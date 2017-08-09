Barney Visser on sponsorship of No. 77 car for 2018: ‘We’ve got to find something’

Furniture Row Racing owner Barney Visser said the team is searching for sponsorship to continue running the No. 77 car next season but hasn’t found any.
“We’ve got no sponsorship right now for the 77,” Visser told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on Wednesday. “So we’ve got to find something. We don’t want to give up that car, but if we don’t get sponsorship, we’ll have to. We’re doing everything we can to get that to come together.”
The team added the No. 77 this year for rookie Erik Jones, who signed a one-year contract. Jones will go to Joe Gibbs Racing next season, replacing Matt Kenseth. That leaves an opening with the No. 77 car.
This comes as Martin Truex Jr. has won four races, including last weekend’s event at Watkins Glen International, for Furniture Row Racing and has accumulated enough playoff points that he should go deep into the postseason.
Asked on “The Morning Drive” about the health of the business side of the sport going into 2018, Visser said: “I’d certainly like to see it better. I’m sure if you can run up front you can deliver to the sponsors what you’re promising them. I don’t even know how to answer that question. It’s a pretty tough business right now.”
Visser also noted that Truex doesn’t have as big a salary as many other drivers.
“Martin, he took a real chance and he’s not paid anywhere near as these other guys,” Visser told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “Martin is pure athlete. He’s out there because he wants to be out there. That’s just who he is. I’m not saying that he’s not well compensated, but he doesn’t have the kind of base (salary) that these other guys have, the other top runners have.
“He did it because he wanted to run up front. I told him we would put him in the very best equipment we could put out there, and we haven’t backed off on that. He’s delivering for us. We’ve got something going with Martin that has just worked out very well. I can’t speak to what the other guys have got going on, but I would think that there are going to be a lot of jets sold, the money just won’t support what some of these guys have been making. The sponsorship just won’t carry it right now.”
Car owner Rick Hendrick guarded the details, but said Wednesday he’s working to help Kasey Kahne land a ride for next season.
Hendrick Motorsports released Kahne from his contract with a year left on it Monday. The organization announced Wednesday that 19-year-old William Byron will drive the No. 5 car next season with Liberty University and Axalta Coating Systems as sponsors.
As for Kahne, Hendrick said in a teleconference with reporters: “I’m also trying to help Kasey in another situation that we could be involved with in helping another team.”
GMS Racing, which fields entries in the Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series, is looking at moving to Cup next year. GMS Racing has an engine deal with Hendrick but would need to upgrade that for a Cup effort and possibly add a technical alliance.
Hendrick was asked if Kahne could go to GMS Racing with his help.
“I’m not going to mention the team, but I know there are several situations that we’re talking to, kind of an alliance, which would be good for everyone,” Hendrick said. “We’re working on it. We’ve been working on it and we’ll just see how it develops.”
Hendrick Motorsports will field its youngest team ever next season with three of its four drivers under 25 years old next season.
Hendrick Motorsports made official Wednesday what had been reported Tuesday – that 19-year-old William Byron will join the team next season. He replaces Kasey Kahne, who was released from his contract earlier this week.
Byron’s No. 5 Chevrolet will feature sponsorship from Axalta Coating Systems and Liberty University. Those sponsors will cover a majority of Byron’s Cup races annually, the team stated. Additional details of the multi-year partnerships will be announced at a later date.
“It hasn’t sunk in yet,” said Byron in a statement with the team. “Mr. (Rick) Hendrick has built such a great team. The people at Hendrick Motorsports have dedicated their lives to giving their drivers the best chance to win every weekend. I have a responsibility to them to work hard and put everything I have into this opportunity. They need to know I’m always giving 100 percent because that’s what they do.
“When I told my parents that I wanted to drive race cars, they supported me and believed I could do it. Without them, there’s no way this would be possible. Axalta and Liberty University are awesome partners, and I’m so thankful for their faith in me. I’m going to do all I can to make my family, my sponsors and my teammates proud and represent them all in the right way.”
Said Hendrick in a statement: “At every step, William has proven how quickly he can adapt. Some drivers have raw talent and some have a strong work ethic. William has both. It’s impressive to see a young guy who never gets rattled and instinctively knows how to communicate with his team. That level of commitment, poise and pure ability is rare at any age. I think he’s just scratching the surface.”
Hendrick’s stable will feature 41-year-old Jimmie Johnson, 21-year-old Chase Elliott and 24-year-old Alex Bowman, who will take over Dale Earnhardt Jr.‘s ride. As of now, Johnson is the only driver among those four who has won in the Cup Series.
“They’re going to lean on Jimmie Johnson to be the veteran guy to lead the company guy to teaching those guys how to race,” Kevin Harvick said Tuesday night about the seven-time champion on his SiriusXM NASCAR Radio show.
