Bubba Wallace roars to win in first Truck race since 2014 at Michigan

Making his first start in a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race since 2014, Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. didn’t forget how to win.

Wallace held off late charges by Austin Cindric, Christopher Bell and Kyle Busch to win Saturday’s LTI Printing 200 at Michigan International Speedway.

Wallace earned five wins in 44 Truck races in 2013 and 2014, all while driving for Kyle Busch Motorsports. Saturday’s win was his second consecutive Truck win, as he won the season finale in 2014.

“It’s been so long since I’ve been in victory lane,” Wallace told Fox Sports 1. “An emotional victory lane, for sure, first time back in three years.

“This is a sweet victory, so I’ll take it and cherish it, for sure.”

Wallace is the seventh different driver to compete in the Matthew Miller-owned No. 99 MDM Motorsports Chevrolet this season. He led 11 laps in the 100-lap event.

What made Wallace’s win even more impressive is he had to bounce back from a penalty on Lap 53 when a crewman prematurely jumped off the wall as Wallace’s truck approached for a pit stop.

Bell finished second, followed by Busch, Ryan Truex, Cindric, Matt Crafton, Noah Gragson, Grant Enfinger, Chase Briscoe and Justin Haley.

“That was a lot of fun,” Bell said. “That’s awesome for Bubba, man. It’s cool to see him come back and win like that.”

There were two significant events in the race:

* John Hunter Nemechek had a hard wreck early in the race and saw his day come to an end early.

* As the race resumed following Stage 2, Cody Coughlin appeared to bounce off another truck and slammed into the inner retaining wall, suffering heavy damage.

STAGE WINNERS: Kyle Busch won both Stage 1 and Stage 2. This marks the fourth time this season that Busch has swept the first two stages in a race. Overall, he now has nine stage wins in 2017.

