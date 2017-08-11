Kevin Harvick, Matt DiBenedetto to miss practice time Saturday at Michigan

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Kyle Busch will look to become the first driver since 2004 to win four consecutive poles for a Cup race when qualifying takes place today at 5:05 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Busch won the pole at Indianapolis, Pocono and Watkins Glen the past three weekends. Busch has started on the pole in six of the last 10 Cup races.

The last driver to win four poles in a row was Ryan Newman in 2004.

The record for most consecutive poles is five. It has been done three times in NASCAR’s history.

The last driver to win five consecutive poles was Bill Elliott in 1985. He won poles at Pocono, Daytona, Pocono, Talladega and Michigan (there was no qualifying for the Michigan race between Pocono and Daytona that season).

Cale Yarborough won five consecutive poles in 1980. He won poles at Nashville, Dover, Charlotte, College Station, Texas, and Riverside, California.

Bobby Allison won five consecutive poles in 1972. He won poles at Nashville, Darlington, Richmond, Dover and Martinsville.

Follow @dustinlong and on Facebook