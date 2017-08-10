Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Weekend NASCAR schedule for Michigan (Cup, Trucks) and Mid-Ohio (Xfinity)

By Jerry BonkowskiAug 10, 2017, 4:00 PM EDT

NASCAR has another split weekend with the Cup and Truck Series at Michigan International Speedway, while the Xfinity Series will race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

Kyle Larson has won the last two Cup races at MIS: his first career Cup win last August and again in June. He goes for another win Sunday.

As for the Truck Series, which races Saturday at MIS, Brett Moffitt earned his first career series win there last year.

And the Xfinity Series takes part in its second straight road course race Saturday – and part of three road course events in a four-race stretch (also Road America on Aug. 26).

This will be the fifth Xfinity race held at Mid-Ohio. Justin Marks won last year’s race, preceded by wins from A.J. Allmendinger (2013), Chris Buescher (2014) and Regan Smith (2015).

Here’s the weekend schedule at Michigan and Mid-Ohio:

(All times Eastern)

FRIDAY, AUGUST 11

At MICHIGAN

9 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

11 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. – Truck garage open

11:30 a.m. – 12:55 p.m. – Cup practice (NBCSN, Motor Racing Network)

1 – 1:55 p.m. – Truck practice (Fox Sports 1)

3 – 3:55 p.m. – Final Truck practice (FS1)

5:05 p.m. – Cup qualifying (multi-vehicle, three rounds) (NBCSN, MRN)

FRIDAY, AUGUST 11

At MID-OHIO

11:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

2 – 2:55 p.m. – Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)

4 – 4:55 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)

SATURDAY, AUGUST 12

At MICHIGAN

6 a.m. – Truck garage open

7 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Cup garage open

8:30 – 9:25 p.m. – Cup practice (CNBC, MRN)

9:30 a.m. – Truck qualifying (single vehicle, two rounds) (FS1)

11:15 a.m. – Truck driver/crew chief meeting

11:30 a.m. – 12:20 p.m. – Final Cup practice (NBC Sports App, MRN)

12:30 p.m. – Truck driver introductions

1 p.m. – LTI Printing 200 Truck race (100 laps, 200 miles) (FS1, MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

SATURDAY, AUGUST 12

At MID-OHIO

8 a.m. – Xfinity garage open

12 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying (multi-vehicle, two rounds) (CNBC)

2:15 p.m. – Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting

3 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

3:30 p.m. – Mid-Ohio Challenge Xfinity race (75 laps, 169.35 miles) (NBCSN, MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

SUNDAY, AUGUST 13

At Michigan

9:30 a.m. – Cup garage open

1 p.m. – Cup driver/crew chief meeting

2:20 p.m. – Cup driver introductions

3 p.m. – Pure Michigan 400 (200 laps, 400 miles) (NBCSN, MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

NASCAR America live 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN: Kyle Larson, Justin Marks

NBC Sports
By Jerry BonkowskiAug 10, 2017, 4:32 PM EDT

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs live from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN from our NBC Charlotte studio.

Krista Voda hosts, along with Kyle Petty, Slugger Labbe and special guest driver Justin Marks.

Among topics on today’s show:

* We’ll talk with Kyle Larson, who’s been mired in a slump recently. Good thing he’s headed to Michigan, where he’s won the last two Cup races. Can he buck this recent trend and get back on track for the playoffs? His week is off to a great start with a big win last night at the Knoxville Nationals sprint car event.

* Marty Snider spoke with the newest addition at Hendrick Motorsports, William Byron. The 19-year old continues NASCAR’s recent youth movement. What are the expectations for the next chapter of his career?

* Justin Marks earned his first career XFINITY Series win last year at Mid-Ohio. Now he’s back for seconds. Marks joins us in studio to discuss his climb both on and off the track.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, you can also watch it via the online stream at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com.

If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

Report: Dale Earnhardt Jr. still has ‘respect’ for Kevin Harvick despite ‘hurtful’ comments on popularity

By Daniel McFadinAug 10, 2017, 3:55 PM EDT

Dale Earnhardt Jr. said comments made by Kevin Harvick stating Earnhardt’s popularity negatively impacted the growth of NASCAR were “hurtful” but that he still has “respect” for the Stewart-Haas Racing driver.

Earnhardt shared his thoughts with media including ESPN and Autoweek following the unveiling of Chevrolet’s 2018 Cup car.

Earnhardt was responding to what Harvick said Tuesday night on his SiriusXM NASCAR Radio show “Happy Hours,” stating he believed the Hendrick Motorsports driver “had a big part in stunting the growth of NASCAR.”

Harvick also said it was “confusing” how Earnhardt, the 14-time most popular driver, had a larger following than seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson.

“(Earnhardt) hasn’t been anywhere close to being our most successful driver,” Harvick said. “For me I believe Dale Jr. has had a big part in stunting the growth of NASCAR because he’s got these legions of fans, this huge outreach of being able to reach these places none of us have the possibility to reach. But he’s won nine races in 10 years at Hendrick Motorsports and hasn’t been able to reach outside of that. I know those aren’t the most popular comments but those are real life facts that you look up and see on the stat sheet.”

Earnhardt refuted Harvick’s belief that he has played any part in harming the state of NASCAR, which he has competed in since 1996 in the Xfinity Series and full-time since 1998.

“I certainly hope that’s not the case,” Earnhardt said “I put a lot into this sport, and I know that I might not have met everyone’s expectations, but I certainly exceeded my own and I’m super proud of what I’ve been able to accomplish.”

Harvick and Earnhardt have a recent professional relationship after Harvick competed in 34 Xfinity Series races for JR Motorsports from 2014-16 and won six races.

Kyle Larson wins A-main, will Chip Ganassi let him run for Knoxville Nationals title?

By Jerry BonkowskiAug 10, 2017, 2:30 PM EDT

Kyle Larson is going to have to approach team owner Chip Ganassi like he was a teenager asking to use the family car, likely saying, “Please, Chip, please, can I, can I?”

What Larson has to ask his boss is to return Saturday to the Super Bowl of sprint car racing, the Knoxville Nationals in Iowa.

Leading from the first lap to the checkered flag, Larson won his A-Main sprint car race Wednesday at Knoxville, meaning he’s locked into the main event on Saturday night for the first time in his sprint car racing career.

“I’ve definitely got to have the conversation with him for sure,” Larson said, according to the Des Moines Register. “Listen, I want to so bad. I’ve never been this good in a sprint car in my career.”

But there’s one problem: the NASCAR Cup Series is racing at Michigan International Speedway this weekend.

Even so, Larson could do it logistically:

Following Saturday’s final Cup practice at MIS that ends at 12:20 p.m. ET (weather permitting), he’d have to hop a private plane to fly approximately 550 miles (about a two-hour flight) to Knoxville in time for hot laps, which begin around 7:45 p.m. ET, followed by the main event.

And Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at MIS — which Larson has won the last two there — doesn’t start until 3 p.m. ET.

It’s definitely doable … but it all depends on what Daddy Chip has to say.

“Nervous about the phone call, hopefully he’s listening,” Larson said, according to the Register. “If we could race Saturday night, man, that would be a dream come true.”

Chevrolet unveils Camaro ZL1 as new Cup Series model in 2018

By Daniel McFadinAug 10, 2017, 1:50 PM EDT

Chevrolet announced Thursday it will begin using a Camaro model in the NASCAR Cup Series next season.

The Camaro ZL1 will replace the SS. The Camaro SS has been used in the Xfinity Series since 2013.

GM made the announcement with Chevy team owners and drivers in Detroit at the GM Global Headquarters.

“The new Camaro ZL1 is a great-looking race car with a lot of heritage behind it, which will make it a big hit with fans,” Jimmie Johnson said in a press release. “And as someone who’s enjoyed the ZL1 on the street, I’m really looking forward to getting this new race car on the track.”

Chevrolet has raced the SS model in Cup since 2013 when it replaced the Impala. The move is being made because the SS will not be produced after this year.

While the Camaro ZL1 will make its competition debut in February at Speedweeks at Daytona International Speedway, it will be on-track this weekend as the pace car for the Cup Series’ Pure Michigan 400 at Michigan International Speedway.

The ZL1 name was originally used in the 1960s on a Chevrolet-developed all-aluminum racing engine used in road racing. In 1969, a few dealers used Chevrolet’s special-order system to get the ZL1 engine installed in 69 regular-production Camaros.

The 2018 Camaro ZL1 is powered by a 650-horsepower supercharged engine featuring a similar 90-degree V-8 configuration as the Cup racing engines.

