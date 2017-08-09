Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

William Byron: ‘Crazy that everything started on a video game’

By Daniel McFadinAug 9, 2017, 7:30 PM EDT

There’s a helpful rule when it comes to viewing YouTube videos and preserving your sanity: Never read the comments. Nothing good can come from it.

There are exceptions to this rule.

A comment beneath a video posted six years ago is now a window into the story of the newest Cup driver at Hendrick Motorsports: William Byron.

Wednesday morning, minutes after it became official that the 19-year-old Bryon would succeed Kasey Kahne in the No. 5 Chevrolet, Landon Cassill posted a revealing screenshot on Twitter.

It’s from a qualifying event Cassill hosted on iRacing, the racing simulator that is popular among many of today’s young drivers.

The top comment is from Byron.

While many drivers found their way into NASCAR via short-track racing or dirt racing, Byron’s first taste of competition came on the simulator. He’s only be racing in real life since the summer of 2012 in Legends cars.

During a teleconference Wednesday morning, Byron said he “didn’t even remember” posting the comment.

“That’s pretty cool to kind of see how far it’s come and see the support there,” Byron said. “I think I was asking how to go faster, so that’s usually what we ask about as race car drivers. It’s really neat. iRacing was the platform for me that I was able to start racing in and understand the cars and understand all the driving aspects. I think it’s kind of crazy that everything started on a video game, but I think it’s something that I really would promote to young kids coming up is to get involved. If you can’t get in a real race car, to get on iRacing and you can do it and you don’t have to, I guess, have all the contacts and everything to get in a real race car.”

Roush Fenway Racing development driver Ty Majeski, who made his Xfinity Series debut earlier this year, is the winningest driver in iRacing history and is sponsored by the company.

Byron, who has three Xfinity wins this season with JR Motorsports and was the Camping World Truck Series Rookie of the Year last season after winning seven races, has encountered other NASCAR drivers on the simulator often.

“There was one race with Travis Pastrana, that was pretty cool,” Byron said of the action sports star and former Xfinity driver. “He was racing in the Xfinity Series and he was just trying to actually learn, and I was kind of a fly on the wall and just racing against him and everything. Other than that I just raced against the community on there. You’d be surprised, there’s some really good race car drivers on there. Me and Kyle Larson were racing a few months back, so you never know who you’re going to see on there.”

You also never know when you’ll be racing a future face of the sport.

NASCAR America: Joey Logano answers fans’ questions (video)

By Jerry BonkowskiAug 9, 2017, 10:30 PM EDT

NASCAR’s Joey Logano was our special guest on Wednesday’s edition of NASCAR America.

Logano spent the whole hour of the show with us at the NASCAR Hall of Fame, where he not only talked about his season and career, but also debuted his paint scheme for the Southern 500.

But one of the segments Logano seemed to enjoy the most was answering questions from fans, including what one rule would he change and whether he was ever intimidated by team owner Roger Penske.

Check out Logano’s reply in the video above.

NASCAR America: Joey Logano had no career backup plan to racing (video)

By Jerry BonkowskiAug 9, 2017, 8:30 PM EDT

On Wednesday’s edition of NASCAR America, Joey Logano was asked what he might have been if he had never succeeded in racing.

But Logano said there was nothing else for him. It was racing or nothing, adding there was no “backup plan” when it came to doing something else for a living.

“When you’re a kid, you find something you’re good at, you automatically love it,” Logano said. “Santa Claus brought me a go-kart and that was the beginning of the end. Every time I’d get home from school, I’d jump in the cart and just make laps.

“I had so much fun doing that. I used to go play hockey, but I wasn’t never going to make it at that, but I had fun trying. I liked cars a lot, I enjoyed driving, I was good at it and I just kept going that way.”

Logano added, “When you go to school and they ask what do you want to be when you grow up, it was always to be a race car driver. It was always what I wanted to be. I focused in on it, put all my eggs in one basket and it worked.

“There was no back-up plan. It was this or all. It’s worked out alright.”

NASCAR America: Joey Logano reveals Darlington throwback scheme (video)

By Jerry BonkowskiAug 9, 2017, 7:54 PM EDT

On Wednesday’s edition of NASCAR America, which aired live from the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte, North Carolina, special show guest Joey Logano revealed his throwback scheme for the Bojangles’ Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.

“This is Jimmy Vasser’s IndyCar that he ran in ’02, celebrating when Shell bought Pennzoil back then, so they’re honoring that relationship,” Logano said. “It’s a cool looking car. It’s kind of different. I like it. It looks neat.”

Logano also talked about trying to get back in the playoff picture with just four races left to qualify for the playoffs.

“We better win,” Logano said of Darlington. “When you think of the top tracks you want to win at, you think of Daytona, Indy and the next one is Darlington or the Coke-Cola 600 in my mind.

“The Southern 500 is a big deal to win. It’s a tough, grueling race, it feels like it’s the longest race of the year, 500 miles around that place.”

But even before Logano goes to Darlington, he still has chances to win and qualify for the playoffs this Sunday at Michigan and next Saturday at Bristol.

The solution to getting a win is simple: speed — and as much as he can get out of his Ford Fusion.

“A little bit of speed is what allows you to recover,” Logano said. “In some of these longer races, you have a hiccup of some sort, a bad restart, bad pit stop, a mistake, maybe it’s strategy.

“A fast car can overcome all of that a lot of times. Now, we have to be perfect in everything we do. I believe the speed will come back.”

NBCSN’s Dale Jarrett asked Logano what makes Toyota better of late and why both Ford and Chevrolet continue to chase Toyota for wins and success.

“They worked hard to develop the new body and they developed a lot of the tweaks they needed to to that body,” Logano said. “It seems like they’ve done a good job.

“It’s not something that happened just like that. Yeah, we’re playing a little bit of catch-up, for sure, but there’s no doubt we’re going to be able to do it.”

NASCAR Xfinity Series to use composite body for three races this season

Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images
By Dustin LongAug 9, 2017, 6:30 PM EDT

NASCAR Xfinity teams will be allowed to use a flange-fit composite body for races at Richmond, Dover and Phoenix, series officials announced Wednesday.

The announcement is part of NASCAR’s move toward the composite body, which series officials said could provide cost savings for teams. The composite body can be used in 2018 for all races except superspeedway events. Series officials plan to make composite bodies mandatory for all Xfinity races in 2019.

Whether this will transfer to Cup remains to be seen.

“Right now we’re 100 percent focused on the success of this body in Xfinity,’’ said Brett Bodine, senior director of R&D at NASCAR, during a call with reporters Wednesday afternoon. “We’ll certainly learn about the performance of the body and the durability, and certainly always look at potentially moving things into other series, but currently we are just worried about Xfinity.’’

The composite body has 13 separate panels that attach together on flanges. Bodine said several body panels have security features to prevent teams from tampering with them to gain an advantage.

The body panels come from Five Star RaceCar Bodies in Twin Lakes, Wisconsin.

NASCAR said the inspection process won’t change for teams with the composite body.

If a car crashes during practice, repairs to the car body should be easier, NASCAR states.

“Say you damage a right rear quarterpanel,’’ Bodine said. “It can be easily unbolted from the other body panels and from the chassis and another one can be bolted on in its place. And not only at a race event weekend, but that is how we envision this repair process taking place after an event. The turnaround time for a team that might have received damage at an event should be significantly reduced by the fact that these panels can be unbolted and a new one put on.’’

Wayne Auton, Xfinity Series managing director, said that the damaged vehicle policy remains. Teams will not be able to add new parts to the car during a race.

While NASCAR typically doesn’t create rule changes during the playoffs, Xfinity teams will run twice in the playoffs with the composite body.

“We looked at different models to roll this out, preferably in 2017,’’ Auton said. “Number one, we wanted to get it on the racetrack.  We’ve worked for a year to get the body finalized. We’re at the point now that teams are putting race cars together. They’re getting to do some aero testing with them. 

“So we feel confident that whenever they go into these three races …  that you won’t see a significant difference in the competition. We think it’ll bring the competition closer together, and that was just a collaborative effort of the teams on the type of racetrack that we wanted to start them on, and working with our third‑party vendor of when parts could be ready for teams.’’

For those teams that choose the steel body instead of the composite body at Richmond, Dover and Phoenix, they’ll face significant challenges.

“There will be competition restrictions on the steel body versus the flange fit,’’ Bodine said. “Obviously we want the flange fit to be the body of the future and phase out the steel body. There will be weight and aero differences between the two to make sure that the flange fit body has a competitive advantage.’’

The Xfinity Rule Book notes the difference in weight between the two car body styles. A composite body car with a driver who weighs between 130-139 pounds can have a minimum total combined weight for the driver and car of 3,540-3,549 pounds. That will be about 90 pounds lighter than a the minimum combined weight for a car and a similar driver in a steel body vehicle.

Another advantage that Bodine touts is the potential savings teams could experience as they use the composite body more.

“The efficiencies of using a composite flange fit body really are across the board from potentially needing less chassis to do the Xfinity Series because of the turnaround time on repairs, to the actual amount of time it takes to hang a complete new body on a chassis,’’ Bodine said. “The repairs most likely can be done by the team instead of potentially having to farm it out to a body hanger that they do business with now with the steel bodies. There’s a lot of areas that this cost savings of this type body will provide for the team owners.’’

