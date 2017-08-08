Australian driver James Davison to make 2nd Xfinity start at Mid-Ohio for Joe Gibbs Racing

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Australian driver James Davison will make his second career NASCAR Xfinity Series start in Saturday’s Mid-Ohio Challenge at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

A native of Melbourne, Australia, Davison will drive the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry at Mid-Ohio, in Lexington, Ohio.

He’ll also race for JGR on August 27 at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

Davison made his Xfinity debut last year at Road America, running as high as seventh before finishing 19th after being involved in a late-race crash.

Davison, 30, has an extensive racing resume, including IndyCar, IMSA, Grand-Am and Pirelli World Challenge.

Most recently, Davison finished 20th in this year’s Indianapolis 500, filling in for the injured Sebastien Bourdais.

“I’m excited to wheel the No. 20 for Joe Gibbs Racing at Mid-Ohio and Road America,” Davison said in a media release. “The team’s level of professionalism has been fantastic to be a part of and I look forward to getting down to business.”

Davison hopes to become the fourth different winner in the No. 20 Camry this season, as Denny Hamlin, Erik Jones and Ryan Preece have already earned victories in the car.

