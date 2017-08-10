Weekend NASCAR schedule for Michigan (Cup, Trucks) and Mid-Ohio (Xfinity)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

NASCAR has another split weekend with the Cup and Truck Series at Michigan International Speedway, while the Xfinity Series will race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

Kyle Larson has won the last two Cup races at MIS: his first career Cup win last August and again in June. He goes for another win Sunday.

As for the Truck Series, which races Saturday at MIS, Brett Moffitt earned his first career series win there last year.

And the Xfinity Series takes part in its second straight road course race Saturday – and part of three road course events in a four-race stretch (also Road America on Aug. 26).

This will be the fifth Xfinity race held at Mid-Ohio. Justin Marks won last year’s race, preceded by wins from A.J. Allmendinger (2013), Chris Buescher (2014) and Regan Smith (2015).

Here’s the weekend schedule at Michigan and Mid-Ohio:

(All times Eastern)

FRIDAY, AUGUST 11

At MICHIGAN

9 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

11 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. – Truck garage open

11:30 a.m. – 12:55 p.m. – Cup practice (NBCSN, Motor Racing Network)

1 – 1:55 p.m. – Truck practice (Fox Sports 1)

3 – 3:55 p.m. – Final Truck practice (FS1)

5:05 p.m. – Cup qualifying (multi-vehicle, three rounds) (NBCSN, MRN)

FRIDAY, AUGUST 11

At MID-OHIO

11:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

2 – 2:55 p.m. – Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)

4 – 4:55 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)

SATURDAY, AUGUST 12

At MICHIGAN

6 a.m. – Truck garage open

7 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Cup garage open

8:30 – 9:25 p.m. – Cup practice (CNBC, MRN)

9:30 a.m. – Truck qualifying (single vehicle, two rounds) (FS1)

11:15 a.m. – Truck driver/crew chief meeting

11:30 a.m. – 12:20 p.m. – Final Cup practice (NBC Sports App, MRN)

12:30 p.m. – Truck driver introductions

1 p.m. – LTI Printing 200 Truck race (100 laps, 200 miles) (FS1, MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

SATURDAY, AUGUST 12

At MID-OHIO

8 a.m. – Xfinity garage open

12 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying (multi-vehicle, two rounds) (CNBC)

2:15 p.m. – Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting

3 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

3:30 p.m. – Mid-Ohio Challenge Xfinity race (75 laps, 169.35 miles) (NBCSN, MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

SUNDAY, AUGUST 13

At Michigan

9:30 a.m. – Cup garage open

1 p.m. – Cup driver/crew chief meeting

2:20 p.m. – Cup driver introductions

3 p.m. – Pure Michigan 400 (200 laps, 400 miles) (NBCSN, MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Follow @JerryBonkowski