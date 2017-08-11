Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Dale Earnhardt Jr. wants to meet with Kevin Harvick to find ‘common ground’

By Daniel McFadinAug 11, 2017, 4:15 PM EDT

Dale Earnhardt Jr. wants to meet with Kevin Harvick after Harvick’s comments regarding Earnhardt’s popularity and lack of overall success “stunting” NASCAR’s growth and Earnhardt’s comments on driver salaries that Harvick didn’t agree with.

Earnhardt was asked Friday at Michigan International Speedway if he thought he was owed an apology from Harvick.

“I’d appreciate a conversation, if we could have a conversation about it,” Earnhardt said. “I’ve known him for a long time. It’d be great to sit down and just discuss what he said, what he meant. We could even talk about my conversation from the Glen that he didn’t like. Just sort of find some common ground.”

Earlier in the day Harvick defended his opinion to ESPN and The Associated Press, saying it was “nothing personal.” It was a day after Earnhardt said Harvick’s comments Tuesday on his SiriusXM NASCAR Radio show were “hurtful,” but that he still respected Harvick.

“He had his opinions the week before on driver salaries and driver ages and those things, and I don’t know that anybody in the garage agreed with those, either,” Harvick said. “There’s definitely opinions on a lot of things, but it’s nothing personal. And I didn’t take anything that he said the week before personal, either.”

Harvick said he had gave his honest opinion in response to a fan question on social media about Earnhardt’s performance in his final season of Cup competition. Harvick addressed how Earnhardt’s farewell tour had not resulted in a surge of fan attendance, likely due to the Hendrick Motorsports driver’s poor performance this season.

The Stewart-Haas Racing driver then criticized Earnhardt’s popularity and success in relation to seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson‘s for negatively impacting NASCAR.

“(Earnhardt) hasn’t been anywhere close to being our most successful driver,” Harvick said on Tuesday. “For me I believe Dale Jr. has had a big part in stunting the growth of NASCAR because he’s got these legions of fans, this huge outreach of being able to reach these places none of us have the possibility to reach. But he’s won nine races in 10 years at Hendrick Motorsports and hasn’t been able to reach outside of that. I know those aren’t the most popular comments but those are real life facts that you look up and see on the stat sheet.”

Earnhardt, NASCAR’s 14-time most popular driver, refuted Harvick’s take after Chevrolet’s announcement of its 2018 Cup car in Detroit.

“I certainly hope that’s not the case,” Earnhardt said “I put a lot into this sport, and I know that I might not have met everyone’s expectations, but I certainly exceeded my own and I’m super proud of what I’ve been able to accomplish.”

John Hunter Nemechek leads final Truck practice at Michigan

By Dustin LongAug 11, 2017, 4:21 PM EDT

John Hunter Nemechek was the fastest in the final Camping World Truck Series practice Friday at Michigan International Speedway with a lap of 186.795 mph.

He was followed by Johnny Sauter (186.669 mph), Matt Crafton (186.229), Darrell Wallace Jr. (185.835) and Kyle Busch (185.711).

Qualifying will be at 9:30 a.m. ET Saturday. The series races at 1 p.m ET Saturday.

Rain washes out both Xfinity practices Friday at Mid-Ohio

By Dustin LongAug 11, 2017, 3:51 PM EDT

Rain prevented NASCAR Xfinity cars from getting on track Friday at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

Xfinity teams will practice from 8 – 8:45 a.m. ET Saturday.

Qualifying is scheduled for noon Saturday. The green flag for Saturday’s race is scheduled for 3:48 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Justin Marks is the defending race winner.

Christopher Bell could drive for Denny Hamlin if baby arrives this weekend

By Daniel McFadinAug 11, 2017, 3:06 PM EDT

Denny Hamlin is once again on baby watch.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver could be on a plane out of Michigan if he receives word that his girlfriend, Jordan Fish, has gone into labor to deliver their second child.

If that happens, the driving duties of the No. 11 Toyota will fall to Christopher BellRegan Smith was on-hand to sub for Hamlin last weekend at Watkins Glen International.

The 22-year-old Bell races full-time in the Camping World Truck Series for Kyle Busch Motorsports, but the Oklahoma-native has never competed in the Cup Series.

Bell made his Xfinity Series debut earlier this year and had two starts, at Charlotte and in the June race at Iowa Speedway.

Bell currently leads the Truck Series points. Through 12 races he has four wins and eight top fives.

NBCSN’s Marty Snider reported Friday the team will give Bell time in the No. 11 in practice on Saturday.

If Bell is called on to actually race the No. 11 on Sunday in the Pure Michigan 400, it wouldn’t be the first time a driver has gotten his first taste of Cup racing in relief of Hamlin.

In 2015, Erik Jones had to fly from North Carolina to Bristol Motor Speedway to take over for Hamlin, who began experiencing pain in his upper back during the first 22 laps of the race. The switch was made possible thanks to a long rain delay.

Matt Crafton leads opening Truck practice at Michigan

By Dustin LongAug 11, 2017, 2:00 PM EDT

Matt Crafton paced the first of two Camping World Truck Series practices Friday at Michigan International Speedway with a lap of 187.744 mph.

He was followed by Chase Briscoe (187.125 mph), Grant Enfinger (187.062), Ryan Truex (186.095) and Kyle Busch (185.955).

Stewart Friesen scraped the wall with the right side of his truck.

Darrell Wallace Jr., in his first event since filling in for an injured Aric Almirola last month in Cup, had the best average for 10 consecutive laps at 183.917 mph.

