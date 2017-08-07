Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Ryan Blaney started saving ‘too late’ in bid to win Watkins Glen on fuel mileage (video)

By Daniel McFadinAug 7, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT

Even though Ryan Blaney gave up to the lead to pit for fuel coming to two laps to go, Ryan Blaney managed to salvage his day at Watkins Glen with an eighth-place finish.

Blaney, who was making his second Cup start at the road course, had inherited the lead from Brad Keselowski a lap earlier when he also pitted for fuel.

“It stinks, we were close,” Blaney told NBCSN. “Just like (Keselowski), he was in the same boat that we were. He went hard to try and stretch it. I kind of saved a little bit. I got by (Martin Truex Jr.) and he was saving hard. I should have backed up to (Truex) and just stayed in front of him. I started saving a little bit too late. Not hard enough.”

Blaney finished 19th in his first start at the road course.

Blaney’s result was his first top 10 since finishing 10th at Kentucky. The Wood Brothers Racing driver has yet to put together consecutive top 10s.

Daniel Suarez earns best Cup result with top-three finish at Watkins Glen

By Daniel McFadinAug 6, 2017, 9:00 PM EDT

It took 22 races, but rookie Daniel Suarez finally did two things he hadn’t accomplished to-date in his Cup career.

Suarez posted his best day yet as a Cup driver, finishing third in the I Love New York 355 at Watkins Glen International after also claiming his first stage win.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver was unable to keep up with his teammate Matt Kenseth and race-winner Martin Truex Jr. in the closing laps, a result of Suarez trying to save fuel in the closing laps around the road course.

“I’m very happy for the third-place (finish) and for the result and for the overall race,” Suarez said. “But (it’s) very hard to finish third when you can see the leader right there and you are just cruising to try to save fuel because you don’t really know how much fuel you have left.”

Suarez wound up finishing 5.1 seconds behind Truex.

The 25-year-old driver did get a chance to reign supreme over Truex early in the race. Suarez successfully fended off Truex at the end of Stage 2, throwing a block on the No. 78 in Turn 6 before beating him to the finish line.

Suarez kept Truex from adding to his series-leading stage win total of 14.

“I knew that (Truex) was coming fast,” Suarez said. “I’m not sure if he had fresher tires or something, but he was coming very fast, and I was just trying to hold him off a little bit, and luckily we were able to do it.

“I knew that we’d raced each other very clean, and he’s been super strong the entire year, and I knew that he wasn’t going to do anything crazy and I wasn’t going to do anything crazy, either.

“It was just a little hard racing right there at the end, but congratulations to the 78. He did a really good job, and overall, like I said, it was a good, solid day for us. We just have to keep it up, and hopefully we can catch a break before the playoffs to make it.”

Suarez led the final 14 laps of the second stage, his most laps led this season. He led 11 laps at Daytona in July and one last week at Pocono.

The rookie who succeeded Carl Edwards now has four straight top-10 finishes. The stretch began with a sixth-place finish at New Hampshire, was seventh at both Indianapolis and Pocono and third Sunday in upstate New York.

“I think I mentioned in the beginning of the year that I was so looking forward to the second half of the year,” Suarez said. “I knew that the second half of the year we were going to be more competitive, and our second time at all these racetracks we were going to have enough book and we were going to go to those racetracks already knowing what to expect.

“You know, all the hard work from my team and from everyone in the 19 group and from Joe Gibbs Racing, TRD, Toyota, it’s paying off. In the beginning of the year, we were not like that. I wasn’t the same driver, either, and now I feel like we are moving in the right direction. We have speed pretty much every weekend now where we are running in the top 10. I don’t think it’s a surprise anymore to run in the top 10.”

Joey Logano: These are the times that test team, what it’s made of

By Jerry BonkowskiAug 6, 2017, 8:14 PM EDT

If it seems coincidence that Joey Logano hasn’t been smiling as much as he usually does, well, you wouldn’t be smiling much after what Logano’s been going through of late.

Since winning at Richmond on April 30 — a race whose outcome was encumbered due to discovery of a post-race inspection violation — Logano has gone through the toughest period of his 10 years in NASCAR Cup racing.

In the 13 races since Richmond, he’s finished 21st or worst nine times, including Sunday’s 24th-place finish at Watkins Glen International.

With just four races remaining to make the playoffs, Logano sits one spot out of the playoffs. Since it’s uncertain whether he can jump up into the 16-driver playoffs solely on points, Logano is essentially in an all-or-nothing situation.

Namely, if he hopes to make the playoffs, he now has just four races left to do so: Michigan this coming Sunday, Bristol, Darlington and the final playoff qualifying race, at Richmond.

After Sunday’s race, Logano spoke to NBCSN about how the next four races will not only test himself and his team, but will also tell the tale of what they’re truly made of and how they all respond.

“We’ve got to try and win these next two races, we’ve got to try and get something,” Logano said. “It’s tough. We’ve got to keep pushing. It’s not the easiest moments of our career, for sure, but it shows what you’re made out of, how you handle these situations. We’re going to keep fighting and go down swinging, if nothing else. We’re going to go for the wins.”

NOTE: Logano will appear on Wednesday’s edition of NASCAR America, live from the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

Denny Hamlin earns fourth top five in five races at Watkins Glen (video)

By Daniel McFadinAug 6, 2017, 8:10 PM EDT

With a baby on his mind, Denny Hamlin went from the rear to front on Sunday, finishing fourth in the Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International.

Hamlin started from the rear due to an unapproved adjustment to his brakes.

By the end of the 90-lap race, Hamlin was one of four Joe Gibbs Racing affiliated cars to finish in the top seven.

“We did a good job saving fuel and everybody was kind of in the same boat there,” Hamlin told NBCSN. “It’s tough, it’s especially tougher when you see the leaders getting closer. You’re closing in on the leaders and you just got to wait there. What do you do? Do you try to push it a little more and try to pass them and risk running out or do you try to salvage a good day?”

Hamlin finished behind Martin Truex Jr., Matt Kenseth and Daniel Suarez. It was Hamlin’s fourth top five in the last five races. He only had four top fives in the first 17 races of the season.

Midrace contact but no postrace fallout for Kyle Busch and Brad Keselowski

By Nate RyanAug 6, 2017, 7:31 PM EDT

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. – Kyle Busch pulled himself out of his No. 18 Toyota, wiped off his forehead and ran his fingers through his soaked hair with a final demonstrative flick.

For the second time this season, he was marching with purpose toward a Team Penske driver whom he felt had wronged him during a race. As Busch drew within 20 yards of the No. 2 Ford, Brad Keselowski’s PR rep sprinted past on the left.

But unlike five months ago at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, where the Joe Gibbs Racing driver took a swing at Joey Logano’s back, Busch then made a hard right to AJ Allemendinger, exchanging a handshake, smile and a few friendly gestures before laughing and moving on again.

“You mean there’s a story?” Busch sarcastically asked a group of reporters converging as he made a beeline from the pit lane to the garage. “What’s the story?”

Seemed as if you were about to make an impressive comeback until that contact with Brad Keselowski?

“Imagine that,” Busch replied while never breaking stride.

A few minutes later, Keselowski smiled when asked if he thought Busch was headed his way (“Wasn’t a lot of thought put into that. I’m still just cooling off.”) and got philosophical while reflecting on their history at Watkins Glen International.

“This is a track where you fight for inches,” Keselowski said, “and we both probably aren’t willing to give one.”

The best rivalry in NASCAR added another chapter in a familiar place at the 2.45-mile road course, where Busch and Keselowski staged a memorable last-lap fight for the lead in 2012 (with Busch spinning out) and dueled again for a victory in ’13.

It happened at the race’s midpoint Sunday.

On Lap 45 of 90, Busch dove for seventh entering the inner loop, catching Keselowski off guard. The pair made contact and spun off course, sending both to the pits and Busch to the mic button on his radio.

“You all better keep me away from that (expletive) after this race,” Busch told his team. “I will kill that (expletive).”

After the race, he withheld judgment when asked what happened.

“Couldn’t tell you,” he said. “Hadn’t seen it.”

Busch was charging through the field after an extra pit stop for a loose wheel after winning the first stage. After winning Saturday’s Xfinity race from the pole despite a spin, he appeared set to repeat the feat Sunday.

Starting from the pole position for the second consecutive Cup race, he led the first 21 laps. He seemed a good bet for his second consecutive win (after breaking a yearlong winless drought at Pocono Raceway).

Right, Kyle?

“Yep,” Busch, who finished seventh, said in his final answer to reporters.

Keselowski simply said he didn’t have enough warning with Allmendinger behind his car as Busch made his daring move.

“I got to the corner, and my spotter said, ‘Somebody there,’” said Keselowski, who later led 20 laps but was 15th after a late stop for fuel and a pit penalty. “But I’d already got to the corner, and by then, I was already committed, and I think he was already committed, too. It looked like he tried to make a big move from a couple of car lengths back, and it was more than what there was room for all of us.

“It probably didn’t help either one of us. It was a bummer. … I wasn’t looking to get into him, and I don’t think he was looking to get into me. He probably had the dominant car, so he didn’t need any trouble, but neither did I.”

Sounds like there might be some common ground for two champions who have feuded more often than any stars (the Xfinity race at Michigan International Speedway was another recent flashpoint).

Any plans to hash things out soon?

“I don’t think he’s really the listening type,” Keselowski said with a smile. “Pretty doubtful.”

 