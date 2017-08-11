Friday’s schedule at Michigan (Cup, Truck) and Mid-Ohio (Xfinity)

The NASCAR weekend kicks off today with practice and qualifying for Cup, as well as two Truck practices, at Michigan International Speedway.
The Xfinity Series will have two practice sessions at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course outside of Lexington, Ohio.
Here are the weekend schedules for Michigan and Mid-Ohio:
(All times Eastern)
FRIDAY
At MICHIGAN
9 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. – Cup garage open
11 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. – Truck garage open
11:30 a.m. – 12:55 p.m. – Cup practice (NBCSN, Motor Racing Network)
1 p.m. – 1:55 p.m. – Truck practice (Fox Sports 1)
3 p.m. – 3:55 p.m. – Final Truck practice (FS1)
5:05 p.m. – Cup qualifying (multi-vehicle, three rounds) (NBCSN, MRN)
At MID-OHIO
11:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Xfinity garage open
2 – 2:55 p.m. – Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)
4 – 4:55 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)
On Thursday’s NASCAR America, we revealed this week’s nominees for the Pit Crew All-Stars
They are:
- Andrea Mueller, lead engineer for Wood Brothers Racing.
- Josh Leslie, front tire changer for Kyle Busch‘s No. 18 Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing
- Hunter Masling, front tire changer for Brad Keselowski‘s No. 2 Ford Fusion for Team Penske.
Click on the video above to learn more about this week’s nominees.
Camp Luck, founded by 2016 Comcast Community Champion Award winner Wade Jackson (a fabricator for JR Motorsports), had a great day recently at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
The track welcomed several dozen campers, many with health challenges, who got to enjoy a number of activities and also witnessed several NASCAR-related events such as climbing the Speedway’s 24-degree banking, as well as watching a 13-second tire-changing exhibition put on by Richard Childress Racing.
“It’s good to be here, it’s good to see the enthusiasm,” said Xfinity Series driver Daniel Hemric. “I could see and hear kids running around and screaming and having a good time. That’s what it’s all about.”
The promotion of William Byron from current Xfinity Series driver to NASCAR Cup driver in 2018 was not a long, drawn-out process.
In fact, it took just four days from an initial meeting with Rick Hendrick on Sunday to Hendrick Motorsports announcing on Wednesday that Byron would be jumping to NASCAR Cup next season.
“I had no idea,” Byron told NBCSN’s Marty Snider on Thursday’s edition of NASCAR America. “I really met with Mr. H on Sunday and thought we were going to talk about this year so far and what next year would bring as far as the Xfinity Series.”
Then Hendrick asked Byron perhaps the most important question of his life.
“He really just asked if I was ready and I said yes,” Byron said.
The 19-year-old (he’ll be 20 when he starts his Cup career) knows he’ll face some challenges and will draw scrutiny from other teams and drivers, as well as fans, but he feels he’s up for it all.
“Yes, it’s going to be a challenge, it’s going to be more competition, it’s more cut-throat, it’s the Cup Series,” Byron said. “But I think I’m ready for that challenge.
“Yeah, it’s definitely surreal. It’s really incredible what this area has done for me, to kind of grow up here in the Charlotte area, knowing Hendrick Motorsports and looking forward to being part of it some day.”
Click on the above video to see Byron’s full interview with Snider.
With finishes of 28th, 33rd and 23rd in his last three races, Kyle Larson has been in a bit of a slump of late, but at the same time, he’s heading back to what has become his most successful NASCAR Cup track, Michigan International Speedway.
Larson won his first career Cup race there last August, and then doubled-up by winning two in a row with his triumph two months ago.
Can he make it three-in-a-row at the 2-mile oval, considered the fastest track in the sport where cars can hit 215 mph on the front and back stretch?
Our NASCAR America analysts give their thoughts about Larson and their race predictions.
Check out the video above.