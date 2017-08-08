Derrike Cope to have unique Darlington throwback race scheme – his own

Derrick Cope will have a unique throwback paint scheme for next month’s Bojangles’ Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.
Instead of choosing schemes that honor past drivers of the 1980s or 1990s, Cope will be the only driver to pilot a car with a throwback design that dates back to the early days of his NASCAR Cup career.
Cope will drive the No. 55 Premium Motorsports Chevrolet at Darlington with a scheme that pays homage to the 1994 Mane ‘n Tail No. 12 car he drove for Bobby Allison Motorsports.
And in a twist, Mane ‘n Tail will return to sponsor Cope’s car in the Sept. 3 race.
“I’m looking forward to taking a step back in time and partnering with Mane ‘n Tail Shampoo again as I did when I was with Bobby Allison in the 90’s,” Cope said in a media release. “Those were productive years and I am excited to see that color scheme on the track.”
Follow @JerryBonkowski
William Byron will drive the No. 5 Cup car next year for Hendrick Motorsports, according to sources and multiple reports.
An announcement is expected in the coming days.
Sports Business Journal first reported that the 19-year-old Byron was expected to be announced as the team’s new driver, moving up from his Xfinity Series ride at JR Motorsports. SB Nation and Motorsport.com also followed with similar reports.
Hendrick Motorsports announced Monday that it had released Kasey Kahne from the final year of his contract, creating the opening with the No. 5 Chevrolet for next season. The organization stated it would announce plans for its four-car operation at a later date.
Byron’s success has fueled speculation he could replace Kahne. Byron has won three of the last seven Xfintiy races, scoring victories at Iowa, Daytona and Indianapolis.
Byron won the 2015 K&N Pro Series East title. He won seven races last year in the Camping World Truck Series for Kyle Busch Motorsports. Byron signed a multi-year contract with Hendrick Motorsports on Aug. 18, 2016.
Crew chief Dave Elenz sought to explain what has led to Byron’s meteoric rise after Byron won the Xfinity race at Daytona last month.
“He’s just special,’’ Elenz said. ”I don’t know how to say anything other than that. He gets it done under the biggest moments. He never cracks under any sort of pressure. The more difficult situation you put him in, the better he does. That’s just a special individual. I don’t think we have a lot of them in the sport. Thankful to work with him.’’
and on Facebook
Kyle Larson has a reason to be excited.
In the last two months dating back to Sonoma, Larson has two DNFs and five finishes of 23rd or worst. He also lost crew chief Chad Johnston to a three-race suspension. Johnston returned last weekend at Watkins Glen.
Now with Larson third in the points, the Chip Ganassi Racing driver is going to a track he’s hard to beat.
The Cup Series returns to Michigan International Speedway, which the No. 42 team has won the last two races.
“I think what happened is they detuned their race cars a little bit,” NASCAR America’s Slugger Labbe said of the team’s recent run of bad luck following Johnston’s suspension. “I think it’s time at Michigan, won the last two races, to get back to racing.”
Parker Kligerman said the upcoming races provide a “litmus test” for the team to find out if they have lost speed.
“When he goes to Michigan and they’re suddenly not as fast at Michigan as in recent months and last year, then there’s a question mark,” Kligerman said. “That’s going to be great for them to find out.”
Martin Truex Jr. now stands alone atop the Cup Series playoff grid following his win Sunday at Watkins Glen International.
Truex broke a tie with Jimmie Johnson with his fourth win of the year, though he holds a large lead when it comes to playoff points. With his four race wins and 14 stage wins, Truex has 34 playoff points to Johnson’s 15.
Chase Elliott, Jamie McMurray and Matt Kenseth kept their spots in the only spaces remaining on the 16-team playoff grid that haven’t been filled by race winners. But with his second-place finish at Watkins Glen, Kenseth increased his advantage over Clint Bowyer in the cutoff spot from 17 to 28 points.
Below is the playoff grid with four races left in the regular season.
Martin Truex Jr.‘s winning strategy at Watkins Glen involved doing something that made him uncomfortable: letting his competitors pass him.
Truex said after winning Sunday’s race that is was hard to let drivers like Ryan Blaney pass him as he dramatically slowed his car to save fuel.
The feeling was shared on NASCAR America by Parker Kligerman, who detailed all the things a driver must deal with when they are trying to save fuel, which includes yielding positions to the enemy.
“You’re having to let cars go by you,” Kligerman said. “Which is the most unnatural thing in the world for a race car driver, is to let other drivers pass you and then hope that they’ll come back at the end. .. At the end of the day it is a massive guessing game for a lot of it, until it all works out.”
And it worked out for Truex, who Slugger Labbe knew would win once Truex was told by his team to flip a blue switch when he received the white flag.
“It’s a fuel reserve box they have in the fuel cell, it hold about 8/10ths of a gallon, which at Watkins Glen will just about buy you a lap,” Labbe said. “When I heard that I knew it was game over.”
Watch the video for more on the challenges of conserving fuel.