Bubba Wallace to compete in Saturday’s Truck race at Michigan

Bubba’s back.

Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. will be back behind the wheel this weekend, competing in this Saturday’s LTI Printing 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Michigan International Speedway.

Wallace made the announcement Tuesday afternoon during a session on Facebook Live that he’ll drive the No. 99 Chevrolet for team owner Matthew Miller.

The bearded Wallace will be sponsored by Maestro’s Classic, a “beard butter” for facial grooming.

“It’s a great new company coming to the sport,” Wallace said. “Pretty excited about that. We’ve been working really hard on some projects and we were able to land this one with some great people involved. Pretty pumped about this one.”

Wallace, 23, will be making his first race start since competing in last month’s Cup race at Kentucky Speedway in place of the injured Aric Almirola.

Wallace spent the 2013 and 2014 seasons in a Truck full-time, compiling five wins, 14 top-fives and 26 top-10s (plus 3 poles) in 44 starts.

During his four-race fill-in role for Almirola and Richard Petty Motorsports, Wallace had three top-20 finishes, including a best showing of 11th in his final appearance in the No. 43 Ford at Kentucky.

