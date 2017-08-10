NASCAR America live 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN: Kyle Larson, Justin Marks

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs live from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN from our NBC Charlotte studio.

Krista Voda hosts, along with Kyle Petty, Slugger Labbe and special guest driver Justin Marks.

Among topics on today’s show:

* We’ll talk with Kyle Larson, who’s been mired in a slump recently. Good thing he’s headed to Michigan, where he’s won the last two Cup races. Can he buck this recent trend and get back on track for the playoffs? His week is off to a great start with a big win last night at the Knoxville Nationals sprint car event.

* Marty Snider spoke with the newest addition at Hendrick Motorsports, William Byron. The 19-year old continues NASCAR’s recent youth movement. What are the expectations for the next chapter of his career?

* Justin Marks earned his first career XFINITY Series win last year at Mid-Ohio. Now he’s back for seconds. Marks joins us in studio to discuss his climb both on and off the track.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, you can also watch it via the online stream at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com.

If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.