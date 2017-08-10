NASCAR America: William Byron looking forward to learning from Jimmie Johnson, Dale Jr. (video)

The promotion of William Byron from current Xfinity Series driver to NASCAR Cup driver in 2018 was not a long, drawn-out process.
In fact, it took just four days from an initial meeting with Rick Hendrick on Sunday to Hendrick Motorsports announcing on Wednesday that Byron would be jumping to NASCAR Cup next season.
“I had no idea,” Byron told NBCSN’s Marty Snider on Thursday’s edition of NASCAR America. “I really met with Mr. H on Sunday and thought we were going to talk about this year so far and what next year would bring as far as the Xfinity Series.”
Then Hendrick asked Byron perhaps the most important question of his life.
“He really just asked if I was ready and I said yes,” Byron said.
The 19-year-old (he’ll be 20 when he starts his Cup career) knows he’ll face some challenges and will draw scrutiny from other teams and drivers, as well as fans, but he feels he’s up for it all.
“Yes, it’s going to be a challenge, it’s going to be more competition, it’s more cut-throat, it’s the Cup Series,” Byron said. “But I think I’m ready for that challenge.
“Yeah, it’s definitely surreal. It’s really incredible what this area has done for me, to kind of grow up here in the Charlotte area, knowing Hendrick Motorsports and looking forward to being part of it some day.”
Click on the above video to see Byron’s full interview with Snider.
With finishes of 28th, 33rd and 23rd in his last three races, Kyle Larson has been in a bit of a slump of late, but at the same time, he’s heading back to what has become his most successful NASCAR Cup track, Michigan International Speedway.
Larson won his first career Cup race there last August, and then doubled-up by winning two in a row with his triumph two months ago.
Can he make it three-in-a-row at the 2-mile oval, considered the fastest track in the sport where cars can hit 215 mph on the front and back stretch?
Our NASCAR America analysts give their thoughts about Larson and their race predictions.
Check out the video above.
Kevin Harvick has quite the passion for racing. But he also has developed quite a passion — and a talent, too — for golf.
Harvick is such a golf fan that instead of installing a putting green in his backyard, he has an exact replica of the 12th hole at Augusta National Golf Club, home of The Masters. (Makes you wonder if he also has his own green jacket, too.)
It’s a spectacular layout that allows Harvick to tee off from just outside his house. It’s even surrounded by Augusta-like sand traps.
Harvick says he may consider playing professionally once he hangs up his firesuit, and he’s also involved in management of several golfers.
Check out Happy Harvick, who has a mean swing and outstanding accuracy, in the above video.
In addition to racing, many NASCAR drivers have second athletic passions such as playing golf, skiing or maybe driving off-road.
But not Xfinity Series driver Justin Marks, who attempts to defend last year’s win (in the rain) at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in this weekend’s Mid-Ohio Challenge there.
Marks has a unique second passion: he likes to get away and climb mountains.
On Thursday’s edition of NASCAR America, Marks spoke with our team about last year’s win, his unique relationship with William Byron – and how climbing Mount Everest is on his bucket list.
“My first heroes in racing were NASCAR drivers and I went to races in the Midwest, my father took me to the Daytona 500, I got everybody’s autograph” Marks said. “That day (winning at Mid-Ohio) was just such a special day for our team and played into my wheelhouse and my experience.
“It’s one thing to be fast, but things really have to go your way in a race and they did for us that day. It was just a great day.”
As for mountain climbing, he went to see a movie about Mount Everest in 1997 and “it changed my life,” Marks said. “Mountaineering is a passion or sport that people can do for a long time in their lives.”
Marks set aside mountain climbing until last year. He told himself after winning the Xfinity race at Mid-Ohio that he had completed one goal (winning a NASCAR race) and now it was time to resurrect his passion for mountain climbing, with Mount Everest being his ultimate goal.
“I had two passions as a kid, I’ve gotten one of them out of the way, and how cool would it be to start pursuing the other one,” Marks said. “I’ve put the wheels in motion to get to Mount Everest and hopefully we’ll get there in the next 24 to 36 months and stand on top of the world.”
Follow @JerryBonkowski
Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs live from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN from our NBC Charlotte studio.
Krista Voda hosts, along with Kyle Petty, Slugger Labbe and special guest driver Justin Marks.
Among topics on today’s show:
* We’ll talk with Kyle Larson, who’s been mired in a slump recently. Good thing he’s headed to Michigan, where he’s won the last two Cup races. Can he buck this recent trend and get back on track for the playoffs? His week is off to a great start with a big win last night at the Knoxville Nationals sprint car event.
* Marty Snider spoke with the newest addition at Hendrick Motorsports, William Byron. The 19-year old continues NASCAR’s recent youth movement. What are the expectations for the next chapter of his career?
* Justin Marks earned his first career XFINITY Series win last year at Mid-Ohio. Now he’s back for seconds. Marks joins us in studio to discuss his climb both on and off the track.
If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, you can also watch it via the online stream at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com.
If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.
Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.
Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.