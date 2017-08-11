Kevin Harvick, Matt DiBenedetto to miss practice time Saturday at Michigan

Kevin Harvick and Matt DiBenedetto each will miss 15 minutes of Saturday’s final Cup practice at Michigan International Speedway.
Both will miss time for being late to inspection last weekend at Watkins Glen International.
No Cup drivers will miss practice time Friday at Michigan.
Kyle Busch will look to become the first driver since 2004 to win four consecutive poles for a Cup race when qualifying takes place today at 5:05 p.m. ET on NBCSN.
Busch won the pole at Indianapolis, Pocono and Watkins Glen the past three weekends. Busch has started on the pole in six of the last 10 Cup races.
The last driver to win four poles in a row was Ryan Newman in 2004.
The record for most consecutive poles is five. It has been done three times in NASCAR’s history.
The last driver to win five consecutive poles was Bill Elliott in 1985. He won poles at Pocono, Daytona, Pocono, Talladega and Michigan (there was no qualifying for the Michigan race between Pocono and Daytona that season).
Cale Yarborough won five consecutive poles in 1980. He won poles at Nashville, Dover, Charlotte, College Station, Texas, and Riverside, California.
Bobby Allison won five consecutive poles in 1972. He won poles at Nashville, Darlington, Richmond, Dover and Martinsville.
The NASCAR weekend kicks off today with practice and qualifying for Cup, as well as two Truck practices, at Michigan International Speedway.
The Xfinity Series will have two practice sessions at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course outside of Lexington, Ohio.
Here are the weekend schedules for Michigan and Mid-Ohio:
(All times Eastern)
FRIDAY
At MICHIGAN
9 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. – Cup garage open
11 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. – Truck garage open
11:30 a.m. – 12:55 p.m. – Cup practice (NBCSN, Motor Racing Network)
1 p.m. – 1:55 p.m. – Truck practice (Fox Sports 1)
3 p.m. – 3:55 p.m. – Final Truck practice (FS1)
5:05 p.m. – Cup qualifying (multi-vehicle, three rounds) (NBCSN, MRN)
At MID-OHIO
11:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Xfinity garage open
2 – 2:55 p.m. – Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)
4 – 4:55 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)
On Thursday’s NASCAR America, we revealed this week’s nominees for the Pit Crew All-Stars
They are:
- Andrea Mueller, lead engineer for Wood Brothers Racing.
- Josh Leslie, front tire changer for Kyle Busch‘s No. 18 Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing
- Hunter Masling, front tire changer for Brad Keselowski‘s No. 2 Ford Fusion for Team Penske.
Camp Luck, founded by 2016 Comcast Community Champion Award winner Wade Jackson (a fabricator for JR Motorsports), had a great day recently at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
The track welcomed several dozen campers, many with health challenges, who got to enjoy a number of activities and also witnessed several NASCAR-related events such as climbing the Speedway’s 24-degree banking, as well as watching a 13-second tire-changing exhibition put on by Richard Childress Racing.
“It’s good to be here, it’s good to see the enthusiasm,” said Xfinity Series driver Daniel Hemric. “I could see and hear kids running around and screaming and having a good time. That’s what it’s all about.”