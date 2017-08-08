Derrike Cope to have unique Darlington throwback race scheme – his own

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Derrick Cope will have a unique throwback paint scheme for next month’s Bojangles’ Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.

Instead of choosing schemes that honor past drivers of the 1980s or 1990s, Cope will be the only driver to pilot a car with a throwback design that dates back to the early days of his NASCAR Cup career.

Cope will drive the No. 55 Premium Motorsports Chevrolet at Darlington with a scheme that pays homage to the 1994 Mane ‘n Tail No. 12 car he drove for Bobby Allison Motorsports.

And in a twist, Mane ‘n Tail will return to sponsor Cope’s car in the Sept. 3 race.

“I’m looking forward to taking a step back in time and partnering with Mane ‘n Tail Shampoo again as I did when I was with Bobby Allison in the 90’s,” Cope said in a media release. “Those were productive years and I am excited to see that color scheme on the track.”

