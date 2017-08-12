Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

Christopher Bell remains first in Truck standings after Michigan

Leave a comment
By Jerry BonkowskiAug 12, 2017, 4:21 PM EDT

Christopher Bell maintained his lead in the Camping World Truck Series standings after finishing second to Bubba Wallace in Saturday’s LTI Printing 200 at Michigan International Speedway.

Bell (572 points) holds a 37-point lead over Johnny Sauter (535). Third through fifth are Matt Crafton (510), Chase Briscoe (509) and Ryan Truex (431).

Sixth through 10th are Ben Rhodes (426), Grant Enfinger (412), John Hunter Nemechek (404), Noah Gragson (382) and Austin Cindric (361).

The Trucks have a quick turnaround as their next race is this Wednesday at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Click here for the Truck Series standings after Saturday’s race.

 

Results from Saturday’s Truck race at Michigan

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Dustin LongAug 12, 2017, 3:57 PM EDT

Darrell Wallace Jr. made a late charge and held off the pack Saturday at Michigan International Speedway to score his first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series victory since 2014.

Wallace, making his first series start since 2014, led the final 11 laps to win.

Points leader Christopher Bell finished second. He was followed by Kyle Busch, Ryan Truex and Austin Cindric.

Click here for full results

 

 

Bubba Wallace roars to win in first Truck race since 2014 at Michigan

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Jerry BonkowskiAug 12, 2017, 3:07 PM EDT

Making his first start in a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race since 2014, Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. didn’t forget how to win.

Wallace held off late charges by Austin Cindric, Christopher Bell and Kyle Busch to win Saturday’s LTI Printing 200 at Michigan International Speedway.

Whether Saturday’s win will bring Wallace a regular ride in any of NASCAR’s three series remains to be seen.

He lost his Xfinity Series ride earlier this year after 12 races due to lack of sponsorship, then filled in for Aric Almirola in four Cup races while Almirola healed from crash injuries, and had not raced since mid-July until Saturday’s event.

MORE: Results from Saturday’s Truck race at Michigan

MORE: Christopher Bell remains first in Truck Series after Michigan

Wallace earned five wins in 44 Truck races in 2013 and 2014 for Kyle Busch Motorsports. Saturday’s win was his second consecutive Truck win, as he won the season finale in 2014.

“It’s been so long since I’ve been in victory lane,” Wallace told Fox Sports 1. “This is a sweet victory, so I’ll take it and cherish it, for sure.”

Wallace is the seventh different driver to compete in the Matthew Miller-owned No. 99 MDM Motorsports Chevrolet this season. He took the lead for the first time in the race with 11 laps to go and held on to take the checkered flag in the 100-lap event.

Wallace had to bounce back from a penalty on Lap 53 when a crewman prematurely jumped off the wall before a pit stop.

Bell finished second. He was followed by Busch, Ryan Truex and Cindric.

“That was a lot of fun,” Bell said. “That’s awesome for Bubba, man. It’s cool to see him come back and win like that.”

STAGE WINNERS: Kyle Busch won both Stage 1 and Stage 2. This marks the fourth time this season that Busch has swept the first two stages in a race. He has nine stage wins this year.

WHO ELSE HAD A GOOD RACE: Austin Cindric appeared as if he would win, but when he and Christopher Bell got side-by-side late in the race, Darrell Wallace Jr. went low to pass both and held on for victory.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Both John Hunter Nemechek (finished 29th) and Cody Coughlin (21st) were involved in wrecks that ended their days. … Johnny Sauter also had a rough day, finishing an uncharacteristic 18th.

NOTABLE: NASCAR announced that Grant Enfinger‘s truck failed heights after the race. Enfinger finished eighth.

QUOTE OF THE DAY: “At least Bubba doesn’t take a playoff spot away.” – Fifth-place finisher Austin Cindric, who is still hoping to make the Truck playoffs.

WHAT’S NEXT: Teams race Wednesday, August 16, in the UNOH 200 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Wallace was congratulated by a number of fellow drivers and fans on social media after the race:

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Sam Hornish Jr. feels right at home, takes Xfinity pole at Mid-Ohio

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Jerry BonkowskiAug 12, 2017, 1:18 PM EDT

Given that he’s an Ohio resident and has made countless trips to Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course as both a driver and a fan, it’s not surprising Sam Hornish Jr. felt right at home in Saturday’s Xfinity Series qualifying there.

Hornish was fastest of the 40 drivers in the field to earn the pole for this afternoon’s Mid-Ohio Challenge (3:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN).

Hornish covered the course at a top speed of 96.863 mph. Elliott Sadler was second at 95.779 mph, followed by Blake Koch (95.574), Ryan Reed (95.439) and Matt Tifft (95.232).

Sixth through 10th were Daniel Hemric (95.188), Ben Kennedy (95.037), Justin Allgaier (94.997), Cole Custer (96.760) and Brennan Poole (92.535).

There was one significant incident in the closing laps when Cole Custer wrecked at the end of his qualifying lap. His Ford suffered significant front end damage, and will likely have to go to a backup car for this afternoon’s race.

Click here for the full qualifying grid.

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Brad Keselowski fastest in final NASCAR Cup practice at Michigan

Leave a comment
By Jerry BonkowskiAug 12, 2017, 12:36 PM EDT

Brad Keselowski took another step towards winning his first NASCAR Cup race on his home track, being fastest in the Saturday’s final Cup practice at Michigan International Speedway.

Keselowski covered the two-mile, high-speed track with a best speed of 200.865 mph.

In 16 career Cup starts at MIS, Keselowski has five top-five and eight top-10s.

Martin Truex Jr. was second at 200.172 mph, followed by Joey Logano (199.734), Ryan Blaney (199.673) and Kyle Busch (199.529).

Sixth through 10th were Dale Earnhardt Jr. (199.463), Kyle Larson (199.032), Denny Hamlin (199.988), Daniel Suarez (198.884) and Jamie McMurray (198.846).

Jimmie Johnson hit the wall hard as did Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kasey Kahne. Both have gone to backup cars.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. also hit the wall, but his crew was working on repairing his Ford.

Tomorrow’s Pure Michigan 400 takes the green flag shortly after 3 p.m. ET. The race will be televised on NBCSN.

Click here for the full final practice speed grid.

Follow @JerryBonkowski