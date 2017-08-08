NASCAR America 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN: Byron to replace Kahne, playoff picture

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN.
Krista Voda, NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett and Kyle Petty will join us from NBC Charlotte.
Among the topics on today’s show:
* One day after Hendrick Motorsports announced Kasey Kahne’s departure at season’s end, multiple outlets are reporting that XFINITY Series star William Byron will be his replacement in 2018. The 19-year-old Byron has been wildly successful on his way up the NASCAR ladder, but is he ready for the Cup Series? We’ll discuss.
* With 4 races left in the regular season, the battle for the three remaining Monster Energy Cup Series playoff spots will only get more intense. Which drivers around the bubble should be feeling good about their chances to make it in?
* It’s our Tuesday tradition: All the sights and sounds of another thrilling road course event in Scan All: Watkins Glen.
* Sirius/XM NASCAR Radio’s Pete Pistone makes his weekly appearance to share his takeaways from The Glen and a silly season that continues to make headlines.
If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, you can also watch it via the online stream at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com.
If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.
Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.
Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.
Michigan International Speedway, in consultation with NASCAR, is again dragging tires to help provide teams more grip for this weekend’s races, but there are a couple of changes, NBC Sports has learned.
Tires will not be dragged to the wall as was done for the June race. Instead, tires have been dragged from the top of the bottom groove up about 24 feet — three widths of the Tire Dragon. That would take it about two-thirds of the way to the wall.
Also, the track has been able to spend more time dragging tires. The process for this weekend’s race began July 14. While the track has not been able to drag tires every day, it has done so most days. By adding rubber, the goal is to provide drivers with more grip in multiple lanes, allowing drivers to use more of the track.
The lack of grip outside the groove was an issue for some in June.
“It’s really a one-groove track still that it’s just hard to make anything happen,” Jimmie Johnson said after finishing 10th there in June.
Joey Logano, who finished third in that race, said that day he thought the tire dragging had been done in the wrong area leading up to that race.
The track was last repaved for the 2012 season.
There are no plans to treat the track with a traction compound.
and on Facebook
Bubba’s back.
Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. will be back behind the wheel this weekend, competing in this Saturday’s LTI Printing 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Michigan International Speedway.
Wallace made the announcement Tuesday afternoon during a session on Facebook Live that he’ll drive the No. 99 Chevrolet for team owner Matthew Miller.
The bearded Wallace will be sponsored by Maestro’s Classic, a “beard butter” for facial grooming.
“It’s a great new company coming to the sport,” Wallace said. “Pretty excited about that. We’ve been working really hard on some projects and we were able to land this one with some great people involved. Pretty pumped about this one.”
Wallace, 23, will be making his first race start since competing in last month’s Cup race at Kentucky Speedway in place of the injured Aric Almirola.
Wallace spent the 2013 and 2014 seasons in a Truck full-time, compiling five wins, 14 top-fives and 26 top-10s (plus 3 poles) in 44 starts.
During his four-race fill-in role for Almirola and Richard Petty Motorsports, Wallace had three top-20 finishes, including a best showing of 11th in his final appearance in the No. 43 Ford at Kentucky.
Follow @JerryBonkowski
Australian driver James Davison will make his second career NASCAR Xfinity Series start in Saturday’s Mid-Ohio Challenge at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.
A native of Melbourne, Australia, Davison will drive the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry at Mid-Ohio, in Lexington, Ohio.
He’ll also race for JGR on August 27 at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.
Davison made his Xfinity debut last year at Road America, running as high as seventh before finishing 19th after being involved in a late-race crash.
Davison, 30, has an extensive racing resume, including IndyCar, IMSA, Grand-Am and Pirelli World Challenge.
Most recently, Davison finished 20th in this year’s Indianapolis 500, filling in for the injured Sebastien Bourdais.
“I’m excited to wheel the No. 20 for Joe Gibbs Racing at Mid-Ohio and Road America,” Davison said in a media release. “The team’s level of professionalism has been fantastic to be a part of and I look forward to getting down to business.”
Davison hopes to become the fourth different winner in the No. 20 Camry this season, as Denny Hamlin, Erik Jones and Ryan Preece have already earned victories in the car.
Follow @JerryBonkowski
The Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America has been named the National Motorsports Press Association’s Pocono Spirit Award recipient for the second quarter of 2017.
The Charity Ride celebrated its 23rd anniversary this year, raising $1.3 million for the Victory Junction Gang Camp (the highest total since 2008), as motorcyclists rode from Portland, Oregon to Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
The Charity Ride was one of three nominees for the second-quarter award voted upon by NMPA members. The other two nominees were Speedway Children’s Charities and NASCAR Cup driver Kevin Harvick.
According to the NMPA, the Spirit Award “recognizes character and achievement in the face of adversity, sportsmanship and contributions to motorsports.”
Renowned motorsports artist Sam Bass was the first quarter recipient of the Spirit Award.
Follow @JerryBonkowski