Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Season-low cautions leads to shortest Cup race of NASCAR’s modern era

Leave a comment
By Daniel McFadinAug 7, 2017, 2:17 PM EDT

Anyone who watched Sunday’s Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International may have thought the race went by really fast.

That’s because it transpired in a historic pace.

When Martin Truex Jr. took the checkered flag to win the I Love New York 355, it was 2 hours, 7 minutes and 3 seconds after the initial green flag at 3:18 p.m. ET.

That made it the shortest Cup race of NASCAR’s modern history, which dates back to 1972. While the Cup race was only 90 laps long, it lasted three minutes shorter than Saturday’s Xfinity Series event, which was 82 laps.

The Cup race was slowed three times for eight laps due to caution.

The yellow was displayed at the end of Stages 1 and 2 and then on Lap 53 for debris from Landon Cassill after he blew a tire. It’s the fewest cautions in a Cup race this season. The previous low was four in June at Pocono.

The last time there were fewer than four cautions was in the 2016 Atlanta race (three).

A Cup race has not lasted less than 2 hour and 7 minutes since a Aug. 28, 1971 race held at Hickory Speedway in Hickory, North Carolina. That day, Tiny Lund won a 276-lap race on the .363-mile track in 1 hour, 22 minutes and 25 seconds.

While a fast race, fans were given plenty of action on Sunday with qualifying being held a few hours before the green flag.

and on Facebook

Preliminary entry lists for NASCAR at Michigan, Mid-Ohio

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Daniel McFadinAug 7, 2017, 3:35 PM EDT

All three of NASCAR’s national series will be in action this weekend, but they will be in neighboring states.

Monster Energy Cup and Camping World Truck Series teams will race at Michigan International Speedway. Meanwhile, the Xfinity Series takes part in it second road course race of the season at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

Here are the preliminary entry lists for all three races.

Cup – Pure Michigan 400

There are 39 cars on the entry list for the race. No driver is attached to the No. 51 Chevrolet owned by Rick Ware Racing.

Brett Moffitt will be in BK Racing’s No. 83 Toyota for his second start of the year.

Last year Kyle Larson claimed his first career win in this race after leading the final 10 laps following a late restart.

Click here for the entry list.

Xfinity – Mid-Ohio Challenge

There are 41 cars entered into the fifth annual Xfinity race at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

No Cup regulars are entered.

Defending race-winner Justin Marks will make his first start of the year in the No. 42 Chevrolet owned by Chip Ganassi Racing.

Regan Smith, the 2015 Mid-Ohio winner, will drive Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 18 Toyota in his first start of the year. James Davison will drive JGR’s No. 20 Toyota.

Sam Hornish Jr. will drive Team Penske’s No. 22 Ford and Scott Lagasse Jr. will pilot Richard Childress Racing’s No. 3 Chevrolet.

Click here for the full entry list.

Truck – LTI Printing 200

There are 30 trucks entered into the race, including Kyle Busch in the No. 54 Toyota.

Joe Nemechek is entered in the No. 87 Chevrolet. It’s the eighth race he has been entered.

The No. 57 and No. 99 trucks do not have drivers attached to them yet.

Last year Brett Moffitt earned his first national NASCAR win with a last-lap pass of teammate Timothy Peters coming to the checkered flag.

Click here for the entry list.

and on Facebook

Keep track of busy Silly Season with this scorecard

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Dustin LongAug 7, 2017, 11:17 AM EDT

Hendrick Motorsports’ announcement Monday that Kasey Kahne will be released after the end of this season made another seat available in this busy Silly Season.

With the news last week that Stewart-Haas Racing had declined to pick up the option for next year for Kurt Busch, it leaves the reigning Daytona 500 winner (Busch) and Brickyard 400 winner (Kahne) without an announced ride for next season.

Here’s a look at where Silly Season stands as the Cup series heads to Michigan International Speedway this weekend.

ANNOUNCED RIDES FOR 2018

Erik Jones will drive the No. 20 at Joe Gibbs Racing, replacing Matt Kenseth (announcement made July 11)

Alex Bowman will drive the No. 88 at Hendrick Motorsports, replacing Dale Earnhardt Jr. (announcement made July 20)

Brad Keselowski agrees to contract extension to drive the No. 2 car for Team Penske (announcement made July 25

Ryan Blaney moves to Team Penske to drive No. 12 car and signs multi-year contract extension (announcement made July 26)

Paul Menard moves to Wood Brothers Racing to drive No. 21 car (announcement made July 26)

OPEN/POSSIBLY OPEN RIDES

— No. 5: Hendrick Motorsports announced Monday that Kasey Kahne will not return to the team next year. No replacement has been named. Hendrick Motorsports said it would have more on its four-car operation for 2018 at a later date. The team also is in need of sponsorship with Great Clips and Farmer’s Bank Insurance not returning after this season.

— No. 10: Sponsorship has yet to be announced for next season, and Danica Patrick could be out. Patrick told USA Today on Aug. 5 that there’s “no buyout needed. I don’t have a sponsor. It’s contingent on the sponsor.’’  

— No. 27: Richard Childress Racing states it will announce its plans for a third Cup team at a later date with Paul Menard joining the Wood Brothers for next season.

— No. 41: Stewart-Haas Racing declined to pick up the option on Kurt Busch’s contract for next year on Aug. 1. Even so, the team tweeted that it expected Busch back with sponsor Monster Energy for next year. Busch told reporters Aug. 5 at Watkins Glen that “there are a couple of offers already, so we’ll see how things work out.’’  

— No. 77: With Erik Jones returning to JGR, team owner Barney Visser said at Kentucky that “we have nothing concrete … we hope to have two cars.” Sponsor 5-Hour Energy has an option to return. The company can’t go to any other Cup team with Monster Energy as series sponsor.

AVAILABLE DRIVERS

Matt Kenseth: Out of the No. 20 after this season. Doesn’t have anything for next year at this point. Key could be what kind of salary he’s willing to take next year. On his future, Kenseth said last weekend at Watkins Glen: “Believe it or not, it’s really not at the front of my mind.’’  

William Byron: Whether he moves up to Cup and replaces Kasey Kahne in the No. 5 car could come down to sponsorship. Car owner Rick Hendrick says “the plan” is to run four cars next year. As to if Byron would be in one of his Cup cars next year, Hendrick said last month at Indianapolis: “We’re not ready to cross that bridge yet.’’

Kurt Busch: With Stewart-Haas Racing declining to pick up his option for next year, Busch is a free agent. Even with Stewart-Haas Racing’s action, there’s still a chance Busch could sign a new deal to remain with the organization.

Kasey Kahne: The 2017 Brickyard 400 winner is available after Hendrick Motorsports announced it had released him from the final year of his contract.

Danica Patrick: Sponsorship uncertainty leaves her status murky for next year.

Aric Almirola: Hasn’t been announced yet as returning to Richard Petty Motorsports next season. He’s tied closely to sponsor Smithfield, which also is in its final year with the team, but Richard Petty has said he’s confident Smithfield will return.

Chris Buescher: He said previously he plans to be back at JTG Daugherty with Roush Fenway Racing expecting to remain a two-car team with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Trevor Bayne. That leaves no room there for Buescher, who was loaned to JTG this season. No deal is in place yet. “We are working on next year, trying to get everything in place,’’ Buescher said last month at Indianapolis. “We should have more information in the next couple of months.’’

GMS Racing/Spencer Gallagher: This could be one of the wildcards. This Xfinity team is exploring a move to Cup if it makes financial sense. Some in the garage believe this team will move and could be a two-car team with Spencer Gallagher and a veteran driver. GMS already has an engine deal in the Xfinity Series with Hendrick Motorsports but would need to upgrade that for a Cup effort and possibly add a technical alliance (it has one with JR Motorsports). It also would need to get at least one charter, if not two.

Darrell Wallace Jr.He continues to look for an opportunity after his Xfinity ride with Roush Fenway Racing went away in June because of lack of sponsorship and Aric Almirola returned to the No. 43 earlier this month from injury after Wallace filled in for a few races. Wallace showed well in Almirola’s ride. Key is to find sponsorship. Wallace said Aug. 4 that he’s focused on finding a ride for next year with so few options left for this year.

 and on Facebook

Kasey Kahne out at Hendrick Motorsports after this season

Getty Images
10 Comments
By Dustin LongAug 7, 2017, 10:10 AM EDT

Brickyard 400 winner Kasey Kahne will not return to Hendrick Motorsports next year, the team announced Monday.

Kahne, who is in his sixth season with the team, had a contract through next season.

Hendrick Motorsports stated that it will announce 2018 plans for its four-car operation at a later date.

MORE: Silly Season scorecard

“Kasey has worked extremely hard,” said Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports, in a statement. “He’s a tremendous teammate and person, and he has been totally dedicated to our program since day one. I’ve always believed that he’s a special talent, and I know he will thrive in the right situation. We will do everything we can to finish the season as strong as we can.”

Kahne was so coveted by Hendrick that the organization signed Kahne more than a year before he joined the organization. Kahne signed with the team in April 2010 but didn’t join Hendrick until 2012 because Hendrick didn’t have room for him for the 2011 season.

Kahne has six victories since joining Hendrick in 2012. Last month’s Brickyard 400 win snapped a 102-race winless streak and qualified Kahne for the playoffs. Kahne finished a career-best fourth in the points for Hendrick in 2012 but has not finished in the top 10 in points since.

“I’d like to thank Rick and everyone at Hendrick Motorsports for their hard work and dedication, along with providing me a great opportunity and success over the last six years,” Kahne said in a statement from the organization. “We won six races together, and I’m coming off of one of the biggest wins of my career at the Brickyard, which has given the (No.) 5 team a lot of momentum heading into the playoffs. We still have a lot of racing left in 2017 and finishing strong is our top priority. I look forward to what the next chapter in my career holds.”

 and on Facebook

Cup qualifying headed to Saturday on more consistent basis in future?

Getty Images
2 Comments
By Dustin LongAug 7, 2017, 9:45 AM EDT

After two consecutive weekends of Cup teams qualifying shortly before they raced, are fans likely to see more of that next year?

Cup teams qualified on Saturday after the Xfinity race last month at Indianapolis. Cup teams qualified a few hours before they raced the past two weekends at Pocono and Watkins Glen.

The experiment is part of NASCAR shortening the weekend schedule. NASCAR has added a fan fest to compensate for one less day of track activity for the Cup Series. That could become more common next year.

“I think the key for us is to really create some fun activities for the fans with more driver access on Fridays if we can,’’ Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR executive vice president and chief racing development officer, told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on Monday.

“Tend to like the qualifying, if we’re going to move it, on Saturday. I think that is a really good experience for fans in terms of having that support race and being able to see the Monster Energy Series drivers qualify. So we’ll probably continue to look that way. The biggest thing for us is to creating those unique, fun fan experiences around the drivers and open up the access as much as we can.’’

Cup teams will qualify and race on the same day once more this year — at Martinsville in the playoffs. This weekend, Cup teams will qualify on Friday at Michigan and race on Sunday, the typical weekend schedule.

O’Donnell told “The Morning Drive” that there have been some questions raised by competitors about qualifying and racing on the same day.

“I think some of the feedback from some folks in the garage is that still is really tough to qualify, get ready for the race,’’ he said. “Folks like it, but I also think Saturday also gives you the opportunity maybe to plan a little bit more on race prep that you need for the car. It will be a balance as we look at both of those to see what is the best solution going forward for the teams.’’

Todd Gordon, crew chief for Joey Logano, told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on Monday that he’s glad to go back to a schedule where qualifying and the race won’t be on the same day this weekend.

Gordon noted the “anxiety” in how much preparation has to be done to the backup car in case a driver crashes in qualifying.

“If you were to wreck in qualifying, you had two hours to get a car back together ready to race,’’ he said.

 and on Facebook