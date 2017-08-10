Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
NASCAR America: Justin Marks breaks down Mid-Ohio, passion for mountain climbing (video)

By Jerry BonkowskiAug 10, 2017, 8:00 PM EDT

In addition to racing, many NASCAR drivers have second athletic passions such as playing golf, skiing or maybe driving off-road.

But not Xfinity Series driver Justin Marks, who attempts to defend last year’s win (in the rain) at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in this weekend’s Mid-Ohio Challenge there.

Marks has a unique second passion: he likes to get away and climb mountains.

On Thursday’s edition of NASCAR America, Marks spoke with our team about last year’s win, his unique relationship with William Byron – and how climbing Mount Everest is on his bucket list.

“My first heroes in racing were NASCAR drivers and I went to races in the Midwest, my father took me to the Daytona 500, I got everybody’s autograph” Marks said. “That day (winning at Mid-Ohio) was just such a special day for our team and played into my wheelhouse and my experience.

“It’s one thing to be fast, but things really have to go your way in a race and they did for us that day. It was just a great day.”

As for mountain climbing, he went to see a movie about Mount Everest in 1997 and “it changed my life,” Marks said. “Mountaineering is a passion or sport that people can do for a long time in their lives.”

Marks set aside mountain climbing until last year. He told himself after winning the Xfinity race at Mid-Ohio that he had completed one goal (winning a NASCAR race) and now it was time to resurrect his passion for mountain climbing, with Mount Everest being his ultimate goal.

“I had two passions as a kid, I’ve gotten one of them out of the way, and how cool would it be to start pursuing the other one,” Marks said. “I’ve put the wheels in motion to get to Mount Everest and hopefully we’ll get there in the next 24 to 36 months and stand on top of the world.”

NASCAR America: Pure Michigan 400 preview, winner predictions (video)

By Jerry BonkowskiAug 10, 2017, 9:00 PM EDT

With finishes of 28th, 33rd and 23rd in his last three races, Kyle Larson has been in a bit of a slump of late, but at the same time, he’s heading back to what has become his most successful NASCAR Cup track, Michigan International Speedway.

Larson won his first career Cup race there last August, and then doubled-up by winning two in a row with his triumph two months ago.

Can he make it three-in-a-row at the 2-mile oval, considered the fastest track in the sport where cars can hit 215 mph on the front and back stretch?

Our NASCAR America analysts give their thoughts about Larson and their race predictions.

Check out the video above.

NASCAR America: Kevin Harvick brings his love of golf home (video)

By Jerry BonkowskiAug 10, 2017, 8:30 PM EDT

Kevin Harvick has quite the passion for racing. But he also has developed quite a passion — and a talent, too — for golf.

Harvick is such a golf fan that instead of installing a putting green in his backyard, he has an exact replica of the 12th hole at Augusta National Golf Club, home of The Masters. (Makes you wonder if he also has his own green jacket, too.)

It’s a spectacular layout that allows Harvick to tee off from just outside his house. It’s even surrounded by Augusta-like sand traps.

Harvick says he may consider playing professionally once he hangs up his firesuit, and he’s also involved in management of several golfers.

Check out Happy Harvick, who has a mean swing and outstanding accuracy, in the above video.

 

NASCAR America live 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN: Kyle Larson, Justin Marks

By Jerry BonkowskiAug 10, 2017, 4:32 PM EDT

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs live from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN from our NBC Charlotte studio.

Krista Voda hosts, along with Kyle Petty, Slugger Labbe and special guest driver Justin Marks.

Among topics on today’s show:

* We’ll talk with Kyle Larson, who’s been mired in a slump recently. Good thing he’s headed to Michigan, where he’s won the last two Cup races. Can he buck this recent trend and get back on track for the playoffs? His week is off to a great start with a big win last night at the Knoxville Nationals sprint car event.

* Marty Snider spoke with the newest addition at Hendrick Motorsports, William Byron. The 19-year old continues NASCAR’s recent youth movement. What are the expectations for the next chapter of his career?

* Justin Marks earned his first career XFINITY Series win last year at Mid-Ohio. Now he’s back for seconds. Marks joins us in studio to discuss his climb both on and off the track.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, you can also watch it via the online stream at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com.

If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

Weekend NASCAR schedule for Michigan (Cup, Trucks) and Mid-Ohio (Xfinity)

By Jerry BonkowskiAug 10, 2017, 4:00 PM EDT

NASCAR has another split weekend with the Cup and Truck Series at Michigan International Speedway, while the Xfinity Series will race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

Kyle Larson has won the last two Cup races at MIS: his first career Cup win last August and again in June. He goes for another win Sunday.

As for the Truck Series, which races Saturday at MIS, Brett Moffitt earned his first career series win there last year.

And the Xfinity Series takes part in its second straight road course race Saturday – and part of three road course events in a four-race stretch (also Road America on Aug. 26).

This will be the fifth Xfinity race held at Mid-Ohio. Justin Marks won last year’s race, preceded by wins from A.J. Allmendinger (2013), Chris Buescher (2014) and Regan Smith (2015).

Here’s the weekend schedule at Michigan and Mid-Ohio:

(All times Eastern)

FRIDAY, AUGUST 11

At MICHIGAN

9 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

11 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. – Truck garage open

11:30 a.m. – 12:55 p.m. – Cup practice (NBCSN, Motor Racing Network)

1 – 1:55 p.m. – Truck practice (Fox Sports 1)

3 – 3:55 p.m. – Final Truck practice (FS1)

5:05 p.m. – Cup qualifying (multi-vehicle, three rounds) (NBCSN, MRN)

FRIDAY, AUGUST 11

At MID-OHIO

11:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

2 – 2:55 p.m. – Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)

4 – 4:55 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)

SATURDAY, AUGUST 12

At MICHIGAN

6 a.m. – Truck garage open

7 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Cup garage open

8:30 – 9:25 p.m. – Cup practice (CNBC, MRN)

9:30 a.m. – Truck qualifying (single vehicle, two rounds) (FS1)

11:15 a.m. – Truck driver/crew chief meeting

11:30 a.m. – 12:20 p.m. – Final Cup practice (NBC Sports App, MRN)

12:30 p.m. – Truck driver introductions

1 p.m. – LTI Printing 200 Truck race (100 laps, 200 miles) (FS1, MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

SATURDAY, AUGUST 12

At MID-OHIO

8 a.m. – Xfinity garage open

12 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying (multi-vehicle, two rounds) (CNBC)

2:15 p.m. – Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting

3 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

3:30 p.m. – Mid-Ohio Challenge Xfinity race (75 laps, 169.35 miles) (NBCSN, MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

SUNDAY, AUGUST 13

At Michigan

9:30 a.m. – Cup garage open

1 p.m. – Cup driver/crew chief meeting

2:20 p.m. – Cup driver introductions

3 p.m. – Pure Michigan 400 (200 laps, 400 miles) (NBCSN, MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

