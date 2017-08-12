Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

Hornish wins, full results from Xfinity Series race at Mid-Ohio

Leave a comment
By Jerry BonkowskiAug 12, 2017, 8:02 PM EDT

Sam Hornish Jr. was almost flawless, starting from the pole and finishing by leading 61 of 75 scheduled laps to win Saturday’s Mid-Ohio Challenge NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

With no NASCAR Cup regulars in the race, and it being just Hornish’s third Xfinity race of the season, the race also helped the playoff hopes for several Xfinity drivers that are on either side of the bubble.

In addition, drivers finishing from second through fifth all earned career Xfinity-best finishes: Daniel Hemric (2nd), Tifft (3rd), Australian driver James Davison (4th in his second career Xfinity event) and sports car racing veteran Andy Lally (5th).

Click here for the full results from today’s race.

 

Numerous wrecks fill final segment of Xfinity race at Mid-Ohio

Leave a comment
By Jerry BonkowskiAug 12, 2017, 9:03 PM EDT

Drivers got pretty aggressive in the final 35 laps of Saturday’s Mid-Ohio Challenge NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

And with aggressiveness usually comes wrecks, and that was certainly the case here.

First, as almost a warm-up of things to come, five drivers were involved in a wreck on Lap 53, when Brennan Poole spun out Blake Koch and collected three other drivers.

Then on Lap 59, Justin Marks and Regan Smith tangled, with Ryan Reed being unable to avoid Marks, virtually wiping out the front end on Reed’s Ford.

Then, almost as if the previous wrecks built up to a crescendo, the biggest wreck of the race occurred with just six laps to go. The wreck involved 10 drivers and brought out a red flag.

It was a wild day, indeed.

 

Sadler, Byron, Allgaier remain 1-2-3 in Xfinity driver standings after Mid-Ohio

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Jerry BonkowskiAug 12, 2017, 8:24 PM EDT

JR Motorsports teammates Elliott Sadler, William Byron and Justin Allgaier remained 1-2-3 in the Xfinity Series driver standings following Saturday’s Mid-Ohio Challenge at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

Although he remains winless this season, Sadler still managed to pull closer to securing a playoff berth. He leads Byron by 87 points and Allgaier by 142 points.

Brennan Poole, who spun Sadler out during Saturday’s race, likely preventing a higher finish, is fourth (-182) and Daniel Hemric is fifth (-196).

Click here for the Xfinity Series point standings after Mid-Ohio.

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Sam Hornish Jr. dominates Mid-Ohio Xfinity race to earn first career road course win

2 Comments
By Jerry BonkowskiAug 12, 2017, 6:58 PM EDT

In a race that saw a number of wrecks in the final stage, Sam Hornish avoided all the mayhem and was not to be denied, capturing Saturday’s Mid-Ohio Challenge NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

Driving the No. 22 Ford Fusion for Team Penske, Hornish dominated, leading four times for 61 laps — including the final 14 — in the 75-lap event to earn his first career win at Mid-Ohio, which he considers his home track.

It was Hornish’s fifth career Xfinity Series win and his first on a road course. He has three previous runner-up finishes on road courses, including his second-place showing last year at Mid-Ohio.

MORE: Hornish wins, full results from Xfinity Series race at Mid-Ohio

MORE: Sadler, Byron, Allgaier remain 1-2-3 in Xfinity driver standings after Mid-Ohio

Finishing second through fifth were Daniel Hemric, Matt Tifft, James Davison and Andy Lally.

Sixth through 10th were Elliott Sadler, Brendan Gaughan, Brennan Poole, Justin Marks and Dakoda Armstrong.

Hornish won from the pole and had a car that was the class of the field. He was especially strong on restarts and took more of a defensive approach late in the race when there were several multi-car wrecks.

Two wrecks in the final stage stood out: a five-car crash involving Blake Koch, Ryan Reed, Spencer Gallagher and Jeremy Clements, and then a incident that involved 10 cars on Lap 69 that brought out the second red flag of the race.

STAGE WINNERS: Blake Koch (Stage 1), Hornish (Stage 2)

WHO HAD A GOOD DAY: Hornish was the star of the day, but the rest of the top-five all earned Xfinity career-best finishes: Hemric (2nd), Tifft (3rd), Australian driver Davison (4th in his second career Xfinity event) and sports car racing veteran Andy Lally (5th).

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Matt Bell had a specatular crash on Lap 16, slamming into the Turn 1 tire barrier and then landing on top of it, resulting in a 13 1/2 minute red flag period to make repairs to the barrier and adjacent fence.

NOTABLE: Cole Custer wrecked his primary car in qualifying and had to go to a backup car. He had to be towed to the garage after just one lap to fix a fluid leak, but was able to return, running 54 laps and finishing 35th.

QUOTE OF THE DAY: “With the luck we had in our first two races of the year (finished 37th and 34th, both at Iowa), I was wondering how today was going to turn out, but we had an almost flawless day.” – Race winner Sam Hornish Jr.

WHAT’S NEXT: Food City 300; Friday, August 18; 7:30 p.m. ET; Bristol Motor Speedway (on NBCSN).

Follow @JerryBonkowski

 

Christopher Bell remains first in Truck standings after Michigan

Getty Images
1 Comment
By Jerry BonkowskiAug 12, 2017, 4:21 PM EDT

Christopher Bell maintained his lead in the Camping World Truck Series standings after finishing second to Bubba Wallace in Saturday’s LTI Printing 200 at Michigan International Speedway.

Bell (572 points) holds a 37-point lead over Johnny Sauter (535). Third through fifth are Matt Crafton (510), Chase Briscoe (509) and Ryan Truex (431).

Sixth through 10th are Ben Rhodes (426), Grant Enfinger (412), John Hunter Nemechek (404), Noah Gragson (382) and Austin Cindric (361).

The Trucks have a quick turnaround as their next race is this Wednesday at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Click here for the Truck Series standings after Saturday’s race.

 