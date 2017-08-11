Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Starting lineup for the Cup Series’ Pure Michigan 400

By Daniel McFadinAug 11, 2017, 9:00 PM EDT

Both Team Penske cars will lead the Cup Series field to the green flag for Sunday’s race at Michigan International Speedway.

Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano are on the front row for the Pure Michigan 400.

Filling out the top five are Kevin Harvick, Matt Kenseth and Chase Elliott.

Kyle Larson, winner of the last two Michigan races, will start ninth.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. will start 19th in his final Cup Series start at the track.

Click here for the full starting lineup.

Brad Keselowski roars to Cup pole at Michigan

4 Comments
By Dustin LongAug 11, 2017, 6:12 PM EDT

Team Penske swept the front row for Sunday’s Cup race at Michigan International Speedway. Michigan native Brad Keselowski won the pole Friday with a lap of 203.097 mph. Teammate Joey Logano, who needs a win to advance to the playoffs, starts second after a lap of 203.063 mph.

Kevin Harvick (202.788 mph) starts third in a Ford and is followed by Matt Kenseth (202.577) and Chase Elliott (202.429). Elliott has finished second in each of the last three Michigan races.

Click here for qualifying results

This is Keselowski’s second pole of the season and first at Michigan.

“It feels really good,” Keselowski told NBCSN after his 14th career pole. “It kind of feels like the first time. This is a track that probably isn’t my best track even though it’s my hometown track, but the team did a great job.”

Logano, whose cars have struggled to have enough speed lately, was thrilled with his qualifying effort.

“It seems like Team Penske has brought some speed,” Logano told NBCSN. “That’s a good sign. I feel good about it. We need a win, so this is a good start.”

Blaney was the fastest in the opening round with a lap of 201.686 mph. He was the fastest in the second round with a lap of 203.120 mph. Blaney’s car wiggled on his qualifying lap in the final round and qualified 12th.

Toyota had won the past five poles entering this weekend. Kyle Busch had won the pole the last three races. Busch will start sixth.

Martin Truex Jr., who won last weekend’s race at Watkins Glen International, was bumped from advancing to the final round in the final seconds of the second session. He will start 13th. It’s only the second time in the last 13 races he’s started outside the top 10. He had started on the front row in six of the last 11 races.

Jimmie Johnson qualified 22nd. It is his worst starting spot since starting 24th at Sonoma in June.

John Hunter Nemechek leads final Truck practice at Michigan

By Dustin LongAug 11, 2017, 4:21 PM EDT

John Hunter Nemechek was the fastest in the final Camping World Truck Series practice Friday at Michigan International Speedway with a lap of 186.795 mph.

He was followed by Johnny Sauter (186.669 mph), Matt Crafton (186.229), Darrell Wallace Jr. (185.835) and Kyle Busch (185.711).

Qualifying will be at 9:30 a.m. ET Saturday. The series races at 1 p.m ET Saturday.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. wants to meet with Kevin Harvick to find ‘common ground’

8 Comments
By Daniel McFadinAug 11, 2017, 4:15 PM EDT

Dale Earnhardt Jr. wants to meet with Kevin Harvick after Harvick’s comments regarding Earnhardt’s popularity and lack of overall success “stunting” NASCAR’s growth and Earnhardt’s comments on driver salaries that Harvick didn’t agree with.

Earnhardt was asked Friday at Michigan International Speedway if he thought he was owed an apology from Harvick.

“I’d appreciate a conversation, if we could have a conversation about it,” Earnhardt said. “I’ve known him for a long time. It’d be great to sit down and just discuss what he said, what he meant. We could even talk about my conversation from the Glen that he didn’t like. Just sort of find some common ground.”

Earlier in the day Harvick defended his opinion to ESPN and The Associated Press, saying it was “nothing personal.” It was a day after Earnhardt said Harvick’s comments Tuesday on his SiriusXM NASCAR Radio show were “hurtful,” but that he still respected Harvick.

“He had his opinions the week before on driver salaries and driver ages and those things, and I don’t know that anybody in the garage agreed with those, either,” Harvick said. “There’s definitely opinions on a lot of things, but it’s nothing personal. And I didn’t take anything that he said the week before personal, either.”

MORE: Nate Ryan: The case for why Dale Jr.’s popularity hasn’t “stunted” NASCAR’s growth

Harvick said he had gave his honest opinion in response to a fan question on social media about Earnhardt’s performance in his final season of Cup competition. Harvick addressed how Earnhardt’s farewell tour had not resulted in a surge of fan attendance, likely due to the Hendrick Motorsports driver’s poor performance this season.

The Stewart-Haas Racing driver then criticized Earnhardt’s popularity and success in relation to seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson‘s for negatively impacting NASCAR.

“(Earnhardt) hasn’t been anywhere close to being our most successful driver,” Harvick said on Tuesday. “For me I believe Dale Jr. has had a big part in stunting the growth of NASCAR because he’s got these legions of fans, this huge outreach of being able to reach these places none of us have the possibility to reach. But he’s won nine races in 10 years at Hendrick Motorsports and hasn’t been able to reach outside of that. I know those aren’t the most popular comments but those are real life facts that you look up and see on the stat sheet.”

Earnhardt, NASCAR’s 14-time most popular driver, refuted Harvick’s take after Chevrolet’s announcement of its 2018 Cup car in Detroit.

“I certainly hope that’s not the case,” Earnhardt said “I put a lot into this sport, and I know that I might not have met everyone’s expectations, but I certainly exceeded my own and I’m super proud of what I’ve been able to accomplish.”

Rain washes out both Xfinity practices Friday at Mid-Ohio

By Dustin LongAug 11, 2017, 3:51 PM EDT

Rain prevented NASCAR Xfinity cars from getting on track Friday at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

Xfinity teams will practice from 8 – 8:45 a.m. ET Saturday.

Qualifying is scheduled for noon Saturday. The green flag for Saturday’s race is scheduled for 3:48 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Justin Marks is the defending race winner.