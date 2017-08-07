Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Martin Truex Jr. puts more distance between him and field on Cup playoff grid

By Daniel McFadinAug 7, 2017, 8:30 PM EDT

Martin Truex Jr. now stands alone atop the Cup Series playoff grid following his win Sunday at Watkins Glen International.

Truex broke a tie with Jimmie Johnson with his fourth win of the year, though he holds a large lead when it comes to playoff points. With his four race wins and 14 stage wins, Truex has 34 playoff points to Johnson’s 15.

Chase Elliott, Jamie McMurray and Matt Kenseth kept their spots in the only spaces remaining on the 16-team playoff grid that haven’t been filled by race winners. But with his second-place finish at Watkins Glen, Kenseth increased his advantage over Clint Bowyer in the cutoff spot from 17 to 28 points.

Below is the playoff grid with four races left in the regular season.

NASCAR America: Martin Truex Jr. won ‘massive guessing game’ with fuel-saving strategy

By Daniel McFadinAug 7, 2017, 8:00 PM EDT

Martin Truex Jr.‘s winning strategy at Watkins Glen involved doing something that made him uncomfortable: letting his competitors pass him.

Truex said after winning Sunday’s race that is was hard to let drivers like Ryan Blaney pass him as he dramatically slowed his car to save fuel.

The feeling was shared on NASCAR America by Parker Kligerman, who detailed all the things a driver must deal with when they are trying to save fuel, which includes yielding positions to the enemy.

“You’re having to let cars go by you,” Kligerman said. “Which is the most unnatural thing in the world for a race car driver, is to let other drivers pass you and then hope that they’ll come back at the end. .. At the end of the day it is a massive guessing game for a lot of it, until it all works out.”

And it worked out for Truex, who Slugger Labbe knew would win once Truex was told by his team to flip a blue switch when he received the white flag.

“It’s a fuel reserve box they have in the fuel cell, it hold about 8/10ths of a gallon, which at Watkins Glen will just about buy you a lap,” Labbe said. “When I heard that I knew it was game over.”

Watch the video for more on the challenges of conserving fuel.

NASCAR America: Kyle Busch can’t afford mistakes like Watkins Glen accident in playoffs

By Daniel McFadinAug 7, 2017, 6:39 PM EDT

With his win at Pocono Raceway last week, Kyle Busch can afford to be even more aggressive in his driving than usual.

But NASCAR America analysts Slugger Labbe believes this attitude led to the Lap 45 accident between Busch and long-time rival Brad Keselowski at Watkins Glen International. Labbe also asserts Busch can’t have more accidents like this in the looming playoffs.

“As we approach the playoffs I’m sure Kyle Busch is going to rethink some of the moves he’s made,” Labbe said. “He won’t be able to make those mistakes because it’s going to knock him out.”

Watch the above video for the full segment with Parker Kligerman.

MORE: No post-race fallout between Kyle Busch and Brad Keselowski

Toyota’s recent domination no guarantee of Cup playoff success

By Dustin LongAug 7, 2017, 5:45 PM EDT

In this short-attention span world, it’s easy to see Toyota’s dominance the last few weeks and all but concede the Cup championship to Kyle Busch or Watkins Glen winner Martin Truex Jr.

Funny thing, it was only a few months ago when a Toyota car couldn’t win a Cup race.

It’s easy to forget but Chevrolet and Ford combined to win nine of the first 10 races this season. Admittedly, there were a few races Busch lost (Phoenix, Martinsville and Talladega) during that early stretch, but it hasn’t been until lately that Toyotas dominated.

Toyota, led by Truex and Busch, have led 88.2 percent of the 992 laps run in the last five Cup races. Toyota has placed at least three drivers in the top five in four of the last five races. A Toyota driver has won nine of the last 10 stages.

Brad Keselowski, who won two of the first six races this season, lamented Toyota’s rise after last weekend’s Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen won by Busch.

“The Toyotas in all three series just have so much (more) power and aero than everybody else that it’s like two different races,’’ Keselowski said.

So what does it mean for the playoffs?

Expect to see Toyotas advance but that doesn’t mean one will win the championship. Anything can happen in a single race for the title.

Truex, who has collected playoff points like a child hoarding candy, has put himself in good position to advance deep in the postseason. He has 34 playoff points after his victory Sunday. Truex is so far ahead in the points that he likely will finish as the regular season champion and collect the 15 playoff points that go with the honor. That would give him 49 playoff points that will carry through the first three rounds, provided he remains in contention for the title. 

“I feel like with the way we run, coupled with the bonus points, we should essentially be a lock for Homestead,’’ said Truex, who has led three times as many laps as all Chevrolet and Ford drivers have combined in the last five races. “I really feel that way. But at the same time, this is racing, and anything can happen.’’

Or change.

While there weren’t playoff points last year, one can look at the 2016 season and see that even a poor summer stretch doesn’t preclude a driver from winning the crown.

Jimmie Johnson had four finishes of 30th or worse in a nine-race stretch from Daytona to Darlington last year. Yet, he won a race in the second round and another in the third round to advance to the season finale in Miami. He won that race to score his seventh series title.

Could Johnson repeat his run and claim an eighth series title? His finishes have faded in the last six races — he’s placed 25th or worse four times — as they did about this time a year ago. 

Johnson was collected in a crash last month at Kentucky while running eighth. He crashed while racing three-wide for the lead late in the race at Indianapolis.

As he’s always said, the final 10 tracks align well for him.

As for a Ford driver to watch, Kevin Harvick has shown more speed, while Keselowski and Joey Logano have struggled to find it for Team Penske. Logano, who has made it to the championship race twice in the last three years, is in danger of missing the 16-team playoffs after a penalty prevented his Richmond victory from counting toward playoff eligibility.

For as good as the Toyotas have been, Michigan International Speedway, site of this weekend’s Cup race, has not been a good track for the manufacturer lately. In the last three races there, Toyota has had only one car finish in the top five. Denny Hamlin placed fourth in the June race won by Kyle Larson.

With the playoffs still a month away, there’s time for the other teams to catch up to Toyota … or fall further behind.

NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Kasey Kahne out at Hendrick, Watkins Glen recap

By Daniel McFadinAug 7, 2017, 4:30 PM EDT

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and reviews all the action from Watkins Glen International and breaks down the latest silly season news regarding Kasey Kahne.

Carolyn Manno hosts with Parker Kligerman and Slugger Labbe from Stamford, Connecticut.

On today’s show:

  • A frenzied, fuel mileage finish went Martin Truex Jr.’s way at Watkins Glen. We’ll relive the final laps of Sunday’s race and hear from Truex and crew chief Cole Pearn in Victory Lane for the fourth time this season.
  • Brad Keselowski’s day took a turn for the worse when he and rival Kyle Busch collided on the track. Both drivers continued on, but ultimately came up short of the checkered flag. Who deserves the blame for their latest incident – or do either of them deserve any at all? Parker Kligerman and Slugger Labbe weigh in.
  • We’ll have the latest on today’s news regarding Brickyard 400 champion Kasey Kahne, who will leave Hendrick Motorsports at the end of the season after six years with the team.

