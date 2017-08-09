Drivers try to explain how hard it is to drive a race car (video)

Some of NASCAR’s best drivers try to explain how hard it is to drive a race car before they tackle Michigan International Speedway on Sunday August 13th at 2 p.m. on NBCSN.
NASCAR America: Joey Logano answers fans’ questions (video)
NASCAR’s Joey Logano was our special guest on Wednesday’s edition of NASCAR America.
Logano spent the whole hour of the show with us at the NASCAR Hall of Fame, where he not only talked about his season and career, but also debuted his paint scheme for the Southern 500.
But one of the segments Logano seemed to enjoy the most was answering questions from fans, including what one rule would he change and whether he was ever intimidated by team owner Roger Penske.
Check out Logano’s reply in the video above.
NASCAR America: Joey Logano had no career backup plan to racing (video)
On Wednesday’s edition of NASCAR America, Joey Logano was asked what he might have been if he had never succeeded in racing.
But Logano said there was nothing else for him. It was racing or nothing, adding there was no “backup plan” when it came to doing something else for a living.
“When you’re a kid, you find something you’re good at, you automatically love it,” Logano said. “Santa Claus brought me a go-kart and that was the beginning of the end. Every time I’d get home from school, I’d jump in the cart and just make laps.
“I had so much fun doing that. I used to go play hockey, but I wasn’t never going to make it at that, but I had fun trying. I liked cars a lot, I enjoyed driving, I was good at it and I just kept going that way.”
Logano added, “When you go to school and they ask what do you want to be when you grow up, it was always to be a race car driver. It was always what I wanted to be. I focused in on it, put all my eggs in one basket and it worked.
“There was no back-up plan. It was this or all. It’s worked out alright.”
NASCAR America: Joey Logano reveals Darlington throwback scheme (video)
On Wednesday’s edition of NASCAR America, which aired live from the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte, North Carolina, special show guest Joey Logano revealed his throwback scheme for the Bojangles’ Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.
“This is Jimmy Vasser’s IndyCar that he ran in ’02, celebrating when Shell bought Pennzoil back then, so they’re honoring that relationship,” Logano said. “It’s a cool looking car. It’s kind of different. I like it. It looks neat.”
Logano also talked about trying to get back in the playoff picture with just four races left to qualify for the playoffs.
“We better win,” Logano said of Darlington. “When you think of the top tracks you want to win at, you think of Daytona, Indy and the next one is Darlington or the Coke-Cola 600 in my mind.
“The Southern 500 is a big deal to win. It’s a tough, grueling race, it feels like it’s the longest race of the year, 500 miles around that place.”
But even before Logano goes to Darlington, he still has chances to win and qualify for the playoffs this Sunday at Michigan and next Saturday at Bristol.
The solution to getting a win is simple: speed — and as much as he can get out of his Ford Fusion.
“A little bit of speed is what allows you to recover,” Logano said. “In some of these longer races, you have a hiccup of some sort, a bad restart, bad pit stop, a mistake, maybe it’s strategy.
“A fast car can overcome all of that a lot of times. Now, we have to be perfect in everything we do. I believe the speed will come back.”
NBCSN’s Dale Jarrett asked Logano what makes Toyota better of late and why both Ford and Chevrolet continue to chase Toyota for wins and success.
“They worked hard to develop the new body and they developed a lot of the tweaks they needed to to that body,” Logano said. “It seems like they’ve done a good job.
“It’s not something that happened just like that. Yeah, we’re playing a little bit of catch-up, for sure, but there’s no doubt we’re going to be able to do it.”
William Byron: ‘Crazy that everything started on a video game’
There’s a helpful rule when it comes to viewing YouTube videos and preserving your sanity: Never read the comments. Nothing good can come from it.
There are exceptions to this rule.
A comment beneath a video posted six years ago is now a window into the story of the newest Cup driver at Hendrick Motorsports: William Byron.
Wednesday morning, minutes after it became official that the 19-year-old Bryon would succeed Kasey Kahne in the No. 5 Chevrolet, Landon Cassill posted a revealing screenshot on Twitter.
It’s from a qualifying event Cassill hosted on iRacing, the racing simulator that is popular among many of today’s young drivers.
The top comment is from Byron.
While many drivers found their way into NASCAR via short-track racing or dirt racing, Byron’s first taste of competition came on the simulator. He’s only be racing in real life since the summer of 2012 in Legends cars.
During a teleconference Wednesday morning, Byron said he “didn’t even remember” posting the comment.
“That’s pretty cool to kind of see how far it’s come and see the support there,” Byron said. “I think I was asking how to go faster, so that’s usually what we ask about as race car drivers. It’s really neat. iRacing was the platform for me that I was able to start racing in and understand the cars and understand all the driving aspects. I think it’s kind of crazy that everything started on a video game, but I think it’s something that I really would promote to young kids coming up is to get involved. If you can’t get in a real race car, to get on iRacing and you can do it and you don’t have to, I guess, have all the contacts and everything to get in a real race car.”
Roush Fenway Racing development driver Ty Majeski, who made his Xfinity Series debut earlier this year, is the winningest driver in iRacing history and is sponsored by the company.
Byron, who has three Xfinity wins this season with JR Motorsports and was the Camping World Truck Series Rookie of the Year last season after winning seven races, has encountered other NASCAR drivers on the simulator often.
“There was one race with Travis Pastrana, that was pretty cool,” Byron said of the action sports star and former Xfinity driver. “He was racing in the Xfinity Series and he was just trying to actually learn, and I was kind of a fly on the wall and just racing against him and everything. Other than that I just raced against the community on there. You’d be surprised, there’s some really good race car drivers on there. Me and Kyle Larson were racing a few months back, so you never know who you’re going to see on there.”
You also never know when you’ll be racing a future face of the sport.