Jimmie Johnson crashes in final Cup practice at Michigan

Jimmie Johnson will go to a backup car after crashing in Saturday’s final Cup practice at Michigan International Speedway.
Johnson got loose in Turn 1 and slid up the track, slamming the SAFER barrier with the right side of his car. He drove the car back to the garage.
“Losing it on corner entry is never fun, you’re at top speed,” Johnson told NBCSN’s Marty Snider. “Unfortunately, it put us in a big hole. Running a car without any practice is awfully tough.”
Johnson will give up his 22nd starting spot and start at the rear of the field by going to a backup car.
Starting at the rear hasn’t slowed Johnson. He won at Texas and Dover this season after starting at the rear.
Johnson wasn’t the only driver to have contact with the wall. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. made contact with the wall earlier in the session. Kasey Kahne had contact with the wall after Johnson’s incident. Both drove their cars back to the garage. Kahne’s team decided to go to a backup car.
“It was kind of interesting, made a change, came back out and I was coming into (Turn) 1, I basically lost my right-rear and was spinning as I was getting into the corner just sideways,” Kahne said. “Saved it, but then I was just going too fast and I got up in the gray and it went up and ended up running into the wall. So, it was kind of out of nowhere. I was a bit surprised that happened.”
and on Facebook
Given that he’s an Ohio resident and has made countless trips to Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course as both a driver and a fan, it’s not surprising Sam Hornish Jr. felt right at home in Saturday’s Xfinity Series qualifying there.
Hornish was fastest of the 40 drivers in the field to earn the pole for this afternoon’s Mid-Ohio Challenge (3:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN).
Hornish covered the course at a top speed of 96.863 mph. Elliott Sadler was second at 95.779 mph, followed by Blake Koch (95.574), Ryan Reed (95.439) and Matt Tifft (95.232).
Sixth through 10th were Daniel Hemric (95.188), Ben Kennedy (95.037), Justin Allgaier (94.997), Cole Custer (96.760) and Brennan Poole (92.535).
There was one significant incident in the closing laps when Cole Custer wrecked at the end of his qualifying lap. His Ford suffered significant front end damage, and will likely have to go to a backup car for this afternoon’s race.
Click here for the full qualifying grid.
Follow @JerryBonkowski
Brad Keselowski took another step towards winning his first NASCAR Cup race on his home track, being fastest in the Saturday’s final Cup practice at Michigan International Speedway.
Keselowski covered the two-mile, high-speed track with a best speed of 200.865 mph.
In 16 career Cup starts at MIS, Keselowski has five top-five and eight top-10s.
Martin Truex Jr. was second at 200.172 mph, followed by Joey Logano (199.734), Ryan Blaney (199.673) and Kyle Busch (199.529).
Sixth through 10th were Dale Earnhardt Jr. (199.463), Kyle Larson (199.032), Denny Hamlin (199.988), Daniel Suarez (198.884) and Jamie McMurray (198.846).
Jimmie Johnson hit the wall hard as did Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kasey Kahne. Both have gone to backup cars. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. also hit the wall, but his crew was working on repairing his Ford.
Tomorrow’s Pure Michigan 400 takes the green flag shortly after 3 p.m. ET. The race will be televised on NBCSN.
Click here for the full final practice speed grid.
Follow @JerryBonkowski
Matt DiBenedetto and crew chief Gene Nead have each agreed to a contract extension that will keep them at Go Fas Racing through next season, the team announced Saturday morning.
Both DiBenedetto and Nead joined the team before this season after working the previous two seasons together at BK Racing.
“I couldn’t be happier to sign this deal with Go Fas and the St. Hilaire family,” DiBenedetto said in a statement from the team. “Being involved in this family operation has been so much fun and we get a lot of pride out of improving their program together. Everything that they said they were going to do to our program, they did. It’s great to work with people who say they want to improve and do just that.
“Working with Gene for another season, and especially over the offseason, will allow us to rebuild some of our cars, get ahead on the 2018 season, and really make the most out of our team. Gene is one of the most intelligent guys in the garage area and is respected industry-wide. He knows how to make our cars faster with just about any budget. We already have great partners on board, and hopefully we can continue to add even more to show just how good we really can be.”
DiBenedetto, who is in his third season in Cup, is 31st in the points. He finished a season-best eighth at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He placed ninth in the Daytona 500.
“I’m really happy to have Matt and Gene back next season,” car owner Archie St. Hilaire said in a statement. “We have improved overall by seven spots from last year, and we’re looking forward to picking up a couple more spots before the end of this season. Hopefully we’ll be working our way into the top 25 in 2018 with more help from existing and new sponsorship. All of the guys at Go Fas have worked their butts off this year at the shop and on the road and it’s really showing. We appreciate all the hard work they’ve put in this year.”
and on Facebook
Matt Crafton won the pole for today’s Camping World Truck Series race at Michigan International Speedway after a lap of 184.256 mph.
This is Crafton’s 13th career pole and first since Feb. 2016 at Atlanta, 33 races ago.
He’ll be joined on the front row by Johnny Sauter, who qualified at 183.955 mph. They were followed by John Hunter Nemechek, Chase Briscoe and Noah Gragson.
Points leader Christopher Bell failed to advance to the final round. He’ll start 13th. This is only the second time this season he’s started worse than sixth.
The Camping World Truck Series races today at 1 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1.