He led the way with a lap of 202.532 mph.

He was followed by pole-sitter Brad Keselowski (202.332 mph), Jimmie Johnson (202.310), Ryan Blaney (202.003) and Chase Elliott (201.884). Elliott has placed second in each of the last three Michigan races. Dale Earnhardt Jr., making his final Cup start at Michigan, was sixth on the speed chart with a lap of 201.511 mph.

Click here for full practice report

Camping World Truck Series driver Christopher Bell ran a few laps in Denny Hamlin‘s car during the session. Bell is on standby should Hamlin leave this weekend to be with his girlfriend for the birth of their second child.

Final Cup practice is at 11:30 a.m. ET on the NBC Sports App.

Sam Hornish Jr. fastest in final Xfinity practice at Mid-Ohio

By Dustin LongAug 12, 2017, 9:14 AM EDT

Sam Hornish Jr. posted the fastest lap in Saturday’s final Xfinity practice session at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

Hornish toured the road course at a speed of 94.857 mph for Team Penske. James Davison, who finished 20th in this year’s Indianapolis 500, was next on the speed chart with a lap of 94.846 mph. Matt Tifft (94.542 mph) was third and followed by Regan Smith (94.507) and Cole Custer (94.379).

Both Davison and Smith are in Joe Gibbs Racing cars this weekend.

Click here for full practice report

Saturday morning’s session was added after rain washed out both of Friday’s practices.

Qualifying is at noon ET on CNBC. The race is at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Kasey Kahne: ‘I don’t want to be done yet’ with NASCAR career

By Daniel McFadinAug 12, 2017, 8:30 AM EDT

Kasey Kahne is following every possible lead that could result in having a Cup ride in 2018.

“I think I’ve lived a great part of the sport,” Kahne said Friday at Michigan International Speedway. “I don’t want to be done yet.”

Kahne had his first press conference since it was announced this week he would not return to Hendrick Motorsports next year after six seasons with the team. Kahne began working toward finding a new ride even before the announcement was made.

“I started basically Sunday night, Monday talked to some different owners, personnel at different teams and just trying to show that I really want to still be in the Cup Series,” Kahne said. “Everybody is nice and talked about their programs and was really cool to have those conversations. Also, Mr. (Rick) Hendrick has been really supportive and making sure that … you know he wants me in a car as well.

“It didn’t work out in the No. 5, but he wants me in another car, and he wants me to be out there racing next year. Between all that, I just really think I will be able to come up with something that will be very competitive and be able to be in the Cup Series for a while to come.”

Following the news that William Byron would replace Kahne next season, Hendrick said he was helping to find the 37-year-old driver a ride for next season. 

“I know there are several situations that we’re talking to, kind of an alliance, which would be good for everyone,” Hendrick said earlier this week. “We’re working on it. We’ve been working on it and we’ll just see how it develops.”

Kahne said having Hendrick in his corner going forward “means a lot” to him even though he won’t be under the Hendrick roof once the season ends.

“To have him behind you is a really good thing,” Kahne said. “I respect that. I respect him a ton. Yeah, I hope we can build something out of that, but I also have been working in my own direction as well on certain things to make sure I just check out everything that is out there for sure. I don’t want to miss anything.”

Kahne said he only wants to race in the Cup Series, which he has been full-time since 2004. Kahne has earned 18 wins in 490 starts. The most recent victory, last month’s Brickyard 400, broke a 102-race winless streak.

But Kahne knows “not a ton of opportunities” are waiting for him.

“There are some really good drivers that don’t have a deal done at this time that will probably end up in cars I would think,” Kahne said. “I just feel like the opportunities are pretty slim, but I’ve always tried to be really respectful and when I’ve had the opportunity to go fast and win, we have been able to win some races. I would always like to win more, but we have some wins and have done a good job with the people in the garage and our partners over the years.

“So, I really think that I can come up with something good and come up with something that will be fun to be a part of and also try to work hard to make that team better than it’s ever been and myself better than I’ve been. I still have that mindset, and I really hope that something works out to where I can be in a strong car next year and enjoy racing in this series.”

The final 14 starts for Kahne at Hendrick begin with Sunday’s Pure Michigan 400. Kahne will start 23rd.

