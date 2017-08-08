NASCAR America 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN: Byron to replace Kahne, playoff picture

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Krista Voda, NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett and Kyle Petty will join us from NBC Charlotte.

Among the topics on today’s show:

* One day after Hendrick Motorsports announced Kasey Kahne’s departure at season’s end, multiple outlets are reporting that XFINITY Series star William Byron will be his replacement in 2018. The 19-year-old Byron has been wildly successful on his way up the NASCAR ladder, but is he ready for the Cup Series? We’ll discuss.

* With 4 races left in the regular season, the battle for the three remaining Monster Energy Cup Series playoff spots will only get more intense. Which drivers around the bubble should be feeling good about their chances to make it in?

* It’s our Tuesday tradition: All the sights and sounds of another thrilling road course event in Scan All: Watkins Glen.

* Sirius/XM NASCAR Radio’s Pete Pistone makes his weekly appearance to share his takeaways from The Glen and a silly season that continues to make headlines.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, you can also watch it via the online stream at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com.

If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.